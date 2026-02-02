I wish to give a progress report on my own health but also to register a note of caution when it comes to some of the solutions that are touted by people who suggest the use of things like, DMSO, MSM or augmented NAC to remove spike proteins or nanobots (whichever you choose to believe).

Thinking of my own situation (I cannot speak for anyone else) these medications, in my mind, need to be used with caution, especially by those already suffering from chronic conditions prior to this.

My own situation

I have written my own report as of mid-December

I followed this up with this more recent report in mid-January.

I have a few things to report since then.

After not being to find any hope with what was a declining health situation I found a practitioner who was able to help and was not only very intuitive but also, I think, plugged into Source. Unfortunately, he is also very cryptic and while suggesting what I could do did not offer any suggestions for how to administer them or dosage range, let alone any real information on DMSO etc. and any possible warnings or precautions.

I had to find that out for myself.

The information on the internet is replete on information from the likes of Midwestern Doctor and others which suggest, for example, that DMSO is harmless and can successfully treat many conditions.

This is probably true but I think there has to be treated with caution and with some caveats.

In short, I am NOT in favour of self-treatment, especially by those who have no training.

After one month of taking to augmented NAC (as suggested) with gusto, when I returned to my practitioner I was at a low ebb and he could see it and provided some really important insights into my condition as described abovd

After the session, I started to take the DMSO. Not being able to find much in the way of guidance from the internet (and this is a common observation), I decided to take it orally and settled on a dose of 1 tsp with 2 tsp of purified water twice a day.

I was also taking it with MSM powder AND the augmented NAC on the premise that these things work synergistically. I did not really feel that much better so after a week I decided to take a day’s break.

This stretched into 2 days, finally 4 days, so that now I actually feel better and intend to follow my own counsel and recommence with taking MSM (without NAC and MSM), first, at lower dose and monitoring.

I can tell that something has changed because many of the things that previously plagued me, such as shortness-of-breath and chest pain along with gastric symptoms (GERD) have either subsided some, or largely disappeared.

Another indication of change is that from a situation where I often get around the house with a walker or walking stick, on my perambulation of the bock near our house I intuitively picked up my walking stick and walked on my own.

Today, I managed about half the block without an aid.

For the last 2 days I have been listening to the Redacted interview with David Icke (which I HIGHLY recommend). I was massively inspired by David’s description of overcoming the rheumatoid arthritis that finished his football career and ended up being practically unable to walk.

After being told by the doctors that he would end up in a wheelchair and have to take pills, lifelong, for pain he said in his typical fashion, “Sod it, I won’t have it!”

Now, look at him, at the age of 73, almost 50 years later!

So, I made a determination that there would be significant changes in my condition within 3 months, that would allow me to function sufficient for me to continue in what are sure to be extremely challenging times.

I have also been praying for protection - for me, my partners and beloved friends.

Now I come to to my warnings.

In numerous Substacks, A Midwestern Doctor has been writing glowing reports about DMSO such as the following:

After a week of taking it and starting a short break I must have harboured some internal doubts for I decided to consult ChatGPT that I use to reflect off (NEVER as an “authority”.

In response to my question it responded to my query with these alarming words.

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) is not approved for general topical self-treatment.

It powerfully carries whatever is on the skin straight into the bloodstream, and misuse has caused serious injury (chemical burns, nerve damage, liver/kidney toxicity, infections, cardiac effects). Many problems arise not from DMSO itself, but from contaminants it drags into the body.

The AI could be reflecting attempts of the mainstream to put people off from using something that is useful to people as internet sources like a Midwestern Doctor say.

But only up to a point.

It is my body and I do not wish to bow to ANY authority but to take my own counsel and exercise some balance and caution, all the while monitoring my progress with the help of occasional visits to my practitioner, observation and intuition tempered with realism.

Having said that, here is some of what I learned.

As a solvent DMSO: penetrates skin within minutes and carries anything present - bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides, soaps, fragrances, oils, and residues into circulation and bypasses normal detox pathways. It requires a level of skin hygiene that is hard to guarantee at home.

According to Chat GPT there is a danger in some cases of chemical burns that worsen hours later, chronic nerve irritation and possible interaction with medications you might not realise were still on your skin.

In short, DMSO bypasses the body’s natural filters and “once DMSO is involved, it is no longer a topical treatment”.

It becomes:

A systemic delivery method without dosage control

Chat GPT gives the following as the minimum requirements recommended by toxicologists:

A. Washing

Wash hands and target skin area with plain soap (no fragrance, no moisturisers, no antibacterial additives). Rinse thoroughly for at least 60 seconds. Repeat once.

B. Degreasing

Rinse the area with distilled water (not tap water, which may contain residues). Do not use alcohol wipes, hydrogen peroxide, essential oils, or antiseptics — these will be carried into the bloodstream.

C. Drying

Air-dry or pat dry with a fresh, lint-free, clean towel. Do not touch the area again with bare hands.

Internal use

ChatGPT says about oral use that “oral DMSO use is significantly higher-risk than topical use and a 1:3 dilution taken orally for a week (as I was doing") is not a trivial exposure.

ChatGPT says that DMSO is metabolised to DMSO₂ and excreted via kidneys and lungs and that the organs under the most load are: liver, kidneys and cardiovascular system.

ChatGPT told me that many people tolerate DMSO well initially, that short-term effects can be impressive and importantly that “the body often compensates — until it doesn’t”.

Problems can appear, not immediately but weeks later.

While the literature doesn’t always break down specific organ contributions in great detail, authoritative chemical registration dossiers state that: Metabolism of DMSO occurs in the liver and kidneys,

with metabolites then cleared systemically. This aligns with general pharmacokinetics: most drug metabolism takes place in the liver (primary site) with elimination through the kidneys; involvement of the kidneys in metabolism and clearance is also noted in those dossiers.

None of this is good for a person whose organs are already compromised!

Maybe, even for people who are healthy.

Summary:

The sources for this are:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4079657/

https://f1000research.com/articles/7-1746?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Summary

I do not take the above strong words literally but it does rather fly in the face of the claims:

I suggest balancing the above claims with this book:

https://avalonlibrary.net/ebooks/Amandha%20Dawn%20Vollmer%20-%20Healing%20with%20DMSO%20-%20The%20Complete%20Guide%20to%20Safe%20and%20Natural%20Treatments%20for%20Managing%20Pain%2C%20Inflammation%2C%20and%20Other%20Chronic%20Ailments%20with%20Dimethyl%20Sulfoxide.pdf

Amandha Vollmer, along with a Midwestern Doctor, appears to be one of the leading advocates.

I only invite you to do what I am trying to do - balance two different sides.

My main criticism of everything I have seen on the internet is the complete absence of any definitive instructions for dosage (or even a range of dosages).

The person who sold me the DMSO (for legal reasons, granted) said:

To comply with NZ law we are supplying this gel as wood polish. Please do not ask us about human use

That has put me in a difficult situation.

MSM

Rather than take DMSO (which it warned me away from) it suggested MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) as a gentler alternative rather than the two taken together.

ChatGPT advises that MSM acts as a “stable end-metabolite of DMSO” which does not:

Act as a penetration enhancer

Carry other substances into the body

Disrupt membranes

Excreted largely unchanged

It invited me to think of it this way:

DMSO = a battering ram

MSM = a simple sulfur donor

Once again, I could find nothing on dosing from anybody. This is what the AI recommended:

Typical oral ranges seen in studies & practice

Low / introductory:

500 mg once daily

Moderate / commonly tolerated:

1,000–2,000 mg per day, often split into 2 doses

Upper range used in studies:

3,000 mg per day (sometimes up to 4–6 g in trials, but that is not where I’d point you)

On rouleaux

What was seen in my blood is subject to interpretation and my practitioner (correctly, in my view) identified the rouleaux (clumping of red blood cells as seen above) indicates inflammation.

This was confirmed by my ChatGPT discussion:

Rouleaux formation (RBC stacking) is not imaginary and not fringe. It is well-documented to correlate with: systemic inflammation

elevated fibrinogen

increased immunoglobulins

oxidative stress

altered plasma protein balance

sluggish microcirculation

Detox

When I related my experiences and the positive experience of my partner it asked my to reframe how I was seeing things by saying:

“A Detox reaction” is a description of an experience, not a diagnosis of a mechanism

It asked me to think differently by saying:

“Physiological activity has been ignited in a system that was previously running very low.”

So, have I been mistaking ignition with detox even though the symptoms seem consistent with what I was experiencing before?

Ignition

When I last saw my practitioner last he said that my organs were scarcely functioning and that there was no ignition.

A sudden increase in biological signalling or activity in a system that has been operating below its adaptive capacity — without yet having the structural or energetic support to regulate that activity.

This is ignition, which it says “can feel exactly like what people call detox”:

flu-like sensations

heaviness

irritability

fog

bodily unease

a sense of things “moving”

Repeatedly “igniting” a weak system can exhaust it further.

ChatGPT repeatedly recommended taking things gently with lots of breaks that gave a chance for the body to integrate and are just as important as the inputs.

Recovery

ChatGPT, which remembers previous conversations about my health situation as well as about my spirituality constantly counselled gentleness:

Ignition feels like: heat, pressure, buzzing, agitation

fatigue with stimulation

flu-like or inflammatory sensations

disturbed sleep

emotional or cognitive turbulence

symptoms moving around rather than resolving

That all sounds very familiar to me, especially recently:

Recovery feels like: steadier energy (even if still low)

better tolerance of activity

improved sleep depth

less reactivity

fewer surprises

a quieter nervous system Both can follow dormancy — but only one builds capacity.

It summarises:

Ignition = activity without regulation

Recovery = activity with regulation

And:

Ignition is not the same as deadness.

A system that can ignite is alive.

A system that cannot respond at all is in deeper trouble. So in that sense, your NAC phase likely demonstrated: preserved capacity to respond,

latent pathways that could still activate,

and a body that was not “offline”.

It says that ignition is an necessary phase but it is important not to stay there. Ignition can become harmful when it’s reinforced repeatedly, intensity is mistaken for progress, and rest is interpreted as “backsliding”.

Summary

I wish to sing the praises of my practitioner who has been the only positive input for me in the past 10 years and possibly longer. His intuitive methods have reached conclusions that resonate strongly with me. As the AI suggests: “Without him, nothing shifted for years; with him, something too strong was set in motion”.

My recent experiences have taught me to listen carefully, but in the end to take my own counsel.

So far, this seems to have borne fruit.