Is this scare-mongering?

I think not - this is a warning that comes with some facts - and a prediction

For one thing you are responsible for your emotions

Nothing like being forearmed.

🚨 WARNING: TOMORROW WILL BE THE WORST DAY OF 2026!!

98% of people will lose everything.



Something TERRIBLE just happened behind the scenes.



But almost nobody is talking about it.



And it's far worse than people realize.



You MUST read this before the market opens on Monday.



This is no longer a normal market correction.



The global financial system is entering a full-blown crisis.



Stocks, bonds, gold, silver, and crypto are all dumping AT THE SAME TIME.



This has NEVER happened in a normal market.



The biggest market collapse in history is happening in real time.



→ Japan and China are preparing to dump BILLIONS in U.S. Treasuries.



→ China's AI stocks have crashed more than 50%, and the AI bubble has officially collapsed there.



→ Asian stock markets are nonstop dumping, with selling pressure intensifying EVERY DAY.



→ The U.S.-Iran conflict is escalating, threatening critical energy supplies and driving inflation higher.



→ Trump's midterm defeat is fueling political chaos and economic uncertainty.



→ The S&P 500 has suffered a historic crash, triggering the fastest selloff ever recorded.



→ Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, is down 40% in just a few months.



→ Bitcoin has collapsed, wiping out billions and triggering panic selling across ALL crypto assets.



→ The Fed is injecting BILLIONS to prevent a complete market collapse.



→ Taiwan has banned short selling in an attempt to stop the market crash and stabilize investor confidence.



All those issues are now connected in one massive financial disaster.



The collapse in China is exposing the weaknesses of the entire global financial system.



The AI sector is experiencing its first major correction.



But this is NOT another dip that people will keep buying.



The global AI bubble is BURSTING.



People are dumping overpriced AI stocks.



And they are not buying gold or silver like before.



They are desperately raising cash.



And the panic is spreading into every major asset class.



Meanwhile, Japan and China are aggressively selling U.S. government debt.



Billions in Treasuries are flooding the market, forcing buyers to demand higher yields.



→ Treasury dumping floods the bond market with massive amounts of supply.



→ Investors demand higher yields to absorb the selling pressure.



→ Rising yields cause government borrowing costs to go parabolic.



→ Higher borrowing costs crush stocks, metals, real estate, and crypto.



→ The collapse of Asian markets triggers panic across global financial markets.



→ AI losses accelerate, fueling even more panic and fears of a total AI bubble collapse.



→ The recent Bitcoin crash triggers more forced liquidations.



→ Energy disruptions push inflation higher and drive yields even higher.



→ Political instability accelerates economic uncertainty.



→ Emergency liquidity injections and short-selling restrictions show how bad the situation really is.



→ Investors dump ALL risk assets to protect whatever capital they have left.



This is how multiple crises merge into one global financial catastrophe.



EVERY asset class is now under pressure.



The largest financial crisis in history is unfolding right in front of us.



Pay attention NOW.



By the time the next financial crisis becomes obvious to everyone, it'll already be too late.



I've spent more than a decade studying financial markets and calling nearly ALL major tops and bottoms.



And I'm warning you now:



If you want to survive the 2026-2027 cycle and protect your portfolio, follow and turn on notifications.



Ignoring this warning today is a decision many will regret forever.

SOURCE