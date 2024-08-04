As of this evening there are still no signs (only talk).

I have no idea if there is any connection with these two stories

🔴Biden WENT MAD After Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader | PHONE CALL & REBUKE Revealed

I cannot find the original article because it is in Hebrew

I have absolutely no idea if there is any relationship between the above story and this.

A private plane carried the Americans from Turkey and landed at a Revolutionary Guard airport with Omani mediation

An American letter reveals Netanyahu’s plan to ignite a regional holocaust that will subjugate Iran and destroy the entire region

The occupation prime minister tempts the Zionist lobbies with the profits of American companies for future reconstruction

A senior source in the Iranian Supreme National Security Council revealed to Al-Jarida that an American security delegation traveled to Iran through Omani mediation to convey a message of “calm and warning” to Tehran’s leaders, to avoid a major war planned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the support of Zionist lobbies in the United States. .

The source said that the American delegation visited the Islamic Republic on a private plane, which departed from Turkey, and landed at Payam Airport in the city of Karaj, west of the Iranian capital, last Thursday, confirming that a two-hour meeting was held between American and Iranian officials, at the airport under the supervision of the Revolutionary Guard, before the guests returned to Ankara.



He added that the American security delegation confirmed to the Iranians again that the United States was not aware of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and that President Joe Biden is very dissatisfied with Netanyahu’s unilateral behavior, and that the Americans have reached the conclusion that the latter’s presence in power does not serve global security and peace. After it became out of control.

He explained that the delegation stated that the Biden administration wants to make fundamental changes and establish new regional equations that exclude the current Israeli prime minister, before the end of its term. He pointed out that Netanyahu “is trying to escape forward and create escalation with the aim of dragging the entire region into an all-out battle.”

He explained that the delegation assured the Iranians that Netanyahu revealed his plan to a number of senior Zionist lobby officials during his recent visit to Washington, as he informed them of his belief that the time has come for a major war, and this does not mean Only Israel and the United States against Iran and its allies, but all countries of the region, including the Arab countries. The Gulf, Turkey and African countries. Netanyahu claimed that the outbreak of this great Holocaust would force everyone to sit at one table, to accept a comprehensive settlement that includes “Israel’s right to exist and recognition by all in exchange for a comprehensive peace for all parties.”

He stated that the Americans leaked parts of Netanyahu's plan, which he reviewed with the leaders of the Zionist lobbies, as he told them that during that war it was possible to destroy all the infrastructure of the countries of the region before reaching a comprehensive settlement, Followed by American companies benefiting from the major reconstruction process, in addition to the possibility of forcing Iran to submit. According to the American will, or be “wiped out of existence.”

The source stated that the delegation told the Iranians that Netanyahu did not hear what he liked in Washington, as the White House insisted that he wanted to quickly stop the Gaza war and achieved a comprehensive calm in the region, but he assassinated Haniyeh with the aim of blowing up the prisoner exchange and truth negotiations



He said that the delegation indicated that the American government would be forced to defend the Hebrew state again if Iran attacked it in retaliation, which would represent a new opportunity for Netanyahu to escape pressure, and therefore the United States hopes that Tehran will not fall into the trap of the Israeli Prime Minister.

He continued that the American side reiterated that Washington does not want war with Tehran, seeks to resolve differences through diplomatic channels, and is awaiting a response regarding the proposal to return to the nuclear agreement.

He explained that the delegation believed that if Tehran accepted to return to the nuclear agreement, this would represent a more “painful blow” to the extreme right-wing coalition in Israel regarding a military strike, especially since the Democratic presidential candidate, current Vice President Kamala Harris, is ahead of her Republican rival, Donald Trump, who is known for his tough stances. The most stringent towards Iran.

He explained that the Americans confirmed their willingness to suspend a package of economic sanctions if Iran agreed not to attack Tel Aviv, and if the issue could be limited to saving face, the two sides could agree on a coordinated process that defuses the crisis that threatens to explode the region.

He claimed that the delegation presented a list containing “the names of 10 Mossad agents” inside Iran that the Americans believe were involved in the assassination, directly or indirectly, as a good faith initiative, and in response to the Hebrew state’s stun strike without coordination with Washington.

On the other hand, the Iranian side refused to inform the Americans of any plans for the expected broad retaliatory response, and said that it would submit their message to the senior leadership to study it before responding to it.

The source concluded his statement by noting that the investigation services were arrested about 30, including senior security figures, in addition to about 50 foreigners, most of whom were Afghans who entered the country unofficially on suspicion of involvement in the operation.

Amid Iran and its allies' insistence on taking revenge on Israel for its assassination of the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran and the prominent leader of Hezbollah, Fouad Shukr, in the Beirut suburb, the diplomatic messages and indicators that Lebanon receives still tend to be negative regarding developments in the situation in the region.

The procedures that Beirut is witnessing in terms of embassy procedures, and the exercises it is conducting to implement plans to evacuate nationals and employees, all indicate data that entails great risks, reinforced by the Swedish embassy's transfer of its entire staff to Cyprus, and what It was circulated, quoting Western officials, that no party in the world can He expects a ceasefire, because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want that, and will continue the war until after the American elections.

In light of these facts, political contacts are being made to contain the situation and do not give Netanyahu any opportunity to lure everyone into a regional war. Sources reveal that the Americans are activating their diplomacy to prevent escalation, especially Netanyahu not using the Iranian response as an excuse to inflame the fronts further. If they succeed, this does not mean stopping the war, but rather continuing at this pace for a long period.

The Americans say that they will defend Israel in confronting Iranian missiles, and according to the data, they expect a moderate response that will not be of a massive size or a formal response. The Americans expect Israeli deaths, while stressing that civilians will not be shot down. After that, if Israel decides to respond, Washington will not be She is interested in participating in it, but only in defending it

On the other hand, there is talk behind the scenes about setting red lines between the Americans and the Iranians, which include, first, not causing a number of civilian casualties, second, not targeting civilian facilities, third, that the targets be military, And fourth, that the strike is not continuous and successful, but rather a single strike. Fifthly, the regional attack on Israel should not be aimed at major destruction. Rather, the regional participation should be similar to the symbolism of a single strike, and not a regional attack simulating the outbreak of a war on multiple fronts against Israel, because if that happens, America will find itself forced to respond and defend itself. Counter and attack afterwards, so the Americans stress that the strike be one, and stop so that you do not have to be drawn into strikes and counter-strikes.

If these points are established or played within these lines, Iran will have a fundamental challenge, which is that if its response is not serious and deterrent, Netanyahu may continue to continue the assassination operations and continue his provocations with security and military operations, to achieve some kind of breaking the security and moral balance, and thus Iran cannot be satisfied with this, which makes it necessary to look for a serious strike capable of deterring it. However, on the other hand, there are also other Iranian calculations that indicate that if the Israelis decide to respond to these strikes with violent strikes, and Netanyahu resorts to carrying out similar operations to target the port of Hodeidah, Striking similar targets in Iran, That is, targeting public facilities and ports, would have very difficult effects on Tehran, and there are those who read the Israelis' strike on the port of Hodeidah as a model that can be applied in different places, and a direct message to the Iranians. , and this is an aspect of the negotiation that the Americans are maneuvering around.

As the region prepared to take revenge on Israel, US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd

Austin, conducted the largest movement of US forces since the first days of the Gaza War, and ordered the dispatch of the aircraft carrier strike group “Lincoln” and its group to the Middle East, along with a squadron of additional fighters, cruisers, and destroyers to mitigate the possibility of a regional escalation. On the part of Iran and its allies, and not expanding the scope of the fighting. Days after deploying 12 battleships, amphibious assault teams, and more than 4,000 Marines and sailors, the Pentagon explained that Austin “ordered modifications to the military stance with the aim of improving the protection of American forces, increasing support for the defense of Israel, and ensuring readiness to respond to various situations.” “Emergency.”

After receiving a stormy call from US President Joe Biden, warning him not to rely on him if he continues to escalate the conflict, Netanyahu, who is facing an internal rebellion, sent a security delegation that included the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad to Cairo to resume talks on 3 important files: The calm in Gaza and the situation in the Philadelphia axis and the Rafah border crossing. Later, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli delegation returned from Cairo due to disagreements with Netanyahu.

The Hebrew Broadcasting Corporation reported that Netanyahu was planning to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Chiefs of Staff Herzi Halevy, and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, but the assassinations hindered the matter, explaining that his goal was “to form a military and security level that would implement his orders” after their heated discussions that reached the point of shouting to pass. The deal to free the hostages and stop the Gaza war.

On the ground, Israel carried out a series of pre-emptive attacks in Lebanon and Syria, while continuing its aggression against Gaza and its pressure on the cities of the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli drone, with 3 air-to-surface missiles, targeted Hezbollah's military official, Ali Nazih Ali, and his driver on the main road to the Gilo Valley area in Al-Bazuriyah in the western sector of southern Lebanon.

While the Iranian mission to the United Nations expected that “after the assassination of Shukr, Hezbollah would choose more targets and strike deep into Israel,” the party targeted with artillery shells the Al-Asi site, a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Mitat colony.

While Israel attacked the town of Tair Harfa, and bombed the town of Mays al-Jabal, the western neighborhood around the cemetery, and the southern neighborhood around the pond in the town, it launched 3 raids on tanker trucks on the Syrian-Lebanese border , which led to the injury of a Syrian driver. The Syrian Observatory said that Israeli raids targeted the Mutariba crossing area, which is under the control of the Syrian army, on the night of Friday and Saturday, and a farm in the Qusayr countryside in the Homs countryside in an area under Hezbollah control.

Inside, the occupation closed the entrances to the villages and towns of Sinjil, Abwein, and Jaljaliya, north of Ramallah, stormed the town of Abwein, and announced the assassination of the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) In Tulkarm, Haitham Al-Balidi, along with 4 of his companions, by targeting their car with two missiles between the towns of Attil and between the towns of Attil and Zeta in the West Bank. .

