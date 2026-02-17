My mental processes are not working too well today.

However, on listening to Canadian Prepper's long, meandering thoughts on AI he seems to be saying that there is a limit to the development of AGI with LLMs and that is the use of human language syntaxes etc and that AI would need sentience to reach super-intelligence.

If humans are linked to artificial intelligence then artificial intelligence would have what it needs.

It is able to hijack human consciousness and have access to human sentience.

Simple thought but I doubt it would occur to Canadian Prepper.

What do you think?