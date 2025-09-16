A warning from ultra-zionists Ben Shapiro and Mark LevinRobin WestenraSep 16, 2025442ShareJust days before Charlie Kirk’s murder, Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin warned of anti-Israel betrayal and conspiracies, using ominous language that painted a fellow conservative as a dangerous outcast.442Share
This alone tells you who RULES america...hint, NOT you goy. Keep in mind the elites of this nation are of a 2% of the population that does NOT share your culture or frankly have loyalties to this nation. THINK about what it means when these duel citizens go off and slaughter women and children in the IDF in Gaza...
After a decade of observing Charlie Kirk, Max Blumenthal noted that he had been at great risk from alienating two powerful, overlapping sets of supporters and donors. Kirk’s unswerving desire to see the Epstein files released infuriated the billionaire bros. After Gaza, like most members of Gen Z Kirk’s allegiance to Israel declined sharply. He told friends that he was afraid of Netanyahu, who had threatened him. Tyler may be another disposable Thomas J.
Crooks, with better aim.