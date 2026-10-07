“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act. God will not hold us unaccountable.”

I would like to point readers’ attention to the following comment on the article above which I posted yesterday.

To be compared to Dietrich Bonhoeffer is a great honour which I don't deserve. My contributions have been very modest by comparison.

My worldview has changed through illness and the isolation brought about by that and the events of the past six years as well as what I can describe as medical abuse.

Although I would much prefer to be riding into the sunset on my horse, Biscuit who is himself heading towards 30 there have been some blessings in physical illness in that it has given me the opportunity to develop other sides of my Being and overcome some years of anger and bitterness and move towards a greater level of clarity, including on where our society, and the human family seem to be headed.

My article is an indication of my thinking.

The above comment led me to do a little digging on Bonhoeffer, of whom I had only a very sketchy knowledge as well as on some other thinkers of the 20th Century (as well as some more recent ones.

The title is taken from the work of F Scott Peck on evil and the People of the Lie. That provides a pretty good beginning for defining evil. I shy away from any concept of Good vs Evil because that implies the existence of Good in human society, which. in common with the ideas of the following thinkers scarcely exists.

In that regard I would direct you to Solzhenitsyn in particular.

The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart.”

What follows is a thumbnail sketch of thinkers that I consider important as well as two “controversial” 20th Century experiments.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Here is a short introduction written for reasons of time, by AI.

Bonhoeffer was a German Lutheran pastor and theologian who became an outspoken opponent of Hitler and the Nazi regime. He rejected the idea that Christians could retreat into private morality while the state committed atrocities. He became involved with the German resistance and was arrested in 1943. In April 1945, shortly before the war ended, he was executed at Flossenbürg concentration camp. His famous distinction between “cheap grace” and “costly grace” is relevant here: genuine moral responsibility requires action, not merely inward disapproval. He also wrote about “stupidity” in a way that bears strikingly on Arendt’s banality of evil. For Bonhoeffer, stupidity was not primarily a lack of intelligence; an intelligent person could become “stupid” when they surrendered their capacity for independent judgement to a group, ideology or authority. Such a person can then participate in evil while believing himself to be simply doing what is expected. The issue is not simply why people obey, but whether they retain the courage to think, judge and act when obedience becomes morally wrong.

The following is what I consider an excellent version of Bonhoeffer's ideas despite taking some liberties, including the word, stupidity, which I am not sure Bonhoeffer ever used except in passing.

You will have to watch the video on YouTube.

I shall post a transcript seperately

The Theory of SOCIETAL STUPIDITY | By Dietrich Bonhoeffer

The Mindful Gaze dives into Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s chilling insights on how ignorance is not just a lack of knowledge but a powerful tool of manipulation within society. Bonhoeffer, a theologian and anti-Nazi dissident, witnessed firsthand how blind obedience and unchallenged ignorance allowed dangerous ideologies to thrive. His writings reveal that willful ignorance is not merely a passive state but an active force that can be weaponized to control the masses.



In this video, we explore Bonhoeffer’s concept of “stupidity as a moral failing,” where ignorance becomes a shield against truth, reasoning, and critical thinking. Manipulative leaders and institutions understand this—they exploit ignorance by feeding narratives that discourage questioning and promote conformity. When individuals cease to think critically, they become pawns in a larger game, often defending their oppressors without even realizing it.



But Bonhoeffer’s message is not just a warning—it’s a call to action. By cultivating self-awareness, seeking truth, and challenging popular narratives, you can break free from the invisible chains of ignorance and reclaim your intellectual and moral autonomy.

The following video concentrates in his life and on his theology from a Christian perspective.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer: A Story of Courage and Faith

Hanna Arendt

Hanna Arendt I am more familiar with. She is best known for her term the banality of evil related to her impressions of nazi war criminal, Adolf Eichmann.

From AI:

Hannah Arendt (1906–1975) was a German-Jewish philosopher and political theorist, born in Hanover and educated in Marburg, Freiburg and Heidelberg, where she studied under thinkers including Martin Heidegger and Karl Jaspers. She was forced to flee Germany after the Nazis came to power in 1933, eventually settling in the United States in 1941. Her major works include The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951), The Human Condition (1958), and Eichmann in Jerusalem (1963). She became particularly interested in how modern political systems could transform ordinary human beings and how individuals could lose the capacity for independent moral judgement. Her famous idea of the “banality of evil” arose from her reporting on the 1961 trial of Adolf Eichmann, a senior Nazi bureaucrat involved in organising the deportation of Jews to extermination camps. Arendt was struck by what she regarded as the ordinariness of Eichmann’s manner and his reliance on bureaucratic language, rules and orders. Her argument was not that the Holocaust was banal or that Eichmann’s crimes were trivial. Rather, she proposed that extraordinarily evil actions can sometimes be carried out by people who are not themselves monstrous, but who cease to think critically about what they are doing and simply perform their assigned role within an obedient bureaucratic system. For Arendt, the danger lay partly in the collapse of individual judgement: the person stops asking, “What am I doing, and can I live with myself for having done it?” and substitutes “I was following orders; this was my job.”…. …That is why Arendt’s idea connects interestingly with Milgram’s obedience experiment, described below. Milgram was experimentally examining the power of authority over individual behaviour; Arendt was examining, historically and philosophically, what happens when thought, judgement and personal responsibility are surrendered to an institutional authority. There are important differences between them, however: Arendt did not argue that everyone who obeys authority will become Eichmann, and her interpretation of Eichmann himself remains controversial.

Hannah Arendt’s lessons for our times: the banality of evil, totalitarianism and statelessness

The following is what I would regard as quite a skillful use of AI. It is a compilation.of Arendt's ideas in a fictional talk in English.

I liked it.

Hannah Arendt Explains the Banality of Evil (1967)

In this episode of The Ancient Dog, we’re stepping into the intense, smoke-filled atmosphere of a university lecture hall in 1967 for an intimate, fictional (but historically and philosophically accurate) look at the thinker who stared directly into the abyss of modern bureaucracy: Hannah Arendt. Fast, intense, and intellectually unsparing, Arendt delivers a powerful classroom lecture to break down her most sobering insights and completely upend how we understand morality, complicity, and the true nature of modern evil.



We dive right into a Masterclass on the raw mechanics of control across 5 profound lessons from Eichmann in Jerusalem. Standing at the chalkboard, Arendt peels back the layers of historical horror to challenge our deepest coping mechanisms. She explains that while we expect the architects of genocide to be ideological monsters, they are often terrifyingly ordinary; maps out how stock phrases and “officialese” act as armor to insulate bureaucrats from reality; reveals the chilling comfort of the Wannsee Conference—where the elite elite relieved individuals of their own judgment; exposes the darkest chapter of compliance within the Jewish Councils; and finally demands the ultimate realization: that hanging the man didn’t destroy the conditions that made him possible. It is a solo lecture that shatters comfortable daily illusions, urging us to quiet the noise of inherited dogmas and see how easily obedience replaces conscience.

The following I from an actual interview in German.

Hannah Arendt talks about what surprised her about Hitler’s rise to power.

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Now we come to two experiments from the 20th century that are regarded as “controversial” and therefore much criticized because the conclusionx are so unpalatable to most.

However, they tie in very well with all these thinkers and do not say anything positive about the normal human psyche.

In this regard, I remember a reality TV program from the 90s I which a movie theater is filled with smoke. The obvious signals are ignored by everyone until one person calls “fire” and directs the crowd towards the exit.

The Stanford Experiment

The 1971 Stanford prison experiment, conducted by psychologist Philip Zimbardo at Stanford University, investigated how ordinary people might behave when placed in a simulated prison environment. Twenty-four male university students were selected and randomly assigned to be either “guards” or “prisoners” in a mock prison constructed in the basement of Stanford’s psychology building. The participants were told to behave according to their assigned roles, but there were no explicit instructions to mistreat anyone. The experiment was intended to last two weeks but was stopped after only six days. Some of the guards became increasingly authoritarian and humiliating towards the prisoners, while several prisoners became distressed, emotionally disturbed and passive. Zimbardo and his colleagues interpreted this as evidence that situational forces and institutional roles can exert a powerful influence over individual behaviour. The experiment became enormously influential in psychology and popular culture—but its methodology and conclusions have subsequently been heavily challenged, including claims that the researchers encouraged guards to behave harshly and that participants’ behaviour was less spontaneous than Zimbardo’s original account suggested.

Milgram’s Study of Obedience

AI:

Milgram’s Study of Obedience, conducted by psychologist Stanley Milgram at Yale University in 1961–62, investigated how far ordinary people would go in obeying an authority figure when instructed to do something they believed was harmful. Volunteers were told they were participating in a study of learning and memory. They were assigned the role of “teacher” and instructed to administer increasingly powerful electric shocks to another person—the “learner”—whenever he gave a wrong answer. The shocks were not actually delivered, but the participants did not know this. As the voltage increased, the learner appeared increasingly distressed, eventually screaming, protesting and finally becoming unresponsive. The remarkable finding was that a large majority continued administering the apparent shocks to the maximum level when instructed to do so by the experimenter. In Milgram’s original experiment, 26 of 40 participants (65%) reached the maximum 450-volt level, despite showing considerable distress and reluctance. Milgram concluded that ordinary people can be induced to perform actions they regard as wrong when responsibility is perceived to lie with a legitimate authority. The study became one of psychology’s most famous demonstrations of obedience, responsibility and the power of situational authority, although, like the Stanford prison experiment, its methods and interpretation have subsequently been subject to substantial criticism.

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Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

“The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart.”

I am much more familiar with Solzhenitsyn because his exile from the Soviet Union corresponds with a time, 50 years ago, when I was a true believer in communism.

That experience in transcending that stage of life helped me to develop a deeper understanding because I am more familiar with Soviet communism than na history because it was a lived experience and I have a reasonable grasp of the Russian language.

Solzhenitsyn’s critique of western society and the reaction to it, invites particular attention.

From AI

For Solzhenitsyn, evil becomes powerful partly because ordinary people accommodate it—through fear, self-interest, conformity, silence, or the rationalisation that “I had no choice.” His answer was not simply political resistance but refusal to participate in falsehood. In his 1970 Nobel Lecture he described the writer's task as to speak the truth, while in The Gulag Archipelago he famously developed the idea that the great struggle against a corrupt system begins with the individual refusing to tell or cooperate with lies. Solzhenitsyn pushes the question further than Milgram. Milgram demonstrates how extraordinarily difficult it can be to resist authority. Solzhenitsyn asks what happens when an entire society becomes organised around people repeatedly making the choice not to resist. His great insight is that tyranny doesn't consist only of tyrants and victims; it also depends upon the countless small acts of accommodation that make the system possible.

Here is a post on Solzhenitsyn’s 1978 Harvard address.

The following video is a general introduction.

The Gulag Archipelago and The Wisdom of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

The following is, in my mind, a particularly good synopsis of his ideas as they relate to evil and the human condition.

Once again, it uses AI in a skillful way. The bits where he appears, are probably (accurate) paraphrasing rather than direct quotes,

I shall post this seperately with a transcript.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Survived the Gulag and Then Got Booed at Harvard

He survived eight years in a Soviet labor camp. He wrote about it in secret — on scraps of paper he memorized and then burned. When the book finally came out, it shook the world. The Soviet Union expelled him. And then he arrived in the West — and said things the West didn't want to hear either.



In this episode, Joshua sits down with Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn to talk about what the gulag teaches you about human nature, where evil actually comes from, and why a civilization that has won everything materially can still be losing something it doesn't even know it's losing.



Solzhenitsyn came to the West with gratitude. And then he watched. And in 1978, he stood at Harvard University in front of some of the most powerful people in the world and told them the truth. The audience booed. He had expected that. A man who tells people what they wish to hear is not telling them anything useful.



He warned about the decline of courage. About rights without obligations. About liberty without virtue. About a press that doesn't need government censorship to make certain voices invisible. That was 1978. This episode will make you wonder if he was describing today.



And at the end — three words that became the title of the last essay he wrote before they arrested him and threw him out of his country.

Here is a link to his last piece from 1974 before his forced exile.

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Vera Sharav: Never Again is Now Global

Vera Sharav, a Jew who survived the Holocaust is currently a bit of a moral hero of mine, along with Reiner Fuelmich and Sucharit Bhakdi.

Here is an AI introduction:

Vera Sharav (born 1937) is a Romanian-born Jewish Holocaust survivor and American human-rights and medical-ethics activist. Born Vera Roll, she was deported with her parents from Romania to the Mogilev concentration camp in the Romanian-occupied part of Ukraine when she was a young child. Her father died there of typhus. In 1944, her mother managed to get Vera out of the camp by having her classified as an orphan. Vera subsequently spent several years moving between families and eventually lived with relatives in Palestine before being reunited with her mother in New York in 1948. Sharav trained as an art historian and later obtained a master’s degree in library science from the Pratt Institute in 1971. Her transition into medical-rights activism followed the death of her adult son, Ami, in 1994 after an adverse reaction to the antipsychotic drug clozapine. She became deeply concerned about informed consent, vulnerable patients and unethical medical research, and founded the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP). The organisation has campaigned against what it regards as unethical experimentation, particularly involving children and psychiatric patients, and Sharav has testified before US regulatory and bioethics bodies. A central theme of Sharav’s thinking is the danger of unquestioning obedience to authority, which she connects explicitly to her childhood experience of the Holocaust and to the Nuremberg Code. She argues that medical professionals and institutions are particularly dangerous when individuals surrender their own moral judgement to bureaucratic authority. Her personal story is striking in this respect: as a child she refused to board a particular ship carrying Jewish orphans because she wanted to remain with a family she trusted; that ship, the Mefküre, was subsequently sunk, killing most of those aboard. She has regarded her refusal as a formative lesson in the importance of resisting authority when one’s own judgement says something is wrong.

Never Again is Now Global

Here is an excerpt from the trailer I produced for Holocaust Survivor, Vera Sharav. While I was writing and directing “The Real Anthony Fauci” documentary movie, Vera was working on her 5-part documentary series, called “Never Again Is Now Global” which illuminates the parallels between the covid-pandemic and the early days of the Holocaust…

Connected to that, here is a video about the role of nurses and doctors in forced euthanasia programs during the Third Reich.

CARING CORRUPTED - The Killing Nurses of The Third Reich

This documentary tells the grim cautionary tale of nurses who participated in the Holocaust and abandoned their professional ethics during the Nazi era. The 56-minute film, Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich, casts a harsh light on nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich and directly participated in genocide.

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M. Scott Peck – People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil

Finally, I cannot ignore the views of M Scott Peck that are central to this discussion.

Interestingly, this video is restricted on YouTube.

I wonder why.

From AI:

M. Scott Peck (1936–2005) was an American psychiatrist and writer whose 1983 book People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil fits remarkably well into the thread we have been developing. Peck approached evil from a clinical and psychological rather than primarily political or theological perspective. Drawing on patients and case histories, he proposed that what he called “people of the lie” were characterised by a profound refusal to acknowledge their own faults and a persistent tendency to manipulate others in order to preserve a false image of themselves. For Peck, the crucial issue was not simply that such people did bad things, but that they systematically denied reality and displaced responsibility. He regarded this as a particularly destructive form of evil because it could operate while the perpetrators maintained an outward appearance of normality and respectability. In the context of Bonhoeffer, Arendt, Milgram and Solzhenitsyn, Peck adds another piece to the puzzle. Bonhoeffer asks what happens when people surrender their independent judgement to collective power; Arendt examines people who participate in enormous crimes through bureaucratic conformity; Milgram demonstrates the extraordinary pressure of authority; and Solzhenitsyn emphasises the individual’s responsibility to refuse falsehood. Peck focuses more closely on the active psychological process of self-deception—the way a person can manipulate reality, deny responsibility and eventually draw other people into the lie. His answer is therefore not simply “think critically”, but maintain the courage to see reality as it is, including uncomfortable truths about oneself. It is worth noting that People of the Lie is a work of clinical and moral interpretation rather than an experimentally established psychological theory, and some of Peck’s use of the word “evil” is explicitly theological.

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CONCLUSION

The great danger is not simply evil people exercising power; it is ordinary people surrendering their capacity to judge for themselves.

Each of these thinkers provides insight into the nature of the human condition and the easy acceptance and even collusion with evil acts.

Mainstream western thought will always deny this and readily project its own evil onto what it labels as “totalitarian” regimes such as the government of Vladimir Putin or the Iranians. In this, in their view they always come out “lily white”.

When it comes to projection, perhaps this debate between Aleksandr Dugin and Bernard-Henri Lévy is revealing?

Perhaps all this is why experiments such as the Stanford or Milgram are so criticised; why Solzhenitsyn is so castigated despite his being opened with open arms when his voice was directed at the Soviet regime: why the interview with F. Scott Peck is “age-restricted”

We are living in an age where any introspection or criticism of western society is delegitimised, marginalised or made socially costly.

In other words - practically banned.

Perhaps we can finish with this?