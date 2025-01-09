I would be very interested in feedback from this discussion
TRUMP’S VISION FOR GREENLAND SHOCKS EU’S SOCIALIST ESTABLISHMENT
Three large wildfires have burned over 4000 acres in California’s Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The three biggest fires are the Palisades Fire, the Eaton fire, and the Hurst fire. Over 1000 homes and other buildings were destroyed by the Palisades fire. Over 80,000 residents have been evacuated. The fires were exacerbated by severe drought conditions and hurricane-force Santa Ana winds. Wind gusts reached up to 100 mph in higher elevations, creating extremely dangerous fire weather.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/08/2025
I still say this entire brouhaha with Greenland and Panama is the most hysterically funny geopolitical move I've seen in my lifetime. As I often remind people...I'm 76. At least, Trump isn't dull. And wimpy. He's entertaining as hell to watch.
I did view TruNews on this topic. I agree that economic and geopolitical pressures will be brought upon these two issues. I can easily see Greenland having a referendum. If Panama doesn't co-operate, I can see American military force being used.
Where I diverge from TruNews is that I continue to feel Trump represents one faction of the Globalist movement who are fighting tooth and nail with another. Trump's faction persisted and won. Many of the lesser figureheads, like Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Silicon Valley icons, who had supported the other faction advocating rigorous censorship and strident propaganda for DEI, the LGBT+ community, and transsexualization with the corollory of subjugating the white race jumped ship to Trump's. The quintessential climax was Andeerson describing on Joe Rogan his trip to the Biden WH where they stipulated to him only 2-3 massive conglomerates would be allowed to govern any business--to forget start-ups. Perhaps philosophical outlooks came into focus at that point.
I have no sympathy for any other country in the world. Let Trump do as he will. No country or nation has yet rebelled against the U.S. endless supply of weapons, munitions, and cash used to destroy Gaza. So be it. Let them deal with Trump...who certainly understands, as I do, that no nation will go against the U.S. except Russia and China. No one. I highly suspect that Trump will deal cordially and effectively with both these countries. The rest of the world is too fearful and cowardly. They made their bed. They can lie in it. I don't give a damn what Trump does.