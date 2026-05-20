Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
4m

Wishing you well on your journey of recovery.

Hope you have beautiful and joyful things to contemplate. xxx

Reply
Share
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
7m

Robin, thank you for sharing this. It explains so much, so many layers at play. Very courageous of you on this journey as a 'way shower'.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture