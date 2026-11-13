A PEOPLE'S HISTORY OF NEW ZEALANDHow we reached the predicament in which we find ourselves inRobin WestenraNov 13, 2026ShareA few months ago I wrote a series of articles about New Zealand’s history that is every bit as relevant as when I wrote it.Seemorerocks A PEOPLE'S HISTORY OF NEW ZEALAND = PART ONESeemorerocks…Read more2 years ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Robin WestenraA PEOPLE'S HISTORY OF NEW ZEALAND - PART TWORobin Westenra·April 16, 2025Chapter six: Between Empire and Independence — Self-Reliance and Sovereignty in the 1950s–60sRead full storyA PEOPLE'S HISTORY OF NEW ZEALAND - PART 3Robin Westenra·April 23, 2025The Closure of Marsden Point Refinery — The End of an Era in New Zealand’s Oil IndustryRead full storyShare