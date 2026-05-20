Science got it wrong

Here is a progress report on my health.

I came across a list of symptoms I made in 2019. Of course everything only got worse during the covid years but I was shocked to learn how long this has been going on

Stiffness in muscles and joints, and difficulty walking

Chest pain that later took me to A&E twice 2 years ago

Nausea

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Reflux that was worse on lying down in bed

Low appetite

Urinary urgency but minimal flow that seemed not to depend on liquid intake

Extreme tiredness with nervous tension at times

Insomnia (getting to sleep)

Shaking in hands that got better through cannabis use. I was referred to the neurology department where they looked at Parkinsons Plus

Cognition and memory problems and occasional confusion.

That was then.

All these symptoms have entirely (or largely) disappeared within the space of a few months, marking the first signs of recovery in many years.

I have since had another session with my health practitioner but before that I had my blood looked at under a microscope .

Six months ago my blood looked like this.

That thing on the right is a hydrogel and my blood was full of them.

The clumping of blood cells is called rouleaux and is interpreted as a lack of magnetic charge.

The following video is not my blood but illustrative of what was happening 3 months ago.

Red blood cells passing though a narrow channel with abnormal cells on either side.

This time, when I I looked at my blood there were still areas on the slide that frankly, looked strange, but we also had this which represents progress and some restoration of magnetic charge.

Since some radical positive changes, my peripheral neuropathy has really come to the fore with often, burning feet but a constant prickly/numb sensation in my lower limbs.

I felt that this was some sort of overlay or progression.

This was there to a much lesser degree before.

When I spoke to my practitioner yesterday he said he thought that what I am experiencing is a vascular problem, not directly related to the peripheral nervous system.

When he said that the penny dropped!

He referenced neurosurgeon, Jack Kruse who I discovered recently through his claim that the Earth Is Experiencing a Dramatic Magnetic Pole Shift.

He talks about the human heart being not a pump but a vortex. The other two vortices are in the brain.

This is reinforced in this video.

The Heart Is Not a Pump — It’s a Vortex Engine

My practitioner used Neuro Organisational Techniqe (NOT ) to make a correction. At the beginning of the session he said I was functioning at 18 percent in my body and 80 percent after applying the protocol.

It was explained to me that the brain is being programmed to dismantle the nanotechnology by turning on the vortices.

The aim is to restore proper blood circulation to the lower limbs, which is clearly a work in progress, but I am on the way.

In the meantime I am using meditation and consciousness work to support this work.