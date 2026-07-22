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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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ANYTHING "autonomous" that can potential effect a 3rd party MUST have safeguards...thats just ethical. That this AI agent clearly DOES NOT is a clear fail right out the door. Its like letting a chainsaw waving lunatic into your house and then wondering why you have holes in your walls. One might get the idea even that this is deliberate perhaps...? Remember, many of these AI creaters seems to see themselves a gods and show no signs of knowing right or wrong...

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