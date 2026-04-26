You have to ask the question
Sky News is quite happy to go along with the entire script along with media around the world
Donald Trump safe after shooting at correspondents’ dinner
How White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting unfolded
The vehemently anti-Trump Ben Meisalas is quite happy not to ask any questions but use it to continue his theme of Trump’s health like a broken record.
Trump’s Drastic HEALTH COLLAPSE EXPOSED during SHOOTING!!
Discussion about this post
No posts
Who wrote the script?
LEGO!
Stay strong, Robin. xxx
It is so obvious it is almost funny. These people think we are really stupid. They don't even know how to act!