I stumbled on quite an interesting channel.

This will seem a bit woo to many.

Perhaps not so much to others.

Whatever, it is an intuitive reading of someone who who is no caught up in in the politics.

VLADIMIR PUTIN: WHAT I FOUND WILL SHOCK YOU

Vladimir Putin's field opened with history, his ancestral lineage flooding through, and a clear, structured energy that wasn't hiding anything. What stood out most was misunderstanding: how he's portrayed versus what the field showed, and a calm strength that held through all of it.



As always, don't take my word for it. Feel into your own body as you watch and notice what comes up for you.

This is what brought me here

Why I Turned Off The Cameras During Russell Brand’s Energy Reading

Russell Brand's field carried so much energy, all riding at different waves and frequencies, and it became so chaotic that it was unsafe for me, so I turned the cameras off. Notice what happens to your own focus as you watch

Here is her reading of David Icke

David Icke: He Came to Disrupt the Simulation

David Icke's field showed a lone ranger who came to disrupt the simulation, already aware of a takeover back in 1991.

A handshake was made for his protection, and when I checked whether it's all been an act, the answer was no.



