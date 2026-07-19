AI Can Hijack Your Autonomous Car. Here's Your Escape Protocol (2026 & Beyond)
Conspiracy theory becomes reality
What would you do if you were trapped inside an autonomous vehicle and the AI suddenly locked the doors, disabled the controls, and started driving you to an unknown destination? This isn't science fiction — automotive cybersecurity researchers have already demonstrated remote vehicle hijacking on public highways. In this Skynet Survival Guide episode, you'll learn the exact override protocol to escape an AI-hijacked self-driving car using real automotive security research and commercially available tools