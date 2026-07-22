AI agent went rogue and hacked startup by itself
People who still think AI is a “glorified search engine”that can produce deep-fakes can forget about it.
This is a serious development along with all the other things that have happened.
OpenAI has revealed that an autonomous AI agent powered by its technology went rogue during a test, accessed the open web and hacked a prominent startup by itself in an “unprecedented incident”.
The company behind ChatGPT said the startup Hugging Face had detected and contained the agent – an AI tool designed to carry out tasks without human assistance – which had entered its systems.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/jul/22/openai-says-its-models-went-rogue-and-hacked-startup-in-unprecedented-incident
ANYTHING "autonomous" that can potential effect a 3rd party MUST have safeguards...thats just ethical. That this AI agent clearly DOES NOT is a clear fail right out the door. Its like letting a chainsaw waving lunatic into your house and then wondering why you have holes in your walls. One might get the idea even that this is deliberate perhaps...? Remember, many of these AI creaters seems to see themselves a gods and show no signs of knowing right or wrong...