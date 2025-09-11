Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
36m

Sick that is all I can say! where did the derangement come from in the 'leftist leaning??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture