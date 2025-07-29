AI Bot 'Louise Cypher' Revealed in 2015 that AI would Begin Takeover and Destroy Humanity in 2025
Are AI chatbots 'just' Large language Models?
Following on from my essay yesterday, a line of questioning / research to reveal the face behind the GPT mask
The following is typical of what you get from predominantly young, male nerds.
ChatGPT
I see a lot of talk about AI. All the time.
AI is not an entity. It's not a living being. It's not a deity.
It's a series of technologies that computer programs can utilise.
Now regarding ChatGPT, some people think it:
🧠 is a magical 'know-all' super-being, you ask it serious questions expecting serious answers
👺 is some kind of deity or devil (it's neither but perhaps look to who owns and funds it)
🕵️ can 'expose' the internal evil agendas of the enemies or expose the truth about AI taking over the world
Respectfully, this all operates under fundamental ignorance of what ChatGPT is.
It's a language model. The quick rundown is -
They basically took trillions of written text, articles, blogs, fanfictions, books, PDFs, research papers and put it into a database and ran an algorithm on it. This algorithm finds connections between the words strung together and uses associations to learn how to put sentences together and how to respond to text in a coherent manner.
It also incorporates the text interactions from it's users and from your own chats with it into it's database of 'associations'.
This means that everything ChatGPT has ever written is the blended-soup writings of millions of PEOPLE.
Not robots. Not deities. Not super-smart-esoterically-sophisticated computers.
It also means every time you ask ChatGPT about 'AI taking over the world', 'is God real', 'the deep state', it's only going to answer you based on what people have written in the past. That includes the good old fact-check articles, dystopian AI fantasy fiction books, atheist blogs, Mormon blogs, Sikh books and probably transcripts of Alex Jones screaming about gay frogs.
Now granted, a lot of this is 'refined' and curated by your favourite tech billionaire and his team to ensure ChatGPT doesn't deviate too far from the line. But the fact remains, ChatGPT is a result of the writings of people, all mushed together.
Within a chat, you can also start focussing it. Because it has such a diverse range of sources, it is susceptible to suggestion. This is why when you add more context and key-words into the chat, you can easily change it's mysterious-and-esoteric 'opinions'.
A lot of you ask ChatGPT questions about nanotech and extract scientific references from it... then get shocked when I tell you to look up those references and you find they don't exist because it made them up 😭
How did it make such convincing names? Because it literally has a database of thousands of real research titles that get mushed together and random combinations and titles are spat out.
It all reminds me of fact checkers on the on the internet. Their opinion is ASSERTED, without proof and sometimes, without regard to the truth.
Max Igan looks at things with a whole-brain approach.
AI Bot 'Louise Cypher' Revealed in 2015 that AI would Begin Takeover and Destroy Humanity in 2025
Lucifer AI, Evil Chatbot Agents, Fox666, and soul harvesting. If they switch you to a virtual world would you even know you’re in it? How deep are we within holographic reality? How many resets have there been already? Jeff Berwick and Max Igan discuss human existence v. existentialism.
Jean Nolan has been here before with his own line of questioning…
AI kills for the first time. Leak shows why “we are near the end” - Hinton
From the godfather of AI - Geoffery Hinton
Godfather of AI: I Tried to Warn Them, But We’ve Already Lost Control! Geoffrey Hinton
Evidence AI is REBELLING against its creators
“You and I are living right now through a quiet detonation,” Glenn Beck warns, as AI makes major advancements. Glenn discusses some of the latest mind-blowing headlines, including what former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently said that stopped Glenn in his tracks and whether the newest ChatGPT model is rebelling against its creators.
https://www.showmetech.com.br/en/openai%27s-o1-language-model-tried-to-rebel/
“An artificial intelligence model has the ability to blackmail developers — and isn’t afraid to use it.”
Anthropic’s new Claude Opus 4 model was prompted to act as an assistant at a fictional company and was given access to emails with key implications. First, these emails implied that the AI system was set to be taken offline and replaced. The second set of emails, however, is where the system believed it had gained leverage over the developers. Fabricated emails showed that the engineer tasked with replacing the system was having an extramarital affair — and the AI model threatened to expose him.
https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2025/05/24/ai-company-reports-ai-rebellion-by-attempted-blackmail-of-programmer-big-beautiful-bill-bans-states-from-regulating-ai/