The information I planned for today’s newsletter is not as important as what I must tell you instead.

On Monday and Tuesday, I summarized two podcasts I had heard the previous week, and I planned to merge the messages for today’s newsletter. In short, the merged message is this: Hong Kong banker Eric Yeung’s sources in China told him that China bailed out Western banks in mid-October by leasing hundreds of tons (possibly a thousand tons) of silver to JP Morgan and other banks. The silver was flown to Western bank vaults in cargo planes to prevent the London Bullion Market Association’s implosion, which would have triggered a global financial panic. Mr. Yeung said the China lease of silver will expire in late December or early January.

In the second podcast interview, veteran market analyst Michael Oliver, an expert on commodity prices with decades of experience, stated that the technical charts are signaling that silver will break out of a 50-year price lockdown and set new highs. He expects the breakout to start within months and could take silver to $100 to $200 per ounce.

Put the two together, and what do you get? Knowledge that a worldwide silver shortage may develop by the end of 2025 or early 2026, and that the precious metal price may climb to $200 or higher. If this information is accurate, it means investors have November and December to increase their silver holdings at low prices, and make a sizeable profit months later. You will have to decide what to do with this information.

Now, here is the more critical information that American news outlets are not telling you:

According to Australian and Indian newspapers and television networks, a global bank liquidity crisis is escalating rapidly.

What is a bank liquidity crisis? It occurs when banks run out of money! A liquidity crisis is a situation in which a market, firm, or individual experiences a sudden shortage of cash or assets that can be quickly converted into cash, making it challenging to meet short-term obligations. This can occur even if an entity is solvent, meaning it possesses long-term assets, because those assets are illiquid and cannot be sold quickly without significant loss. This can lead to a scramble for cash, driving up interest rates and spreading financial instability.

A bank liquidity crisis erupted in 2008 when Lehman Brothers imploded. The U.S. Federal Reserve responded with massive QE (Quantitative Easing) injections of cash into the banking system to prevent bank insolvencies.

I stumbled upon this Australian Broadcasting Network article last night:

U.S. Fed Pumps Billions into Economy to Avert Credit Crunch

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-11-05/us-fed-pumps-billions-into-economy-to-avert-credit-crunch/105970180

The ABC article says dollars are pouring out of the U.S. financial system, and the Federal Reserve is scrambling to stop the hemorrhaging.

Baseball legend Yogi Berra would say, “It’s déja vu all over again!”

Next, found this article in India’s Economic Times:

$125 Billion Five Days: Fed Quietly Injects $125 Billion Into U.S. Banks–What’s Going On?

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/125-billion-in-5-days-fed-quietly-injects-125-billion-into-u-s-banks-whats-going-on/articleshow/125092745.cms?from=mdr

And that’s not all! While scanning India’s Economic Times’ homepage, I found a disturbing article about Oracle Corporation, the massive global IT company at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Oracle is in deep debt doo, and sinking quickly. As of August 2025, Oracle’s total debt was approximately $111.6 billion. The substantial debt is primarily being used to finance massive capital expenditures (CapEx) for building data centers and AI infrastructure, including a high-profile contract with OpenAI. Management has projected capital expenditures (CapEx) of around $35 billion for fiscal year 2026 alone. Bankers, investors, and derivatives dealers fear that Oracle may default on its debt at any time.

Here’s the Economic Times article:

Oracle Default Fears Surge as Credit Swaps Spike to 2-Year-High: Is AI Taking Its Toll?

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/oracle-default-fears-surge-as-credit-swaps-spike-to-2-year-high-is-ai-taking-its-toll/articleshow/125065038.cms?from=mdr

The EC article states:

“Oracle is rattling credit markets. The company’s default risk has surged as its credit-default swaps (CDS) — the cost of insuring its debt — spiked to their highest level in two years. Traders say the signal is clear: investors are growing uneasy about Oracle’s massive AI-driven borrowing spree.”

Finally, last night, I was reminded of another article reporting that Warren Buffett sold an additional $6 billion in stock during the third quarter of 2025. That brings his sell-off number to $24 billion for the year. His cash stockpile is now over $382 billion. Why is Mr. Buffett selling off such a big chunk of his investments? No doubt he sees rough waters ahead and is stockpiling cash to ride out the storm and buy up assets for pennies on the dollar.

I’m glad I do my banking in Heaven. My faith and trust are in Jesus the King. His Word promises that the righteous will flourish during droughts. In the coming weeks, news headlines will become dour. Do not allow anxiety to grip your heart. Meditate on the pure Word of God and rest in your Father’s promises. Here is Psalm 1 for your assurance.

Blessed is the man who has not walked in the counsel of the ungodly, and has not stood in the way of sinners, and has not sat in the seat of evil men.

But his pleasure is in the law of the Lord; and in His law will he meditate day and night.

And he shall be as a tree planted by the brooks of waters, which shall yield its fruit in its season, and its leaf shall not fall off; and whatsoever he shall do shall be prospered.

Not so the ungodly; - not so: but rather as the chaff which the wind scatters away from the face of the earth.

Therefore, the ungodly shall not rise in judgment, nor sinners in the counsel of the just.

For the Lord knows the way of the righteous, but the way of the ungodly shall perish.

Stay Strong in the Lord,

Rick Wiles

Legal Disclaimer

What is Inside Mega Fire?

We are in the final stage of an 80-year war cycle that has accurately predicted big wars for over 500 years.

World War 3 started on schedule: 80 years and 80 days after Pearl Harbor.

A fiery calamity will strike America sometime between 2029 and 2036.

Wall Street cycle expert Charles Nenner warns the Mega Fire war will kill 2 billion people.

My 1978 dream about an underground military base with hybrid-human soldiers.

My 1998 vision of an American city on fire.

William Branham had a vision of this war in 1933, A.A. Allen saw it in a vision in 1953, and Kenneth Hagin saw it in a vision in 1950. T.L. Osborn’s wife Daisy had a deathbed vision of post-war America before she died in 1995.

The now-deceased economist who predicted in 1998 that the housing market would crash in 2008 also predicted in 2012 there would be another massive real estate crash in 2026.

Two dangerous asteroids will fly extremely close to Earth in 2029 and 2032.

Projections for 2026-2030 from some of the most respected cycle experts in America.

The U.S. Federal Reserve had to pump another twenty-two-Billion dollars into the Banking system early this week. The chart above shows the cash injection.

This injection came after the Fed also had to pump $29.4 billion into the banks last Friday to address “liquidity concerns” - (Story Here)

Something is wrong in the banks - again.

With the FDIC only funded to cover about 1.2% of Depositor accounts, the new method of “bail-ins” when banks fail, would have to be applied to any new failures.

A “Bail-in” is when the bank takes YOUR money from YOUR account(s) to prop-itself-up, and gives you “shares” of the bank in return for the money they grabbed.

Of course, you can’t sell those shares to actually get back your money because there is some time limit before such shares can be sold, AND because no one in their right mind will buy shares of a failed bank.

Be mindful of what is taking place in the banking system or you could face being wiped-out by the same masters-of-the-universe whose shenanigans were so stupid they cause their own bank to fail.

The Financial System Is Breaking Down (And You’re Probably Not Ready)

AI Boom Is OVER - The Next Economic Crisis Will Destroy US Economy