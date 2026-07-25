A step on the excalation ladder: a leap on the Race to the BottomSaudi ARAMCO oil refinery on fireRobin WestenraJul 25, 202643ShareEXCLUSIVE IRAN WAR UPDATE: Saudi Aramco Oil Facility on FIRE, Saudi Hit AnsarAllah (Houthis) YemenEthan Levins 🇺🇸@EthanLevins2BREAKING: Iran confirms Ukraine launched attacks on Iranian ships, killing Iranian sailors. Iran has a right to self defense against Ukraine. 7:37 PM · Jul 25, 2026 · 122K Views195 Replies · 1.27K Reposts · 5.08K LikesEyal Yakoby@EYakobyBREAKING: Ukraine has successfully taken a ship that was transporting weapons between Russia and Iran. 8:27 PM · Jul 25, 2026 · 105K Views61 Replies · 705 Reposts · 5.39K Likes⚡ALERT: SAUDI ARAMCO HIT! UKRAINE STRIKES IRAN (YES IRAN)! ISRAEL PREPS BUNKERS!See my reportsThe BOMBSHELL that we've been waiting forRobin Westenra·Jul 20I fully expect a comment to say I am “scaremongering”.Read full storyWORLD WAR ERobin Westenra·Jul 25Today is a day to pause collecting the news and to absorb what all this may be about.Read full story43Share