Seemorerocks

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
8h

Who wrote the script?

LEGO!

Stay strong, Robin. xxx

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Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
7h

It is so obvious it is almost funny. These people think we are really stupid. They don't even know how to act!

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