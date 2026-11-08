What if humanity’s prison has no bars, and we’re unknowingly building it ourselves? Research scientist Weston Warren joins me to explore his theory connecting ancient evil, hidden technology and an invisible system of control. Could the fear and division around us be part of something far older, and darker, than we realize?
A Scientist Explains How Elites Use Frequencies to Control Humanity | Weston Warren
What if humanity’s prison has no bars, and we’re unknowingly building it ourselves? Research scientist Weston Warren joins me to explore his theory connecting ancient evil, hidden technology and an invisible system of control. Could the fear and division around us be part of something far older, and darker, than we realize?