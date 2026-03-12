All the signs are that the Epstein Axis is about to carry out a false flag to. justify ground troops in Iran—or worse. They know they cannot achieve their regime change goal

through air strikes alone and the public won’t support stronger action unless there is a powerful justification, such as a mass casualty event that they can blame on their enemy.

My hope is that by raising our collective voice and letting them know we’re onto them, we can stop this madness, but I suspect it’s already too late.

The US media is hyping the incoming “ Iranian drone attack ” like it’s a major sporting event—it might as well have an on-screen countdown. “Any second now,” they keep telling us on every news channel from Fox to CNN.

Anyone would think Iran had a fleet of killer drones just waiting off the California coast, but that can’t be, because Trump says he has destroyed the Iranian Navy Even if one vessel had slipped through the net and reached the other side of the world, the US Navy would surely detect it and take it out, right?

There doesn’t seem to be any way that Iranians could get near US soil undetected, but that doesn’t mean their drones haven’t arrived. The US has boasted about capturing and reverse-engineering the Shahed-136 , creating their own low-cost replica. If any Shaheds appear in California skies, all I’m saying is it doesn’t have to be Iran doing the launching.

Iran is using all of its firepower to fight off the US and Israel back home—why would it expend a single resource butchering a few Americans or attacking a statue of Gavin Newsom

?! What would it possibly gain by giving the US an excuse for ground troops or even nukes? The only country that would benefit would be Israel.

Given the implausibility of such an attack, you would think the media would be asking serious questions, and yet not a single mainstream journalist is challenging the narrative—not that I’ve noticed anyway. It’s almost like they’ve been told what to say by the same intelligence people that gave us the Iraq WMDs story—the people who are smart enough to see this coming, but sadly too stupid to prevent it…

Netanyahu recently made one of those ominous speeches that he always makes when his crystal ball reveals something terrible is about to happen. He suggested Iran could soon be capable of nuking the US to set a narrative of an existential threat. The moment a drone attack happens, he will be telling you the answer is more war before the bodies are even cold. Just know the predicted attack was nothing to do with Israel—it was

Iranian sleeper cells. Honest.Trump is telling us

all about these “Iranian sleeper cells” and that the US is “watching every single one of them.” He explained: “We’ve been very much on top of it,” insisting: “We’ve got very, very good intelligence into that.” Trump even claimed: “We know where Iranian sleeper cells are... We have eyes on all of them.” But he just left them in place? He didn’t immediately arrest them and brag about it on Truth Social?

Perhaps Trump magically discovered the locations of those cells moments before his speech, and instead of waiting for them to be arrested, he ran to the nearest camera and gave them the heads up. If there are any Iranian sleeper cells out there, the US president has just tipped them off!

Don’t worry though, if Trump fails to act in time to save lives, it was all Biden’s fault . The president was keen to emphasise that “a lot of people came in through Biden with this stupid open border policy.” He seems to know an awful lot about the sleeper cells that he can’t arrest, doesn’t he? I mean, come on, it’s so stupid only a MAGA supporter could fall for it!

We were told that an FBI alert

was sent to police departments in California, warning that an Iranian drone attack was imminent. It stated: “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.”

I’m assuming the memo was scrawled in crayon by Kash Patel with the words “trust me, bro” at the bottom because other agencies and officials are saying they have no intelligence to support this. Multiple sources describe the claim as “unverified” and “unvetted” with no details on timing, method, targets, or perpetrators. But the media is telling us “any second now”?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said there’s no “imminent threat,” and law enforcement officials downplayed the alert as lacking credible backing—in other words, they don’t believe the FBI. Intelligence assessments suggestthat Iran is years away from having the capability to meaningfully strike US soil.

The false flag plan was clearly falling apart so the Epstein Axis needed to come up with a story, fast. And after a two-minute emergency meeting at a mansion on Little St James, they came up with this gem: a couple of men strolled into Fort Campbell, Kentucky—a US military base—armed with big guns, and they walked out with four high-tech Skydio X10D AI-powered drones.

Now these are not just any old drones, they have capabilities like “thermal imaging, multiple attachment bays for payloads, and advanced autonomous flight”. We’re talking about serious tech and a major security breach.

No details have been released about how entry was achieved, whether force was used, if security systems were bypassed, or if there was any detection or alarm activation. We haven’t even been told the date of the incident, just a vague “between 21 and 24 November 2025”, but they’re only telling us about it now?

Now I had naturally assumed the intruders must have been wearing an invisibility cloak or something, but they were caught on security cameras. The Army Criminal Investigation Division is so concerned about being infiltrated that it is offering a measly $5,000 reward.I didn’t think US propaganda could get any sillier than the Tyler Robinson transgender Antifa bullets story and yet here we are.

If you’re a US soldier, just know you’re about to be thrown into a meat grinder because your idiot politicians raped kids, started an illegal war, and then murdered their own citizens. Assuming the false flag succeeds and you buy the narrative, you’re about to kill and die for paedophile traitors.

Of course, the attack hasn’t happened yet, and given the number of people on social media speaking up, perhaps they will call it off at the last minute. We all need to raise our voices and let them know we’re onto them. If we do, we might save an awful lot of lives.