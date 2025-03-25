By Frank Bergman March 25, 2025

New Zealand is now facing the stomach-churning reality of a public health crisis after the government’s mass vaccination campaign led to the population being almost universally “vaccinated” for Covid.

The nation is one of the most Covid-vaccinated countries in the world after administering a whopping 260.78 “vaccine” doses per 100 people.

However, New Zealand is now faced with the grim reality of plummeting public health in the wake of the vaccinations.

A major new study has found that adverse events are skyrocketing among New Zealanders, specifically those who received mRNA-based Covid “vaccines.”

The findings were revealed in a comprehensive doctoral thesis submitted to the University of Otago on March 18, 2025.

The study was led by Dr. Marnijina Moore Shannon, and the results were published in the university’s journal.

The researchers investigated the patterns and characteristics of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) for both the seasonal influenza vaccine (SIV) and Pfizer’s mRNA injection in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The central hypothesis posited that AEFI profiles vary by vaccine type, demographic factors, and temporal context, particularly under pandemic pressures, and that these variations are reflected in national pharmacovigilance reporting patterns.

The associations of AEFI and the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” are staggering.

To test this, Dr. Shannon employed a retrospective observational design using national AEFI reports submitted to New Zealand’s Centre for Adverse Reaction Monitoring (CARM).

The study was divided into three parts:

A 10-year trend analysis of SIV-related AEFIs from 2010 to 2019 A comparative analysis of SIV AEFIs before and during the COVID-19 pandemic (2017–2022) A focused analysis of COVID-19 vaccine AEFIs between February 2021 and December 2022.

Crude reporting rates were calculated using vaccination data from New Zealand’s National Immunization Register (NIR), allowing comparison across age, gender, and ethnicity.

The findings paint a clear picture of demographic and temporal variability in vaccine safety reporting

From 2010 to 2019, 2,788 AEFI reports related to the SIV were recorded, with 76% deemed non-serious.

The majority came from older adults, women, and individuals of European descent.

Healthcare workers—particularly nurses—comprise the bulk of reporters.

The most common symptoms were mild and self-limiting, such as injection site pain, headache, and fever.

During the pandemic, SIV AEFI reporting rates fluctuated.

The highest crude rates were observed in 2018 and 2021.

Notably, younger individuals exhibited higher age-specific crude reporting rates than older adults, and women consistently reported more AEFIs than men.

In stark contrast, the introduction of the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” led to a steep increase in AEFI reports.

For the Pfizer injection, a massive 64,956 reports were filed from early 2021 through 2022, representing 543 reports per 100,000 doses.

The highest monthly total, over 10,000 reports, coincided with the peak vaccination period in September 2021.

The majority of reports came from women and young adults (30–39 years).

The most frequently cited symptoms were systemic (headache, nausea, lethargy), injection site reactions, and immunization stress-related responses (ISRR), such as dizziness or chest discomfort.

More importantly, however, serious adverse events like heart failure (myocarditis and pericarditis) also surged.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are forms of inflammation in and around the heart muscle.

They restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood and can cause blood clots, strokes, cardiac arrest, and sudden death.

Doctors warn that these conditions act as a ticking time bomb as they are often symptomless.

People with myocarditis and pericarditis do not realise they have an issue until they suffer a side effect, such as a cardiac arrest, and it’s too late.

Both myocarditis and pericarditis are known side effects of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

These findings highlight the contextual sensitivity of vaccine safety monitoring.

The mass Covid vaccination campaign not only increased the absolute number of AEFI reports but also shifted the demographic patterns of reporting and the types of events captured.

The pressure to vaccinate at scale, rapid deployment of newly trained vaccinators, and expanded vaccine eligibility likely contributed to a spike in both actual and perceived adverse events, including an uptick in medication errors.

In conclusion, Dr. Shannon’s thesis provides a rigorous, data-driven analysis of immunization safety in New Zealand across two pivotal vaccine platforms.

It confirms that while the SIV has a long-established safety profile characterized by mild AEFIs, the COVID-19 vaccination program introduced new complexities in safety reporting, including a far higher volume of systemic and stress-related events and more serious reactions requiring further investigation.

In fact, the reported incidence of safety events is in orders of magnitude higher.

These results emphasize the dangers of mass vaccinating entire populations with experimental “vaccines” that lack safety data.

However, the biggest concern is the long-term impact on public health caused by the “vaccines.”

Experts are now warning that serious adverse events will remain a major risk among the Covid-vaccined for many years to come.

As Slay News reported, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently admitted that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering from a deadly blood clot for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.

The seasonal influenza vaccine (SIV) has been administered to the public for many years in Aotearoa New Zealand; however, safety concerns and fear of possible adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) remain an issue of interest. Understanding the spectrum and volume of AEFIs reported within New Zealand can be used to inform and support the understanding of the risks associated with vaccination within the context of the New Zealand health system. The New Zealand Pharmacovigilance Centre houses the Centre for Adverse Reaction Monitoring Programme (CARM), which receives and analyses adverse reactions to medications and vaccines. This study comprised a series of retrospective analyses of AEFIs to both the SIV and the COVID-19 vaccines received by CARM.

The first study described the AEFI reporting patterns for SIV over ten years (2010-2019) to understand the trends in the demographics of those who experienced an AEFI, the demographics of those who reported AEFIs, and the pattern of reactions experienced. Over the 10-year period, 2,788 reports were received by CARM. Most of the reports, 76% (2,129) were non-serious; a higher proportion 46% (1,274) were from older adults, females 73% (2,039), and individuals who identified as Europeans 80% (2,241). The reports primarily originated from healthcare workers, specifically nurses 59% (1,653). The most frequently reported AEFIs were local (injection site inflammation, arm pain, injection site pain) and systemic (fever, headache, vomiting) events, which in total represented 30% (1,980/6,557) of all reports.

The second study, an extension to the first study, described the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on seasonal influenza vaccination adverse event patterns during the pandemic by evaluating the AEFI reporting patterns related to SIV before (2017 to 2019) and during (2020 to 2022) the COVID-19 pandemic. Using the vaccine administration data from the NIR, it was possible to calculate the crude rate of reporting. A comparison of the SIV AEFI crude reporting rates before and during the COVID-19 pandemic showed variations in the reporting rates per year, with the highest rates in 2018 (40/100,000 administered doses) and 2021 (47/100,000 administered doses). There were differences in the age-specific crude reporting rates; specifically, the younger age groups (0-9, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49) had higher crude reporting rates than the older adults (50-59, 60-69, 70+). Females also showed a higher crude reporting rate than males each year, especially in 2018 (54/100,000 doses) and 2021 (63/100,000 doses). Europeans and Māori reported AEFI at a comparable rate; in 2018: 41/100,000 doses and 43/100,00 doses; in 2019: 33/100,00 doses and 34/100,000 doses; and in 2020: 26/100,000 doses and 24/100,000 doses. The most frequently reported AEFIs before the pandemic were local (injection site inflammation, injection site pain, arm pain) and systemic ( headache, fever, nausea) events, which represented 27% (505/1,905) of the total reports. Similarly, during the pandemic, the most frequently reported AEFIs were local (injection site inflammation, injection site pain, arm) and systemic (headache, fever, nausea) events, which represented 27% (636/2,316) of the total reports.

The third study described the adverse events experienced and reported for the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This study investigated AEFI reports from 20 February 2021 to 31 December 2022, and during that time, a total of 64,956 reports were made, representing a rate of 543 people per 100,000 doses administered. The highest number of reports (10,433) was recorded in September 2021 (which aligns with the highest Comirnaty dose administration period). The findings showed a higher proportion of reports in young adults (30-39 years, 22%, 14,030) and females (69%, 45,086). The most frequently reported AEFIs were systemic (headache, nausea, lethargy), ISRR (dizziness, chest discomfort) and local (injection site pain), which represented 40% (93,983/236,842) of the total reports. As anticipated, given the nature of the COVID-19 vaccine, there were more reports of a clinically significant nature, including myocarditis and pericarditis.

The AEFI profile of the seasonal influenza vaccine in New Zealand is comparable with the global SIV profile. Generally, the SIV studies showed that most AEFI reports were non-serious, and there were more AEFI reports in older adults, females, and individuals who identified as Europeans. However, while older adults represented the largest group by proportions, the younger population represented the highest reporting rates based on the SIV vaccine administration data. Europeans and Māori are affected by AEFIs at comparable rates. The AEFI reports primarily originated from healthcare workers. The specific reported AEFIs for the SIV were primarily mild and self-limiting and included events such as injection site inflammation, injection site pain, arm pain, fever and headache. The most frequently reported AEFIs for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) overall were dizziness and headache, but reports of more clinically significant reactions also occurred. Of note, reports of medication errors, which increased during the pandemic period, may reflect the health service delivery and rapid introduction of new vaccinators.

This thesis has determined the underlying profile of AEFIs in terms of both demographics and reactions and highlighted the dynamic nature of AEFI reporting, which varied over time depending on the prevailing circumstances. These circumstances included funding eligibility, the change and introduction of new vaccines, gender-based reporting dynamics, and changes in health system delivery. The extent to which these factors influence AEFI reporting should be investigated in future studies.