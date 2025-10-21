One of my goals with this Substack is to counter amnesia (and the resulting loss of intelligence.

Having tried to find material on Jacinda Adern’s money printing and failed, even on the normally-reliable Yandex, I asked Chat GPT to see what came up with.

Practically nothing at all!

All mainstream articles from the time appear to be scrubbed from the internet, if not from memory.

Not one search engine will take me there!

Various reactions to the article I just posted such as “this is AI. I don’t trust it!” has driven me to despair.

Is there anybody out there capable of intelligent thought and what Mathias Desmet calls “critical distance”?

Do 3 word comments like “inflation is Jewish: cut the mustard.

I refuse to be tarred with that brush.

We have this horseshit”

While the government increased debt significantly, monetary policy (quantitative easing) was managed by the independent central bank (the Reserve Bank). The government did not directly “print money.” For example, the AAP FactCheck states: “Decisions about quantitative easing … were made independently by the Monetary Policy Committee

This is what goes for “journalism” in NZ (sorry, Australia).

Various Facebook posts from a New Zealand account claim the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern1 has printed more money than any politician in history.

The NZ Observer account has posted numerous times making the claim or variations of it - see examples here, here, here and here.

In some posts, the author qualifies that the amount is more than any NZ politician while on other occasions they simply state that she has printed more than any politician in history.

While figures 2suggest the increase in money supply has been greater during her time in office than any other NZ prime minister, it is false to say she has printed more than any politician in history.

More importantly, experts say it is wrong to say Ms Ardern is responsible for any decision to print money. Instead, that rests solely with the Reserve Bank of NZ.

The Reserve Bank3 has statutory independence from the government enabling “operational autonomy”…..

https://www.aap.com.au/factcheck/ardern-money-printing-claim-inflates-the-facts/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Thanks to the article I have access to the “offending” items.

Of course, the NZ Observer was correct!

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0oapW7ZJkdcERPV8azRB2zUuKVhr89TDkiZpuqJrCpAEEj8zGXA8835vumnEauR6Ql&id=100083570912250

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid037kUfwg6C7KePY633BtRZtTaCvprj5Su4CrS1gCWjkDmnCLDDCudddG4quybeMDTnl&id=100083570912250

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0enbBehBhHrn2BpMq3T1jdVo3D1zWhYWRZaBkFQjqaZ5hWdVvXPpBnrJpChuzASHDl&id=100083570912250

https://www.facebook.com/100083570912250/posts/135692055893158

After I countered the obvious horseshit, Chat\GPT modified its stance and decided to come clean:

While the Reserve Bank of New Zealand formally maintained its independence in implementing monetary policy during the COVID‑19 pandemic, its actions were closely aligned with the government’s fiscal strategy. The Bank’s Large Scale Asset Purchase (QE) programme was technically decided by the Monetary Policy Committee, without ministerial instruction. However, the scale, timing, and purpose of QE reflected the government’s clearly signalled objectives: supporting employment, sustaining businesses, and stabilising domestic demand. In practice, QE complemented the government’s record fiscal stimulus, making the Bank’s independent decisions largely consistent with, and responsive to, the overarching policy direction set by Prime Minister Ardern and the Treasury. Thus, while independence existed in formal terms, the Reserve Bank’s pandemic-era QE cannot be viewed as divorced from government priorities.

Here are some other sources

The response to COVID-19 has seen net core Crown debt (net debt) increase significantly. Net debt was 19.0% of GDP prior to the pandemic and is forecast to peak at 40.1% in 2022/23. The Treasury considers that net debt continues to remain within prudent levels.

https://www.treasury.govt.nz/publications/media-statement/covid-19-shows-importance-strong-government-balance-sheet?utm_source=chatgpt.com

“We responded to the COVID-19 shock by … implemented additional monetary policy tools — including the Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme (LSAP) …”

https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/-/media/project/sites/rbnz/files/publications/speeches/2022/speech2022-02-25.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Article by ABC News: “New Zealand budget addresses rising inequality, housing and climate, as COVID economic recovery continues” (20 May 2021)

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-05-20/new-zealand-budget-welfare-economic-recovery-covid/100153478?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Newsroom article: “Inside a $200b ‘rolling maul’ of debt” (May 2020)

Though slightly earlier than 2021-22, this outlines how New Zealand borrowing and the possibility of quantitative easing by the Reserve Bank were being discussed during the pandemic

https://newsroom.co.nz/2020/05/14/inside-a-200b-rolling-maul-of-debt/?utm_source=chatgpt.com