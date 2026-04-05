Iran has the right to defend themselves against the colonial aggressor! Lebanon has the right to defend themselves against the foreign invasion! Palestine has the right to defend themselves against the illegal colonial genocidal occupation! Yemen has the right to defend themselves against the foreign genocidal aggressors!!
Whose security is she advocating for? The Epstein class security? Are they more important than other nations? Have these Epstein monarchs more rights than the 170 schools girls murdered in Iran? More rights than the 100 000 + Palestinians assassinated by the illegal occupation ? Is the supply of energy for some more important than the lives of all the nations displaced, destroyed, assassinated by the colonial aggressor? Palestine has had no energy for how long now: 2 years, 3 years now? And I didn’t see this lady calling the illegal occupation to restore it in order to save ONE Palestinian life! Frankly: they’re the only disgrace to themselves and to the world !
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Iran has the right to defend themselves against the colonial aggressor! Lebanon has the right to defend themselves against the foreign invasion! Palestine has the right to defend themselves against the illegal colonial genocidal occupation! Yemen has the right to defend themselves against the foreign genocidal aggressors!!
Whose security is she advocating for? The Epstein class security? Are they more important than other nations? Have these Epstein monarchs more rights than the 170 schools girls murdered in Iran? More rights than the 100 000 + Palestinians assassinated by the illegal occupation ? Is the supply of energy for some more important than the lives of all the nations displaced, destroyed, assassinated by the colonial aggressor? Palestine has had no energy for how long now: 2 years, 3 years now? And I didn’t see this lady calling the illegal occupation to restore it in order to save ONE Palestinian life! Frankly: they’re the only disgrace to themselves and to the world !