A Single Iranian missiles destroyed Israeli army’s largest operations room
A Single Iranian missiles destroyed Israeli army’s largest operations room, that paralysed Whole IDF airforce, ground and Navy forces.
SOURCE- An Israeli officer sent this video on social media.
Dear Kazarian Zionists...in these apparently difficult times remember you have postulated vehemently you are the God's Chosen Ones and you must cleanse the earth of everyone else to allow your God to return. Can you possibly understand that your 'cleansing of the earth' might be the removal of YOU to allow the rest of us peace and abundance ??
A Single Iranian missiles destroyed Israeli army’s largest operations room
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/a-single-iranian-missiles-destroyed
0:06 second video montage of four video scenes
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.03.07 Sat
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
-
Operation Epstein Fury: Iran
Here is a montage of Israel being hit with missiles by Iran.
Try not to cream yourself
https://ryandawson.substack.com/p/operation-epstein-fury-iran
RYAN DAWSON 2026.03.03 Tue
https://substack.com/@ryandawson
https://www.ryandawson.org/p/operation-epstein-fury-iran