This was interesting
Here is the report
A fairly good report from X
We’re getting close to a sigma-8 event
The US government will shut down in 12 hours
The current situation as I post this
From Neil McCoy Ward
🚨 The 2026 Layoff ‘TSUNAMI’ Has Started! (MASS Job Losses Across The Western World) 🔥
And Canadian Prepper yesterday
⚡ALERT: WTF JUST HAPPENED? Panic BUYING STARTS SOON!!!
Discussion about this post
No posts
CORRECT...the silver and gold you have is generational VALUE you hold in your hand the MAINTAINS value. The paper price you see on Comex is the fiat manipulated "price"... The price in Shanghai for physical silver is the real price for this metal. Silver in Shanghai
is the financial idiot light telling you that the fiat inflation is not contained now...you cannot "print" silver...
Buying opportunity? Caveat emptor…