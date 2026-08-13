Those of you that have been following this Substack will be aware of the nightmare I have been experiencing in recent years, as related here.

I have stayed well away from the Connolly Street Medical Centre in the last couple of years after putting in a predictably unsuccessful complaint to the NZ Health and Disability Commissioner; sadly you cannot sue for medical malpractice in this country.

Recent events have made me think about having another neurological assessment. The only way to do this here is through the gatekeepers (ie. the GPs). I therefore booked an appointment with a doctor I had never seen before fully expecting a response in line with what I have been experiencing for the last six months.

I almost fell off my chair (metaphorically) when I encountered a young doctor who not only listened respectively, but practiced medicine in the way I would expect.

His open gambit was, interestingly, that we are seeing the end of personal medicine.

I can only put this change down to his sensitive character, but also that he too suffers from peripheral neuropathy (he too, also almost fell off his chair, metaphorically, when I related that my previous doctors did not have a name for the condition and one of them wrote in my file, “he mentioned his feet again”, secondary to a rare autoimmune disorder (that term made my previous doctors’ eyes glaze over), Guillain Barrè syndrome.

Finding a doctor like among all the doctors in New Zealand,when, I gather there is only one specialist in autoimmune conditions in Sydney, that has this understanding is like looking for one pebble on the beach.

And then that I should find him in this practice?!

It all has the air of the miraculous about it.

But I have had a few small miracles and synchronicities since last year when my Spirit opened and I was able to let go of past anger and bitterness about my treatment at the hands of malicious psychopaths.

Quite frankly, I don’t see this young man surviving too long in this particular medical practice.

Hopefully, long enough for me to get some benefit before there is no longer any place for good doctors practising clinical medicine and it is all replaced, in short order, by AI-driven algorithmic medicine.