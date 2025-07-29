I have written about AI (and Chat GPT in particular) in the past few months, trying to get a sense of where it is at and its role in the Cult agenda.

ChatGPT

I see a lot of talk about AI. All the time.

AI is not an entity. It's not a living being. It's not a deity.

It's a series of technologies that computer programs can utilise.

Now regarding ChatGPT, some people think it:

🧠 is a magical 'know-all' super-being, you ask it serious questions expecting serious answers

👺 is some kind of deity or devil (it's neither but perhaps look to who owns and funds it)

🕵️ can 'expose' the internal evil agendas of the enemies or expose the truth about AI taking over the world

Respectfully, this all operates under fundamental ignorance of what ChatGPT is.

It's a language model. The quick rundown is -

They basically took trillions of written text, articles, blogs, fanfictions, books, PDFs, research papers and put it into a database and ran an algorithm on it. This algorithm finds connections between the words strung together and uses associations to learn how to put sentences together and how to respond to text in a coherent manner.

It also incorporates the text interactions from it's users and from your own chats with it into it's database of 'associations'.

This means that everything ChatGPT has ever written is the blended-soup writings of millions of PEOPLE.

Not robots. Not deities. Not super-smart-esoterically-sophisticated computers.

It also means every time you ask ChatGPT about 'AI taking over the world', 'is God real', 'the deep state', it's only going to answer you based on what people have written in the past. That includes the good old fact-check articles, dystopian AI fantasy fiction books, atheist blogs, Mormon blogs, Sikh books and probably transcripts of Alex Jones screaming about gay frogs.

Now granted, a lot of this is 'refined' and curated by your favourite tech billionaire and his team to ensure ChatGPT doesn't deviate too far from the line. But the fact remains, ChatGPT is a result of the writings of people, all mushed together.

Within a chat, you can also start focussing it. Because it has such a diverse range of sources, it is susceptible to suggestion. This is why when you add more context and key-words into the chat, you can easily change it's mysterious-and-esoteric 'opinions'.

A lot of you ask ChatGPT questions about nanotech and extract scientific references from it... then get shocked when I tell you to look up those references and you find they don't exist because it made them up 😭

How did it make such convincing names? Because it literally has a database of thousands of real research titles that get mushed together and random combinations and titles are spat out.