President-elect Donald Trump has won Arizona, completing a sweep of all seven battleground in the 2024 election.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:21 p.m. ET on Nov. 9. With this win, Trump’s total electoral college count moves to 312 to Vice President Kamala Harris’s 226.

Trump was projected to win the election on the morning of Nov. 6. Harris conceded the race later the same day.

Where Trump lost - a coincidence?

An official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency was "removed from their role" and is under investigation after the Daily Wire obtained a leaked internal message in which they ordered workers to bypass the homes of Trump supporters as they surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida.

First, they tried to take Trump from the ballot.

Then, they tried to throw him behind bars.

And when that didn’t work, they went after his life.

But now, as The Burning Platform's Jim Quinn details below, after two terrifying assassination attempts, General Flynn warns that it could happen again.

First, they tried to take Trump from the ballot. Then, they tried to throw him behind bars. And when that didn’t work, they went after his life. After two terrifying assassination attempts, General Flynn warns that it could happen again. During an eye-opening conversation with Steve Bannon, Flynn told Trump's inner circle to brace for another attempt on Trump's life before he reaches the Oval Office in January. Speaking with urgency, Flynn stated, "Number one, Trump needs to be very, very certain of the security around him... They have already tried it a couple of times. They’ll try it again between now and inauguration. That, to me, is job number one." He also told viewers that the real battle lies ahead, urging Trump to prepare for an all-out war against the Deep State. "We can eliminate a lot of this nonsense by being prepared for what we know the enemy is going to do... Accountability must happen."

Educated white liberal women appear to have lost their goddamn minds after the presidential election. Many have posted videos of uncontrollable emotional outbursts over a Trump victory...

Democrats have activated their network of social justice warriors for the second time in days following a Trump victory early Wednseday morning. The latest mobilization effort of far-left activists by mysterious and dark money-funded nonprofit groups is occurring on the streets of New York City on Saturday afternoon.

X user Open Source Intel uploaded footage of what appears to be thousands of anti-Trump protesters in Midtown Manhattan.

"Thousands march in Midtown Manhattan as New York City law enforcement monitors. Protesters rally against fascism, deportation, anti-trans hate, and systemic oppression, expressing concerns over Donald Trump's election as the 47th President," the X user said, adding, "Chants of "Racist, sexist, anti-gay" and signs highlight their solidarity for marginalized communities."

Democrats are reportedly having serious discussions about mounting a pressure campaign to force ailing Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to resign so Joe Biden can nominate a replacement before President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

Unconfirmed reports indicate FBI Director Christopher Wray will retire ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Many have speculated in recent days that he would be fired once Trump is back in the Oval Office. Wray was involved in multiple incidents that hampered the first Trump administration as well as efforts to assist the Democrats’ campaigns over the past four years.

“America can expect the new Trump administration to do what the prior Trump Administration did: To apply the Immigration and Nationality Act, as written by Congress. And to restore the rule of law, both to the Southern border and to the legal immigration system,” said Matt O’Brien, investigations director at the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), a conservative legal group in Washington, D.C., that pushes for stricter immigration policies.

“The overall goal will be protecting the public safety and national security of the United States; as well as protecting migrants — especially vulnerable women and children — from exploitation by smugglers and traffickers,” O’Brien continued. “The only thing that needs to be done to ‘fix’ the immigration system is to use the laws on the books as Congress intended. And President Trump will do that.”

Trump: Free Speech

RFK Jr: "This earns President Trump a space on Mount Rushmore."

The top military brass of the Pentagon have been holding “informal discussions” in the wake of Donald Trump’s historic reelection on how to override his orders after he’s sworn in as the 47th president, according to reports.

CNN reported Friday that Defense Department officials are worried about Trump’s planned overhaul of the federal government and military leadership after Ret. Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, willfully subverted Trump during his first term.

From CNN:

Pentagon officials are holding informal discussions about how the Department of Defense would respond if Donald Trump issues orders to deploy active-duty troops domestically and fire large swaths of apolitical staffers, defense officials told CNN… …Trump in his last term had a fraught relationship with much of his senior military leadership, including now-retired Gen. Mark Milley who took steps to limit Trump’s ability to use nuclear weapons while he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The president-elect, meanwhile, has repeatedly called US military generals “woke,” “weak” and “ineffective leaders.” Officials are now gaming out various scenarios as they prepare for an overhaul of the Pentagon. “We are all preparing and planning for the worst-case scenario, but the reality is that we don’t know how this is going to play out yet,” one defense official said.

CNN also reported these defense officials are working to determine how to disobey Trump if he issues an “unlawful order,” suggesting his mass deportations agenda and plan to “clean out corrupt actors” in the US national security establishment could be illegal.

“Troops are compelled by law to disobey unlawful orders,” said another defense official. “But the question is what happens then – do we see resignations from senior military leaders? Or would they view that as abandoning their people?”

The fact that Pentagon officials are even admitting to discussing ways to subvert President-elect Trump only highlights the need for him to clean house within the federal government and rein in its unchecked power.

It also explains why Trump had been refusing intel briefings customarily offered to presidential nominees, claiming that opting out of them would ensure the Deep State can’t accuse him of leaking intel.

It seems Trump learned important lessons from the Deep State’s Russian collusion hoax operation against him from 2016.

As Infowars reported last month, unelected bureaucrats within the executive branch, colloquially known as the Deep State or administrative state, have been terrified of a possible Trump election victory.

“Federal employees throughout the executive branch are panicking at the thought of another Trump administration,” Politico reported, citing his pledge to “demolish the deep state.”

Trump said if elected he would “immediately” re-issue his 2020 Executive Order, known as Schedule F, aimed at “restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats…we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them.”

Schedule F would reclassify huge swaths of nonpolitical, career federal employees across the US government to remove their civil service protections and make them more easily fireable.

Joe Biden, after capturing the White House in 2020, revoked the Schedule F executive order during his first month in office.

Additionally, Milley feared he would be court-martialed if Trump returned to the White House, according to reports.

After all, Milley had established a secret back-channel with the Communist Chinese before the 2020 election, assuring the CCP military of advanced notice of U.S. military actions.

Milley also circumvented Trump’s presidential authority in the wake of January 6, 2021, convening a secret emergency meeting at the Pentagon demanding his Defense Department subordinates not to obey any order by Trump without his presence.

Despite for years dismissing it as a conspiracy theory, the media in recent months has been defending the Deep State, with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos claiming the Deep State is “packed with patriots” and the New York Times lauding the bureaucracy as “kind of awesome.”

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has vowed he will use all the power necessary under the new Trump administration to jail Bill Gates, Dr. Antony Fauci, and Big Pharma executives who worked with media to censor the truth behind the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The pharmaceutical elite, who thought that election fraud would carry Kamala Harris over the finish line, are now facing being exposed for perpetrating the biggest lie in U.S. history following Donald Trump’s landslide presidential victory on Tuesday.

According to Trump insiders, the new administration is already preparing to send the Pharma cartel to jail for destroying the lives of millions of Americans.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discovered undeniable evidence that the COVID-19 virus and the mRNA vaccine rollout were nothing more than a bioweapon used to create more Big Pharma customers and reduce the population.

Apparently there are four primary pillars of the “4B movement”…

No marriage (Bihon): Advocates believe marriage often limits a woman’s independence, as it traditionally assigns her the role of caregiver and homemaker. No childbearing (Bichulsan): This principle opposes the societal expectation for women to bear and raise children, arguing that motherhood can trap women in lifelong caregiving roles. No dating (Biyonae): The 4B Movement views dating as reinforcing male-centered dating norms and pressures that can compromise a woman’s autonomy and emotional well-being. No close relationships with men (Biyeonae): The movement encourages women to form supportive, empowering friendships with other women rather than depend on male companionship.

Trump: "A corrupt globalist scam paid for by the United States but controlled and owned by China."

"If Trump surrenders Ukraine to Putin, I will personally expel the United States from the alliance" — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Read the small letters Markie, you can't. NATO doesn't have that provision, and you have no power what so ever besides reacting to the puppeteer with his arm up your butt

Almost everything in this statement is curious, including, of course, Rutte's tone towards Trump. But most of all, it is curious how this story can develop.

First of all, it is worth remembering that the United States is the largest financial and military donor country to Ukraine.

Most likely, the EU will not be able to support Ukraine alone. Rutte's statement can be interpreted in different ways, but in simple terms, now the EU and NATO countries are very worried that the United States will finish its project in Ukraine, and all debts, destruction and problems will be pinned on Europe, which, by the way, is not far from the truth.

Discontent has been growing within NATO for a long time that the most technologically advanced and most profitable arms contracts are going to the United States.

Rutte's statement should be perceived more as a naive attempt to intimidate a senior partner, but here NATO actually finds itself in Zelensky's situation. They can only demand, make noise, threaten and throw tantrums, but they are no longer able to decide something on their own.

Heroic WW2 veteran breaks down in an interview

"The things we fought for, died for, have all gone down the drain. Our country's going to hell in a hand basket." "We haven't got the country we had when I was growing up."

Just 7 months ago, Steve Bannon sat down with two deeply entrenched liberal journalists to tell them why Trump would win.

They were in disbelief. Incredulous.