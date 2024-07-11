THE HANNIBAL DIRECTIVE - MOATS with George Galloway

Israel's Hannibal Directive, US-Russia Relations, and the Ukraine Conflict: Uncovering the Truth Did Israel's military really sacrifice its own citizens to prevent Hamas from taking captives?

Join us as we uncover the shocking revelations from the Haaretz report on Israel's controversial Hannibal Directive. Aaron Maté shares his intense confrontation with a former IDF spokesperson on Piers Morgan's show, exposing the deep moral contradictions within the Israeli military's actions.

We also explore the broader implications for Israeli society and Prime Minister Netanyahu's silence in this critical moment.

As we dissect the tragic events of October 7th, we scrutinize the narratives surrounding the deaths—were they primarily caused by Hamas, or could Israeli forces have a larger role?

This episode delves into the use of the Hannibal Directive, the political strategies of Israeli leadership, and the toll of continued conflict on Palestinian lives.

We also take a brief look at NATO leaders in Washington, weighing their influence on regional dynamics and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Finally, we pivot to the complex web of US-Russia relations and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

President Biden's rhetoric on defending NATO against Russia is put under the microscope, revealing contradictions and long-standing bipartisan talking points.

We revisit the 2014 destabilization of Ukraine's democracy and the strategic use of Ukraine by NATO.

Wrapping up, we touch on Israeli politics and the media narratives surrounding the Gaza conflict, emphasizing the importance of questioning mainstream narratives and seeking the truth.