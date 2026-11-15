Seemorerocks

I am working my way through a long, 2 hour video, based on the Gnostic teachings which asks the question, “was the world created by the wrong God?”

I have become particularly interested in this in the past few years, partly because it goes a long way to explaining the world as we know it (or think we know about it), why so many feel that something is “off” but also because it gives this from a spiritual tradition that few are aware exists within our western cultural traditions; we no longer need to turn to traditions, rituals etc. from the East.

I know of almost nobody teaching what we may call the Perennial Philosophy and refers to Christian teachings who so much as mentions them.

I don’t understand why.

They are the closest to eastern traditions that we have in the western tradition.

Let me try to put that into perspective from my own experience and without resorting to finding quotes from elsewhere.

BUDDHISM AND ADVAITA VEDANTA

Forty years ago I was first exposed to Buddhism.

This was not the dry, scholastic form with doctrinal formulae that often contradict each other but a living teaching personified by Ajahn Chah, Ajahn Sumedho and my own teacher, Ajahn Viradhammo.

This can be best illustrated by a recent talk by Ajahn Sumedho, now in his 90s.

What I imbibed back then laid the ground for the non-dualistic teachings of Ramana Maharshi, Sri Nisargadatta, Poonja-ji (from whom I had a direct transmission) and others.

What I gained all those years ago has stayed with me over the years despite many distractions such as work, play - and hormones.

Years of declining health have taken all that away from me, so now there is very little left to distract me.

In its own way this has been somewhat of a blessing.

I have come to a very different place where I have become more peaceful, less prone to judge and more accepting of the human condition than I was even a year go.

I start every day sitting quietly, often with the sounds of binaural beats to calm the nervous system and provide some balance and focus.

Frequently, often in the evening I can experience what I call “luminous Silence”.

I often experience it as something in front of my eyes but of course it is not an object; it is there all the time and what I am “seeing” is the Ground of my Being.

When we talk about organised religion I can see it for what it is - a form of social control.

But I am also very aware of the positive aspects of Christianity (leaving out, of course, Christian zionism).

It has, in the past provided an anchor or as my uncle used to say “something to hang your hat on”.

For those who hold to a literal reading of the Bible or any other scriptures I am with you so long as you don’t try to tell me my business and talk about “heresies”.

There is much more and the best parts of the eastern traditions are for those, as the Buddha said for those “with little dust in their eyes”.

THE APOCRYPHON OF JOHN

Now I come to the Gnostic teachings and in particular, the Apocryphon of John.

This comes from texts written roughly contemporaneously with the Gospels in the New Testament.

These teachings were lost to us until discovered in earth jars at Nag Hammadi in Egypt in 1945.

Apart from that we only knew about “heresies” such as the Cathars (or Albagensian sect) that was brutally suppressed by Pope Innocent 111. In the 14th century.

The why will become apparent when we look at the teachings.

The Apocryphon of John shares much with the teachings of early Christianity but also Jewish thought and Platonist philosophy.

It also shares more with Eastern thought, in particular, “the Tao that can be named is not the Tao”.

It has more in common with the Hindu Upanishads which say that Brahman, the Ultimate Reality is beyond attributes, form, differentiation and conceptual understanding, a deity among other deities, but the ultimate reality underlying everything.

So it is in the Apocryphon of John.

It is about as far from the creation myth in Genesis as you could get.

It goes on to talk about Barbelo described as an emanation or the First Thought (Pronoia) of the Invisible Spirit. She is described as the divine Mother-Father, the first manifestation or self-revelation of the unknowable source.

The text describes in a detailed mythological form, various emanations (opposite principles arising from the Formless Pleroma).

This is all prior to the biblical creation by Yahweh.

In the Gnostic mythology one of the emanations, Sophia, (wisdom in Greek),without permission and without her partner, creates Yaldabaoth who is responsible for a cosmic mistake in which he says he is a jealous God and there is no other God than he.

This is Yahweh of the old Testament.

But Yaldabaoth is a limited God with limited powers.

GNOSTICISM AND THE CREATION MYTH IN GENESIS

Gnostics believed that Yaldabaoth creativity was limited to making copies of what already exists rather than creating from pure imagination. Nag Hammadi texts say Yaldabaoth lacks ‘ennoia’ which is translated as ‘intentionality’. I would define this lack of ‘ennoia’ as limited creative imagination compared with the limitless imagination of the all-possibility Infinite. There is some inherited creative power but a fraction by comparison and it is limited to creating something from something as a counterfeiter does rather than something out of nothing. Indeed, Yaldabaoth is described as a ‘Counterfeit Spirit’ (David Icke, the Roadmap, p.70)

Yaldabaoth creates the manifest world and also creates Adam, the first human. But this is a mistake because he creates a divine spark trapped in a body that has the potential to find its way back to Source.

In Christianity it is understood that humans are “born in sin”. This is like a cosmic sin that is “repaid” by Jesus dying on the cross.

Several things flow from this.

The first is that:

“the Church which could not allow its target populations to realise that even the Divine is not infallible when it is all possibility and not a tyrant” The Apocryphon of John challenges the official symbolic story of Adam and Eve in Eden and says the ‘snake’ was trying to awaken humanity to forbidden knowledge to discern good and evil. The Church has used this to say that ‘God’ doesn’t want humans to have knowledge which it equates with the forbidden fruit

(David Icke)

This mythology provides an explanation as to the age-old question how a “loving God” could have created a world full of so much suffering.

The answer is, he didn’t,

It is the wrong God - Yaldabaoth.

In turn, Yaldabaoth created the Archons, his lieutenants and agents of control, a bit like Agent Smith in the movies, the Matrix.

Having realised his mistake, Yaldabaoth and the Archons use every possible trick of manipulation of human consciousness to prevent the return of the divine spark back to the Pleroma.

A CONCLUSION

What I get from the Apocryphon of God, is not so much a myth that can be believed or not, but rather a symbolic metaphor that can be seen as a metaphor, an understanding of the human psyche and spirit.

If you’re ready for it, it’s a template for finding freedom without recourse to dogmas, popes, priests or pastors.

The power is given up to the individual, but whether the changes happen is a matter of Grace.

The Apocryphon of John provides a template for a sudden awareness.

However, my preference is for the understanding I already have, and I have a preferred scripture. It is the Astavakra Gita

The Most Dangerous Book Ever Written About Reality

You are already here.

There is a but, and that does not involve the ancient teachings.

I wouldn’t mind betting that a sizable proportion of modern followers of gurus such as Mooji and Eckhart Tolle are liberals who when it comes to recent history swallowed the blue pill.

In this regard, I think of Mikki Willis who made the Plandemic series of films describing how he was practically driven out of the alternative community which he was part of, in Ojai, California.

These people may be lost to us.

The vedantic teachings about Maya, in the Upanishads the power through which the unmanifest appears as the manifest and Ignorance (avidyā) leading embodied beings to mistake appearances for ultimate reality, is no longer sufficient.

Even if Yaldabaoth and the Archons do not personify Evil in the Christian sense, their world can certainly be seen in that way.

It is not just “ignorance”.

I used to think that way but, honestly, should we see people like Netanyahu as simply “ignorant”, or as a friend suggested, someone victim to a bad upbringing?

I don’t think so.

That is why I look to gnosticism and the Apocryphon of John.

P.S. Here is another video on gnosticism