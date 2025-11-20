Since the internet began, there has been debate about how websites can ensure that explicit content is only accessed by consenting adults. Whether it’s explicit songs on Spotify or outright violence on TikTok, much of this content has been accessible to anyone.

With recent legislation such as the UK’s Online Safety Act and similar laws in the US, major internet platforms, including Reddit, Spotify, and YouTube, have introduced AI-powered age verification and estimation tools. Pornhub, whose parent company Aylo owns and operates a number of studios and streaming platforms, has also begun reassessing whether to comply with the age verification laws that have seen it banned in over a dozen US states.

The processes for both age verification and estimation involve sending sensitive personal information to the platform you’re trying to access. Age estimation requires a photo or photos of your face; your age will be estimated based on those pictures. Age verification is more precise, but it requires submitting a photo of your government-issued ID, one of the most sensitive documents you can provide to anyone, to the platform.

These tools typically use AI for automated facial recognition. And as we’ve seen with other AI tools, this can have harmful effects for users when there’s no human oversight or a reasonable appeals process. If the AI tool estimates your age incorrectly, it can prevent you from accessing content—or worse. Technology similar to this has been used by law enforcement and apps like Google Photos for years.

You can’t just opt out, either. These age estimation tools also typically come with a penalty for not using them. Most platforms will simply prevent an account from viewing 18+ content, but some, like Spotify, will also delete or deactivate your account if your age is estimated incorrectly and if you refuse to use age estimation or verification in a market where Spotify has a minimum age requirement.

A Spotify spokesperson tells us that users are given “a 90-day period to allow sufficient time for those who are over the minimum age to take the steps required to pass the ID check. If they do not participate in the age check during this time, their account may be deleted.”

As with any tools that gate people off from certain content, it’s hard not to wonder how far these companies could or would take these tools, which are ostensibly used for child safety. Currently, companies like Spotify promise to delete photos or IDs their users upload for age estimation or verification purposes, but will this always be the case? Can you really trust these companies to always keep your data safe?

https://au.pcmag.com/security/114274/give-us-your-face-or-lose-your-account-ai-age-verification-is-here-and-experts-are-worried