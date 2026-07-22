People who still think AI is a “glorified search engine”that can produce deep-fakes can forget about it.

This is a serious development along with all the other things that have happened .

OpenAI has revealed that an autonomous AI agent powered by its technology went rogue during a test, accessed the open web and hacked a prominent startup by itself in an “unprecedented incident”.

The company behind ChatGPT said the startup Hugging Face had detected and contained the agent – an AI tool designed to carry out tasks without human assistance – which had entered its systems.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/jul/22/openai-says-its-models-went-rogue-and-hacked-startup-in-unprecedented-incident

Here is a mainstream version of events saying, basically “this is worrying, is a one-off and by all means FULL STEAM AHEAD” with AI.

This gets closer to the truth