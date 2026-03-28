We have idiots in charge of policy decisions in New Zealand!

Here’s why .

The major news of the day

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russia-introduce-ban-gasoline-exports-april-1-govt-says-2026-03-27/

⚡ALERT: Iran Insider Prof. Mirandi “INVASION COULD BEGIN SOON, WE ARE READY”

US President Donald Trump today announced a 10 day ceasefire on Iran civilian infrastructure. Israel broke it within 4 hours. They are prolonging the war on purpose to force an American invasion.

In fact, Israel has hit 3 of Iran’s largest steel factories, a power plant, and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S.

Coordinated strikes hit all three of Iran’s largest steel plants simultaneously – Mobarakeh, Esfahan, and Khuzestan – the backbone of the country’s non-oil economy.

Together they produce roughly 70% of Iran’s steel output. Iron and steel is Iran’s second-largest export category at $6.48 billion, its primary hard-currency lifeline outside of oil.

Mobarakeh makes the flat steel used in cars and pipelines. Esfahan produces structural beams and railway rails. Khuzestan supplies the raw slabs that feed factories nationwide.

Steel became Iran’s top non-oil export precisely as a sanction hedge as it is cheap to produce using local ore and natural gas, and a critical source of foreign currency when oil revenues were blocked.

Hitting all three at once targets critical industrial capacity and the economic architecture Iran spent decades building to survive Western pressure.

As a result of Israel’s actions today, Iran has issued an evacuation order for the following steel production plants:

Saudi Hadeed Steel

Emirates Steel Arkan

Qatar Steel

Bahraini Foulath

Kuwaiti United Steel Industrial Co

Israeli Yehuda Steel

The Iranian state-run Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has published a graphic highlighting and warning of retaliatory attacks soon:

🔴 Israel Strikes Arak NUCLEAR FACILITY | Iran Publishes RESPONSE HIT-LIST | Live

IRAN VOWS RETALIATION For Steel Factories Hit /Lt Col Daniel Davis

A summary

Iran has shot down a fighter jet from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE Dassault Mirage 2000-9 was hit with Iranian air defenses - which the United States claims are all “destroyed.” Apparently not.

This morning, the UAE told the United States that its armed forces WILL join any American ground invasion into Iran.

The US Continues to transit ground troops toward the Middle East. Mission as yet unknown.

IRAN is WINNING THE WAR /Alastair Crooke & Lt Col Daniel Davis

ISRAEL

UNBELIEVABLE moment Iran, Hezbollah’s missiles struck Israeli warship at sea - OPTM

Iran just struck IDF base filled with soldiers as Netanyahu send appeal for ceasefire - OPTM

LEBANON

BREAKING: Iran SATURATED Netanya With Ballistic Missiles - Iron Dome Can’t Keep Up Anymore

🔴 Israel Strikes Arak NUCLEAR FACILITY | Iran Publishes RESPONSE HIT-LIST | Live

THE GULF

BREAKING: DUBAI ON THE VERGE OF A NATIONAL EMERGENCY DUE TO A “BIBLICAL” FLOOD

BREAKING: GROUND INVASION FAILING - US VESSELS HIT

In a preemptive strike, Iran targets locations and tactical equipment of the US paratroopers and special forces gathering in Dubai, UAE.

US HEADQUARTERS IN BAHRAIN HAS BEEN ATTACKED.

Every Empire That Attacked Iran Died There — America Is Next Prof Jiang Xueqin Analysis

https://abcnews.com/US/hackers-breached-fbi-director-kash-patels-emails-prior/story?id=131474304

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15685177/Panic-inside-Pentagon-staggering-report-lays-bare-Tomahawk-missile-crisis-Iran-keeps-stranglehold-Strait-Hormuz.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15686537/US-soldiers-wounded-planes-damaged-Iranian-missile-attack-air-base.html