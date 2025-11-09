AI Acceleration, Brain Computer Interface With Self Assembly Nanotechnology In the Blood And Spiritual Warfare
I highly recommend this conversation
My Interview With Daniel Estulin, PhD - AI Acceleration, Brain Computer Interface With Self Assembly Nanotechnology In the Blood And Spiritual Warfare
I am honored to have been invited back by Daniel Estulin, PhD - who has been an expert in warning about the Global Technocratic Takeover for decades. He is a world renown Geopolitical Analyst, and the Author of many books, over 7 Million copies sold worldwide - which I highly recommend - discussing topics like the Bilderberg Group, Tavistock social engineering institute and warning years ago about the Transhumanist Agenda that we are now living. Please find his important work here : Estulin Media
In this most recent interview I discuss the dangers of the current escape velocity of AI development, its dangers in global mind control and the uninterrupted progress of the 4th Industrial Revolution leading to worldwide human enslavement. I show the self assembling nanotechnology in the Pfizer vials and the human blood. Don’t miss this informative and enlightening discussion!
