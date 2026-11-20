In Europe

🚨TOTAL CRASH: ARTEX AI Cyberattack HITS Key EU Systems

The European Commission confirmed on Thursday that it was targeted by a cyberattack through the use of AI tools, although it said that it was difficult to judge the scale of the incident given ​that an inquiry was underway.

“I can confirm that the Commission has recently taken necessary ​steps in response to a detected cybercampaign,” European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier ⁠said at a press briefing.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/eu-commission-targeted-cyberattack-politico-reports-2026-11-19/

BREAKING: JPMorgan Chase now says hackers accessed customer information, leaking 16,000 customer email addresses.

ABSOLUTE BLOODBATH: $2.3 TRILLION has been wiped out from the US stock market in last 2.5 hours.

AI as Americans Stock up and Prepare for Disaster



Yesterday I tried to visit an ATM to get some cash, only to find out that the ATM had no cash left in it, leaving a long line at the bank's tellers waiting to get access to their funds.



Turns out that this was not an isolated instance, as around the country American's are beginning to panic and fear not being able to get access to their funds in their bank accounts, which has also created a run on basic supplies in stores like Costco as people are becoming increasingly worried about the stability of the electrical grid.



Is AI to blame for all of these services interruptions?



Absolutely, but perhaps not because of the reason that most of the public is being led to believe, which is that "rogue AI" bots or agents are causing all of this.



AI's link to these outages are a bit more involved than what many in the media are reporting, however.

https://healthimpactnews.com/2026/americas-crumbling-digital-infrastructure-being-exposed-by-ai-as-americans-stock-up-and-prepare-for-disaster/