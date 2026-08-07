I have largely forgotten about this medical centre (and the anger subsided to an ironic recognition of who they really are).

Memories, however, have come flooding back as I brace myself for a consultation with yet another doctor from the same Connolly Street Centre, as I take a description of my symptoms which at the very least resonate with those of Parkinson’s disease.

I am hoping for a referral to the neurology department at Wellington hospital but I am not holding my breath and expect a continuation of the old story which is laid out in this article from over 2 years ago.

The one thing I overlooked at the time was this from Dr Hugh McCabe:

The possibility of frontotemporal dementia must also be considered, in view of his cognitive impairment and anger management issues.

That’s the same disease as Donald Trump!

I looked it up on AI:

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These regions are responsible for personality, behavior, language, decision-making, and emotional regulation. As brain cells in these areas are damaged and die, people develop progressive changes in how they think, communicate, and behave.

Unlike Alzheimer’s disease, which usually starts with memory problems, FTD often begins with changes in behavior or language.

Common symptoms

Symptoms depend on which part of the brain is most affected. They often fall into one of these patterns:

Behavioral changes Acting impulsively or inappropriately Loss of empathy or concern for others Poor judgment Repetitive or compulsive behaviors Changes in eating habits, such as craving sweets or overeating Apathy or loss of motivation

Language problems Difficulty finding words Trouble understanding language Speaking less or using incorrect words Difficulty reading or writing

Movement problems (in some forms) Muscle stiffness Tremors Difficulty with balance or walking Weakness



All this because a doctor is trying to defend his ego (as well as the centre as a whole) and use all the positional and institutional power to protect themselves against “abuse” by one patient who just wants to be heard and treated with the respect other parties seem to be able to manage.

All because of a written complaint at a continual failure to do so and because a patient lost it on a phone consultation in response to the suggested diagnosis of myalgic encephomyelitis (chronic fatigue) and dementia and a suggested referral to a geriatrician.

On that note I was honoured to get this message

I am impressed by the acuity of your intellect. You are clearly not afflicted by any form of dementia. The overlap of symptoms with …. may well be significant. Is a specific neurological examination desirable?

The general situation has now got so bad that friends that might have earlier criticised my stance as “extreme” have completely changed tune because of their own experience and are now saying “I used to put these people on a pedestal”

The level of care for a dear friend with Parkinson’s has got to such a low point that the neurologist at the hospital told her “you can take as much of the medication as you like”.

What?!!

Now, my friend’s husband, after 18 months of denial by his doctor, has been diagnosed with bowel cancer and has been booked in for an operation.

They have to organise care for my friend while she was in hospital. Nothing was happening so it took an assertive older sister to ring the Powers-That-Be and give them a bollocking for something to happen.

If well-educated and coherent people can’t get the care they need what does it say for the rest of the population that don’t have a stroppy sister who has worked as a nurse?!

The health system has been run down and in a state of collapse, especially morally.