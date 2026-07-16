I, for on, found this interview very interesting.

In some ways Curtis is commenting from inside the Mainstream (which may explain why his documentaries are broadcast on the BBC) which may explain why he is COMPLETELY wrong on some things.

His is an Establishment view that looks far beyond both Left and Right and goes some way to explaining why Britain (like the Soviet Union before it) is imploding.

He is able to go beyond the Left - Right paradigm and explain why they ALL are wrong and none have any answers.

I would go further and say there is no solution

In general terms I buy his main thesis in broad terms.

However, it is one view amongst many.

SHIFTY: The unauthorised 6th episode | Adam Curtis interview

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Adam Curtis came by JOETowers to discuss his latest BBC series, SHIFTY. Known for his distinctive style and deep dives into the forces shaping modern life, Curtis reflects on the core themes of his latest work: the death of collectivism, the acceleration of individualism, the fractured future of politics, and the surreal, hyperreal worlds we now inhabit through social media.



The conversation is uniquely overlaid with rare, self-shot footage from BBC Television Centre, filmed by Curtis himself in 2012 as the corporation prepared to leave its iconic home. These candid, behind-the-scenes images serve as both a nostalgic time capsule and a visual metaphor for institutional change—mirroring the broader societal shifts explored in SHIFTY.



Curtis unpacks how decades of political, cultural, and technological transformations have eroded the sense of collective purpose that once bound people together, replacing it with an atomised world in which personal branding often outweighs public good. He also examines how social media platforms—with their endless, algorithm-driven feedback loops—have created a hyperreal space where narratives, identities, and even politics are constantly remixed, blurred, and reframed