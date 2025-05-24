This information is from an article in YNet in Hebrew that has not been translated into English.

Occupied Palestine (Quds News Network)- Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, freed from captivity in Gaza, has refused to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thanked US President Donald Trump. Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, reported the rejection on Monday evening, adding to growing tension over Netanyahu’s handling of the Israeli prisoner file.

Netanyahu’s office had claimed credit for Alexander’s release. In an official statement, it said the prime minister led the main effort and that U.S. President Donald Trump only “assisted”. The statement followed the release of Alexander, which was secured through direct talks between Hamas and the Trump administration, excluding Israel.

In a video released by Hamas’s armed wing last November, Alexander harshly criticized Netanyahu. He accused the Israeli leader of abandoning the Israeli prisoners and urged Trump, then President-elect, to secure his release.

🔴 Israel Just Landed A SELF-INDICTING BOMBSHELL!

Translated from the Hebrew

The Chief of Staff claimed that the IDF operation did not endanger the hostages, the government approved the operation, and Idan Alexander found himself closest to death. "Like an earthquake," he described to his father what he felt at the moment of the bombing, then the panicked escape and the collapse of the shaft that caused his injury. "We dug ourselves out before everything collapsed." This happened just 3 weeks before 584 days of nightmare ended for him. The incident is being investigated. And also: A surreal moment in Khan Yunis

"Doomsday... Doomsday" the cries rolled along the Hamas tunnel complex in western Khan Yunis, mixing with the tremendous chaos that erupted in the organization's secret formation some 30 meters underground. Hamas terrorists ran from side to side, trying to take cover from what they still didn't know was what - an aerial bombardment, or a ground attempt by an Israeli special unit to break open the bunker doors in order to penetrate inside and steal the precious treasure.

"Yom al-Qiyamah," the Islamic equivalent of "Judgment Day," holds profound meaning for many in Hamas. On this day, the end of time, every person will stand trial for their actions in this world, and will be rewarded or punished for eternity. Those who worked for jihad, those who fought against injustice and discrimination, those who were not afraid of death in this world, those who die as martyrs - will be rewarded with a place in Paradise. This is an expression that many in the movement use to make it easier to deal with the enormous dangers and fear of death, which is certainly possible, simply because death is only a prelude to "Yom al-Qiyamah," followed by redemption and hope.

Idan Alexander meets with his family in Ichilov

The Hamas terrorists in the underground compound about a month ago shouted "Doomsday," but they weren't the only ones who were certain that their time had come to die. The Israeli-American hostage, an IDF soldier who fought bravely on October 7 and was kidnapped after he managed to kill several of the attackers who stormed the "White House" outpost, also feared that his time was over.

Idan experienced quite a few frightening moments throughout the period, during those 584 terrible days he was held captive by Hamas: in tents, basements, dungeons, in transit tunnels, used as a short-term shelter for the terrorists and the hostages they were taking – similar to the tunnel in Tel Sultan where they murdered six other hostages, not far from the Israeli forces. Not to mention his fear when he was taken on a Hamas man's motorcycle on October 7 into Gaza, and his fear of being lynched by the Nuhba terrorists when they discovered what he had done to their colleagues.

"We started running and there was some kind of corridor, a very, very long corridor, I don't know what was there on the other side, probably a connection to another route. And we started running in that direction and then, suddenly, another one falls, right on top of us, wow."

His brigade commander testified that what he did in ten minutes that day, veteran IDF fighters don't do in ten years. "He took down two terrorists at the entrance to the base, but then encountered a gunfight," his father Adi Alexander recounts what Idan told him, "and was forced to improve his position and retreat into the base, which was infested with terrorists who had infiltrated it from behind."

But despite the bloody battles of October 7, as Adi describes it, "and despite being hit by RPG shells from a hovercraft, the destroyed parts of which were later found at the base, and despite all the difficult and frightening events," what happened almost a year and a half later, three weeks before his release, dwarfed everything that came before it. "That, when the second bomb fell, and everything collapsed and we were buried underneath, was the scariest moment of all this time," he said in conversations with his father since he returned last Monday. Idan described the moments of the bombing as the height of horror.

Idan Alexander and his father Adi. "The injuries on his hands that everyone saw were from trying to free himself," says the father

It happened on April 14. Air Force planes dropped bombs on the Hamas compound that was securing the tunnel in which Alexander was being held. Part of the tunnel shaft collapsed, and Idan sustained injuries to his shoulder and hands in several places as he tried to extricate himself from the rubble. Only quick action by the compound manager to activate the ejection doors and prevent the entry of toxic gases saved the lives of the Hamas terrorists and Alexander. One of the terrorists guarding him was killed. "I thought that was it, I was dead. I managed to survive somehow, miraculously, for a year and a half, but now it's the end, I'm going to suffocate here in the tunnel," he said.

Anger at the Chief of Staff

The story of the attack that almost killed Idan Alexander should turn on a bright red light for those who haven't had it for a long time. Thus, deep in the Gazan soil, within a complex system of tunnels designed to hide and preserve the organization's senior leaders and its most valuable assets – the hostages – a horrific disaster almost occurred.

Idan miraculously escaped an Israeli bombardment just before he was released. Conversations with his parents and security, military, and intelligence officials about the incident paint a disturbing picture in three dimensions: first, the real danger to the captives, which stems mainly from the IDF's fighting, fighting that is supposed to save them; second, recognition of the limitations of intelligence, which cannot determine where all the hostages are being held at all times; and third, the severe gaps between statements by senior security officials and politicians and reality.

On the very day that the Hamas compound above Idan's place of captivity was bombed, Nahum Barnea published what Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said to a group of reserve pilots who wanted to protest the futility of the renewed invasion of Gaza. Zamir said that "the operation in Gaza does not endanger hostages. Every move was made with the approval of Major General Nitzan Alon, commander of the unit established in the IDF to deal with hostages."

Two days later, we published on these pages harsh criticism from within the defense establishment about the Chief of Staff's statements as if there was no danger to the hostages. Alongside it, equally harsh criticism was made of the claim that the IDF had meanwhile backed down from it, as if the army believed that everyone could be freed through the ground maneuver alone. We explained that the IDF had activated a series of mechanisms and a vast array of intelligence to "try and keep the hostages alive" and was careful to create and maintain precautionary rules. But, and this is a big pain, this strictness has significant limitations that also relate to the scope and accuracy of the intelligence that the IDF had, and it must be remembered that we are talking about many hostages in many places.

An attack in the Khan Yunis area on the day the compound where Idan was staying was shelled. "Boom, right above us"

"In the end, the IDF really entered Gaza to fight Hamas, and this war required quite a few compromises in everything related to the hostages," said a senior official in the formation. "I'm sure it never happened that they knew there was a hostage in a certain place and bombed there despite this knowledge. But there were quite a few empty spaces in the intelligence and uncertainties, and sometimes decisions had to be made despite this situation, because if we hadn't made the decisions, we wouldn't have moved anywhere in Gaza."

"This is what happens when you try to achieve two opposing goals: both saving the lives of one type of people, and also ending the lives of another type of people. And no one, in any mechanism, agency, unit or company that dealt with the issue, certainly not in Bnei Brak (the IDF Special Operations Command's kidnapping headquarters), would ever say anything like the Chief of Staff said, as if an increasingly intense military operation in Gaza does not endanger the hostages at all. The Minister of Defense says this. It is understandable that he wants to please his senders. But that the Chief of Staff would say something like this? And he would also drag Nitzan Alon into this dangerous gamble, when he knows, he must know, that it is not true."

Now it turns out that this was really a gamble by the Chief of Staff on the prestige, truth, and reputation of the IDF, and also on his own good name — a Chief of Staff who had only just taken office and, most importantly, approved (he claims to have initiated) the current maneuver plan in Gaza. A gamble that risked the lives of the hostages, one of whom was about to risk his life because of this gamble.

We wrote at the time that 41 abductees arrived in Gaza alive and have since died under various circumstances : murdered by Hamas, died in IDF bombings in places where they were abducted but were not marked as a compound for abductees, were near places where they operated with permission and were murdered despite this, and more. "41 times that proved to what extent the MIBIM system (a safe firing range, an area that is forbidden to attack because there is a fear of the presence of abductees - RB) is not an insurance policy and that the SHN (captives and missing) personnel, who really deserve all the credit, under the command of Nitzan Alon, who dedicates his life to the issue, cannot guarantee that an operation in Gaza does not endanger the abductees."

Now it turns out that on the very same day the news was published, the IDF – unknowingly and without malicious intent, but also with great, if not excessive, self-confidence, and a not entirely understandable willingness to take risks at the expense of the kidnapped – was close, very, very close, to killing Idan Alexander.

The IDF says that the attack carried out by the Air Force that day was not aimed at the underground compound where Alexander was staying, but at the above-ground compound that is above ground. Such an attack, military sources say, dictates the use of bombs that are completely different from the bunker busters, and therefore those who are underground are not at risk. In other words, the IDF says that these are completely different worlds, and once they know that all the hostages are underground, then above-ground activity does not endanger them. The events that day at the Hamas facility and tunnels, above and below ground, tell a different story.

"The operations are being carried out in joint planning with the POW and Missing Persons Office," the IDF spokesman said in response to this article. "The IDF continues to make every effort to realize the supreme national mission of recovering all the abductees." On the other hand, the spokesman did not answer a series of questions, primarily whether or not the IDF had information that Alexander, or any other abductee, was there when the upper compound was bombed, located above the tunnel system where Alexander was being held. The IDF was also not prepared to respond to the question of the IDF's conduct in the event that it does not know where all the abductees are, with reasonable reliability, and whether and how it manages its fire control policy. In addition, they did not respond to questions about the status of the investigation into the affair.

It is understandable why they did not answer. Any answer, one way or the other, will raise additional difficult questions and complicate the army further. Here are some of those questions:

If they knew that Alexander was underground in that area – why did they attack? If they didn't know where he was and perhaps where other hostages were, why did they attack in this area, or at all, when it was claimed that there was no danger to the hostages? And if they didn't know where they all were – how is it possible that the Chief of Staff said that the operation in the areas where it took place did not endanger the hostages, that the army does not know their location at all? And if the place where some of the hostages are being held is unknown, and many of them have not received any sign of life for many months, how exactly did the army know that there were no hostages above ground and that they were all dozens of meters underground, deep in the underground military base, and therefore there was no problem attacking from above ground?

Even sleeping on the street

The bombing that almost caused Alexander's death is a particularly serious incident because it occurred very recently, after more than a year and a half of war, against the backdrop of a series of painful failures by the IDF in obtaining accurate information about the location of hostages, or in maintaining a distance from areas where hostages are suspected of being held for fear that they will be executed like the six at Tel Sultan.

Moreover: the abductees who returned at the last moment significantly improved the intelligence picture about those who remained behind, but they also "showed in some cases how partial, if not downright wrong, the picture we had was," says a Defense Ministry source familiar with the matter.

And another warning sign that should have flashed – in the last seven months of his captivity, no sign of life was received from Alexander, except for two Hamas videos that were made unknown when. The moment he was handed over to the Red Cross was the first real confirmation that he was alive. “He had a very, very difficult exit from there. You know, tunnels, tuktuks, walking, obstacles, fields, ruined areas, everything to deceive Israel. He arrived at the Reim base very exhausted,” Adi described the moments of his son’s release – the final chord to a journey of torment that lasted more than a year and a half.

During his captivity, Idan moved between mosques, schools, and even slept on the street and in displaced persons' tents in Sultan near the beach. At one point, he spent five months in a row in the "Rafah tunnels, which was real suffering." "The whole first year," he told his parents, "we were so close to death because of the army, which bombed non-stop and made us escape the bombings again and again."

Shortly after Trump's election, in November 2024 and before he entered the White House, the attitude towards Idan improved, and probably not in isolation from global events. "They moved him to another facility, a little more normal, deep underground, but somehow a little more bearable." Alexander was apparently placed in a particularly isolated underground compound. The IDF officials, who were unable to gather information about him, placed him in the very difficult category of "a kidnapped person from whom there was no sign of life for a long time."

Idan was held in the compound of a very senior Hamas figure, and his host was not the one directly guarding him. The other guards, above and below ground, were often segregated from each other and only a few had access to the property, which, day by day, as the United States demanded it more and more, became the most valuable asset in Hamas' hands.

"It's only by luck that he's home"

Against this backdrop, with the prime minister refusing to continue with the deal he himself signed, with black holes in intelligence, but with the endless pretense of the political echelon that "only the continuation of the war will save the hostages" – a pretense that the IDF also gets carried away with at times – the Netanyahu government decided to violate the ceasefire. On March 18, the IDF launched Operation Courage and Sword. The army leaders claimed at the time that they knew where the hostages were and therefore knew not to operate or bomb there so as not to harm them. After 41 deaths, it is not clear what this self-confidence is based on.

But the fact is: The IDF has since launched hundreds of airstrikes across the Strip, and the one that almost killed Idan was aimed, according to the army, at an above-ground structure that was used for Hamas observation, warning, and communications for the underground facility where he was being held. In interviews and conversations with his relatives, Idan described the explosion of the first bomb that hit as an "earthquake." The residents inside the tunnel were not clear whether it was bombs from an airplane or an attempt to break into the bunker. "Suddenly we felt, I felt, as if C-4 explosives were being detonated in one of the doors of the bunker."

The terrorists tried to lead Alexander to a compound that was considered more fortified and secure in the formation. "We started running away and there was a very, very long corridor, I don't know what was on the other side, probably a connection to another route. And we started running in that direction and then, suddenly, another one falls, right above us, wow." In the second explosion, part of the ceiling that collapsed hit Edan and injured his shoulder, an injury for which he is still receiving treatment.

In the darkness, Idan began to dig his way out. "The injuries on his hands that everyone saw," says Adi, "are the result of trying to extricate himself from the place. Idan said: 'We dug ourselves out of this before everything collapsed on us.'" Idan was miraculously saved, also thanks to the efforts of his captors. "The person in command of the compound was a very, very experienced man. And he actually saved himself, and saved Idan."

A senior intelligence source says that "this incident, which has no bad intent - no one knew it was there - illustrates how dangerous the maneuver is. Because they don't know. After all, even if the tunnel hadn't collapsed, there is still another danger that has already caused the deaths of quite a few hostages - the terrorists could have thought it was a rescue attempt, and acted according to the order to fire the first bullet into the hostage's head."

Idan's parents warned the security establishment, the IDF leadership, and the political elite countless times about exactly such an event. They were assured that there was no danger of it happening, and now it turns out that "everything we feared happened exactly like that," says Adi, "and it's only by luck that Idan is now at home safe and sound. I have nothing to hide and now I have to maintain the honor of the security establishment in Israel. After all, they almost killed my child. By mistake, on purpose, because they had something on some compound, because they were under pressure from the political echelon, I won't get into that at all. In fact, it happened."

A source familiar with the details said that following the matters presented here, which also came up in Alexander's investigations with the IDF and intelligence community, the latter opened an investigation into the incident.

Driving a donkey in the heart of Gaza, with a Hamasnik disguised as a woman

The story of Idan Alexander, the New Jersey boy who was kidnapped to Gaza and returned to his family, who now remain in Israel, is a mosaic of unimaginable moments that shaped his 17 months of captivity. Beyond the horrors of fighting and being in the tunnels, an extraordinary picture of survival, fear, and hope emerges.

Amidst the journey through hell, Idan experienced one particularly bizarre moment, "which, if it weren't for the circumstances in which it occurred, could have been almost comical," says his father Adi.

On one of the many occasions he was moved between compounds, houses, mosques, tents and tunnels, one of his captors led him to the mouth of the tunnel where he was being held. Idan was unshaven, dressed in ordinary Gazan clothing, and forced to wear a visor so as not to be recognized by the locals. To avoid attracting attention, the terrorist, who was shorter than Idan, wore a woman's hijab.

When they both came out of the tunnel, an empty cart pulled by a donkey was waiting for them. They got on it, and Idan took the reins of the donkey so that it wouldn't look like the woman was driving the cart. "He, Idan Alexander from America, found himself driving a cart with a donkey with the disguised terrorist sitting behind and directing it."

And so, in the crowded streets of Khan Yunis in broad daylight, as the donkey walked slowly, no one noticed the man and the "woman" who were crossing the city, on their way to their next destination for captivity.