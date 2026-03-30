A warning for tomorrowRobin WestenraMar 30, 20261115ShareWe'll seeMichael (Hedge Fund Manager)@HedgeFundFomoHoly shit Just got this message from a Wall Street insider He's never wrong about this type of thing This won't end well 7:20 PM · Mar 29, 2026 · 266K Views455 Replies · 304 Reposts · 2.24K Likes1115Share
They will us to have a digital ID first - It's being worked on here and I would expect one would need to be rolled out in developed nations before a crash occurred. Besides, still too much money to be made from the USI/Iran war (united states of israel).