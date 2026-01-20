Needless to say, I would not change one sentence.

Over a year ago I put in a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner.

In the meantime I have forgotten all about it and forged my own path - physically, mentally and spiritually.

A day or so ago I finally received a response which was entirely along the lines I suspected from the start - a whitewash.

The Devil looks after its own.

Here is the response:

Based on the above I have decided to close this matter at HDC pursuant to section 38(1) of the Health and Disability Commissioner Act 1994.

From the information reviewed, I am satisfied that the clinicians have made reasonable efforts to address your concerns and accommodate your wishes where possible. I also acknowledge that the relationship has become significantly strained, and in such circumstances, it is not uncommon for either party to consider ending the relationship.

In recent years, both Dr McCabe and Dr Laurent appear to have undertaken further investigations, including blood tests and referrals to multiple specialists. It also appears you have firm views about your condition and the tests you consider appropriate, which has contributed to strain in the professional relationship.

Having reviewed the information on file, I note that the clinical notes from Connolly Medical Centre are limited. However, based on the provider’s response and the notes available, it appears your symptoms are complex and longstanding, and have been extensively investigated over time without a confirmed unifying diagnosis.

Following receipt of your complaint, HDC sought a response from Connolly Medical Centre. I have attached this information for your review.

You raised concerns about years of failing to address your deteriorating health, disagreement with diagnoses suggested by Dr McCabe of Connolly Street Medical Centre, and a breakdown in the relationship following his refusal to see you again. You also expressed concerns about your subsequent care under Dr Laurent (of the same Practice), including that your views were disregarded and your health has continued to deteriorate.

Thank you for your recent correspondence with our Office, and for your patience as we have looked into this matter.

They enclosed a letter penned by the practice manager who of course has no direct knowledge of what was said and written beyond what she was instructed to say.

I have no intention of sharing what is long and tedious, and a fanciful piece that is largely fiction that portrays things, using distortion and in some cases, lies to evade even the slightest responsibility for making a patient’s life hell.

It is also a letter between their parties

I will, however, share the following comments,

Dear Dr McCabe and Nicky McGeorge,

I have just heard after over one year from the HDC which took the easier option and upheld you, partially, I assume because with over a thousand complaints to go through it was the easier option to take your letter for granted without checking its accuracy; also the principle that the Devil looks after its own.

I congratulate you on your fanciful, self-justifying work of fiction.

It is quite something to behold!

Although I would not alter so much as a sentence of anything I have said none of it bothers me in the slightest.

You will be pleased to learn that I have never felt better, mentally or spiritually (but not physically) - something I can put down to the fact you have been out of my awareness for over a year and have not been near a medical practitioner all that time. I have had a chance to find my own solutions that have nothing to do with your paradigm and freed myself from most anger and all fear.

As part of that I have determined not to have anything to do with any part of the medical system as far as it relates to my chronic condition.

For a start, I have learned some things that have to do with peripheral neuropathy, why it gets worse over time, how it relates to damage to the myelin sheath and can have some things in common with the earliest stages of MS and why the medical system has nothing to offer. It explains all the gaslighting. It also has a direct relationship to homocysteine, tests for which were refused by your clinic.

I have had another partial explanation that comes from how my blood looks under a microscope and the strange contamination that just has to have something to do with how I have been in the past four years - there’s a clue in that last statement. (see the attached photo). No doubt it will mean absolutely nothing to you because I doubt you’ve ever looked at live blood so you would have to look for some way to deny it.

Basically, I’m done with you and I doubt you’ll hear from me again. I could theoretically come back to you to get a renewal of a prescription for omeprazole, something I use but rarely.

But theoretically, that could be done by AI.

I hasten to add (with more than twinge of sadness), that I can get better and more reliable medical advice from ChatGPT, something that, by rights, should terrify you.

I reiterate that I intend to do nothing and remain on your books for merely administrative reasons. I do not intend to go looking for another quack, especially in the current environment.

Your letter, as distorted, fanciful and self-justifying it is does not bother me in the slightest.

However I will give some brief comments on a few things that scream out at me.

Postural hypertension - you never mentioned postural hypertension and you never referred me to the neurology department. Dr Crawford did How interesting that in your correspondence you make no reference to him but refer everything back to yourself.

Homocysteine -”we had discussions”, based on tests that were refused by your clinic and I had paid for myself.

You say you diagnosed peripheral neuropathy. :This could not be further from the truth. After taking tests of reflexes the subject was immediately changed by you and in further sessions with James Laurent was just deflected and referred to in his notes as “he mentioned his feet again.”

The clinical results you refer to were never mentioned to me, neither was the diagnosis of neuropathy and burning feet syndrome - the words simply never passed your lips.

Fortunately, I have a reliable witness to attest to that

You mention that I had written a long letter which was “discursive”. I wonder how that supported your pre-diagnosis of ‘DEMENTIA’ (your words in my clinical notes) that you turn into ‘neuro-degeneration’ and manage to underplay, despite the fact that my clinical notes demonstrate that you were obsessed by your pre-diaghosis of ‘dementia’

You talk about ‘disparaging’ comments about ‘colleagues’. These were not comments, they were specific accusations. For instance, Dr Kusel.

His words, I can remember almost verbatim to this day: “what can I do to induce you not to take that course of action? That was followed by the offer of a free treatment.

That, my friend, is a bribe.

Nowhere does the possibility of accusations being TRUE occur to you.

For comparison, If a woman accused a colleague of rape, would you say “you can’t make disparaging remarks about a colleague” despite the allegations being absolutely true?

Your rendition of the events surrounding our phone call is a complete fabrication and distortion. I have covered that clearly on numerous occasions so I do not intend to repeat it all. Suffice it to say, if you go back to my letter there was an invitation to discuss my complaints and never a “call for help”, still less an invitation to pore over my history for the first time and reach a prediagnosis of CFS and ‘dementia’ based on a misreading of the report from the neurology department, something that would put me in a box that I’d never climb out of.

Your expressed desire to send me to a geriatrician was part of the origin of our conflict as well as your “diagnosis” of chronic fatigue which I contended (and still contend) you know nothing about, so my blurted-out accusation of incompetence still stands. My reaction was borne out by reading your scribblings on my file clearly derived from the internet while you pass yourself off as an ‘expert’ and diagnostician.

The most insulting and false statement you made in the files, that I told you CFS was “psycho-somatic” is an inversion of the truth. It is clear from your talk of ‘psychiatric support’ in your ‘treatment plan’ that that is exactly what you think.

Re inflammatory, autoimmune. The fact of the matter is that I was constantly fobbed off whenever I mentioned the possibility (with no suggestion of a theory about what was going on).

The reference to a referral to the cardiologist, (turned down because of what I take to be long waiting lists) is neither here nor there. All of this is thrown into relief by a letter from the hospital GPs, not referenced by you, giving conditional support for my contentions.

It is an interesting observation that in my clinical notes that you question the diagnosis or demean the very doctors who have made an effort while insisting on the rightness of your own quackery. Where is that in the letter?

The contention that I accused you of denying me medical treatment is a fabrication and distortion.

Re the blog. I have naturally let off steam but have always refrained from mentioning any names or even the name of the medical centre, still less the name of the practise manager that I was unaware of until I saw the name on the bottom of the letter. At worst, a screenshot may have been included which inadvertently included the name. If you look carefully you will see I went to some trouble to hide the name of the centre and the identities of practitioners. By the time of my 2024 article, Psychopathy in Medicine, every word of which I stand by and would happily repeat, some of that editorial care was starting to break down. I apologise for that.

I discussed correspondence I had from you as well as

my own medical notes as is my right to do what I like with material that belongs to me. However, I would never publish your letter to the HDC because it is the correspondence of third parties. I will, of course make this letter available to the public.

It wasn’t until I almost got to the end of the letter that I realised that all this was being written by a third party who could not have any idea of what was said, or not said, especially from the clinical notes that the HDC described as “sparse”. No wonder it contains distortion after distortion!

The clinical notes do not back up all the prodigious detail in your letter. Put simply, it could all be made up after the fact. The notes themselves are not necessarily factual.but reflect.your subjective perceptions.

I ask you to reflect on why I had such a good relationship with William Crawford (who you seem to have some difficulty mentioning) and have no difficulty with the various people I have seen at the hospital who have given their best and instead focus on you.

In the unlikely event you were to have a moment of self-reflection you might have some questions to ask yourself. Do you think it’s just because I have taken a personal dislike towards people who are ‘perfect’ in everything they say or do, and that I am unfairly singling you out?

You do not know just how polite and forgiving I normally am. It takes quite a lot to rile me up but once that happens I am unstoppable.

As I am not going to see any of you again, and I do not have the chance to say this to your face, it is my strong impression from my interactions and non-interactions, that you are morally- bankrupt and your Hippocratic oath is something from long in the past.

Furthermore, it is my deep hope, that one day you and others will be held accountable for “following orders” and participating in the murder and injuries through the jab, of countless numbers of people who continue to this day to die or have their health destroyed.

Have a nice day,

Robin Westenra DipAc