Aaron Mate and Gideon Levy take on IDF propgandists
Robin Westenra
Jul 09, 2024

"You are not from here"
"You are not from there either"

Watch Aaron Mate slam down a zionist thug

Watch the full interaction here
"You're Whitewashing Mass MURDER" - Gaza Debate Featuring Aaron Mate

Coverage from yesterday
Israeli press CONFIRMS IDF Ordered Hannibal Directive on October 7
Robin Westenra·Jul 8

I KNEW what had happened on October 7 almost straight away because of this video