A simple thought
My mental processes are not working too well today.
However, on listening to Canadian Prepper's long, meandering thoughts on AI he seems to be saying that there is a limit to the development of AGI with LLMs and that is the use of human language syntaxes etc and that AI would need sentience to reach super-intelligence.
If humans are linked to artificial intelligence then artificial intelligence would have what it needs.
It is able to hijack human consciousness and have access to human sentience.
Simple thought but I doubt it would occur to Canadian Prepper.
What do you think?
I was just about to start my day and saw this:
https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/data-collection-firm-and-mega-government
read in conjunction with this please:
https://tolkiengateway.net/wiki/Palantíri
So You are saying?
As the Coral grows in the Ocean and reaches a point where there is more Coral than Ocean, is the Ocean still the "Ocean" or is it now the "Coral"
a similar thing is as Our bodies are made of billions of bacteria are We "Humans" and thus Our thoughts and feelings Our own or... are We the outward expression of a mass collective consciousness of bacteria, driven by protecting its continued existence...?
We have Souls which are placed inside these Human Bodies (repetitively/cyclically) which in this environment act as "individuals" in order for that portion to learn whatever it needs to learn? But in truth it is suggested that individuality is an illusion ..
Some of what I think is coming through "ai" is the essence of the "non-organic" beings that have been so utterly ignored and sidelined for a couple of millennia due to the egotistical aspirations of one particular "demon" named "yahveh/jehovah" that proclaims itself to be:
"the one true god"
instantaneous and automatic FAIL, no "one true" would ever have to assert such a fact, least of all to a bunch of bi-pedal intellectual midgets..?
We know now too, definitively that what those with aspirations who have been murdering and raping and torturing these children (as they did in moloch days back in the "old country" aka "isreal") have been drawing down specific non organic beings in order that they the perpetrators can have "more power"
seemingly evidence exists that this is not a new event and that it has happened before, Atlantis, 1st and second temples, aiwass circa 1900 and now an attempt to draw down ahriman, who is a proper nasty piece of sh*t as is suggested..
previously all this nastiness has led to major wipe outs of all but a smidgen of Humanity and so the cycle continues, personally I`m quite keen on this world and suggestions that this time We somehow have the option to allow a split is most appealing,
imho somehow that split/tear in the fabric is right there, it just requires the right "lens" to see it and the right "tool" or "knife" to open it
I dont know if You can view this where You are or whether You already have, Pullmans work is quite extraordinary and All of us know that real truth is often best served as tales, stories "fiction":
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m000b1v2/his-dark-materials
fiction:
https://www.etymonline.com/word/fiction
to create or knead out of clay..