The Dems are toast and probably everyone but Biden knows it. Now they can let Biden run again. No amount of cheating will buy them this election. Can we shut down the border now? And junk Mayorkas?

This is what it showed. A 40-something woman with long dark hair and sunglasses was close to the front of the crowd near Trump, vaguely seemed to be waiting for something. When shots rang out and people started screaming, she briefly ducked, perhaps to grab her phone, then immediately started filming. Whole thing was done expressionlessly, cool as a cucumber, unaffected by the turmoil around her and not trying to protect herself in the immediate aftermath. It was extremely unusual and concerning.