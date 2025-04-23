The Closure of Marsden Point Refinery — The End of an Era in New Zealand’s Oil Industry

The Marsden Point Refinery: A Pillar of New Zealand’s Energy Landscape

The Marsden Point Refinery, located on the North Island, was New Zealand's only oil refinery. It had been a central part of the country's energy infrastructure since it began operations in 1964. For decades, Marsden Point supplied the country with refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil, which were critical for both domestic consumption and export.

Marsden Point’s closure marks the end of an era in which New Zealand had its own domestic refining capacity. Prior to its closure, the refinery was not just an industrial facility but a symbol of New Zealand’s attempt to retain control over its energy needs, especially in the context of the global energy crises of the 1970s, when securing domestic fuel supplies became a national priority. The refinery was also seen as a key part of New Zealand’s energy security.

The Shifting Energy Landscape

By the time Marsden Point closed, New Zealand’s energy needs and sources had changed dramatically. There were several key factors that contributed to the decision to close the refinery:

Global Oil Market Changes: Declining Demand for Refining Capacity : Over the years, the global oil market had changed, with refineries in countries like Singapore , Australia , and the Middle East becoming much more cost-efficient. New Zealand, with its small domestic market, could not compete in refining costs, making Marsden Point less viable.

The shift in the global energy market towards renewable energy and away from fossil fuels also played a role in the decline of traditional oil refineries like Marsden Point. The Move Toward Renewable Energy: By the 2020s, New Zealand had set ambitious climate change goals , including a target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 . The government had increasingly focused on transitioning to renewable energy sources , such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power . This focus made the ongoing refining of fossil fuels at Marsden Point increasingly at odds with New Zealand’s environmental objectives.

Electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative fuels were also on the rise, further reducing the demand for traditional petroleum products like gasoline and diesel. Refining in Asia-Pacific: The growing trend in the Asia-Pacific region toward large-scale, low-cost refineries further underscored the economic infeasibility of maintaining a domestic refinery in New Zealand. Marsden Point was simply not large enough or efficient enough to compete with regional refineries, which had far greater capacity and lower operational costs.

New Zealand had been importing refined oil products for years, and the closure of Marsden Point signaled the final shift to reliance on imported fuel from overseas refineries.

The Immediate Impact

The closure of Marsden Point had several immediate impacts on both the energy sector and New Zealand’s economy:

Fuel Supply : Following the closure, New Zealand would rely on imports for its refined oil products. The country would continue to import crude oil and then send it overseas for refining, only to bring back refined products. This shift increased the vulnerability of New Zealand’s energy security in the short term, particularly regarding fuel supply in the event of global disruptions.

Economic and Employment Concerns : The closure of Marsden Point also had an impact on jobs . The refinery had been a significant employer in the region, and its closure resulted in a loss of jobs for hundreds of workers. While many employees were offered support and opportunities for retraining, the economic ramifications were still felt by the local community.

Environmental Considerations: While the closure of the refinery could be seen as an important step towards a greener future, it was also a reminder of the ongoing economic trade-offs involved in New Zealand’s energy transition. The country would continue to rely on the global oil market for its energy needs, which remained an environmental challenge, particularly in terms of carbon emissions associated with transportation fuels.

A Symbol of Change

The closure of Marsden Point was not just about the end of an oil refinery; it was a symbol of the larger transition taking place in New Zealand’s economy. The refinery had played an essential role in the country’s industrial development for decades, particularly during the era of post-war self-sufficiency and the Think Big projects.

However, the decision to shut down the refinery was also indicative of a broader global trend toward energy diversification and sustainability. Marsden Point’s closure represented the end of an era in which oil and gas played a central role in national infrastructure. It marked the shift toward a future focused on renewable energy and energy efficiency, in alignment with New Zealand’s climate change commitments.

In conclusion, while the closure of Marsden Point represented the loss of an important piece of New Zealand’s industrial past, it also symbolized the country’s attempt to adapt to a rapidly changing energy landscape. The shift away from fossil fuel dependence is a key part of New Zealand’s vision for a more sustainable future. The closure also underscores how deeply interconnected energy security, economic priorities, and environmental sustainability have become in shaping the nation’s future.

The so called end of the fossil fuel age seems a bit deluded. There are so many things that cannot be run without it. Electric cars run on electricity which is increasingly In short supply and we had under Jacinta adorn coal being burned to run them. We have completely sacrificed security of supply for the open market despite being at the end of the supply chain. That does not look so sensible in a world at war and with increasing tarrifs

You're bringing up a critical and complex point about the transition away from fossil fuels, and I understand your concerns. While many see the move to renewables as necessary for addressing climate change, the reality is more nuanced, especially when viewed through the lens of energy security, economic stability, and geopolitical risk. As you've pointed out, there are deep contradictions in the current transition, especially when it comes to the dependence on global markets for both energy and raw materials.

The End of the Fossil Fuel Age – A Delusion or a Transition?

The idea of the "end of the fossil fuel age" is often framed as a progressive, inevitable shift toward renewables. However, it overlooks the persistent role that fossil fuels still play in many sectors of the global economy. Some of the key challenges include:

1. Dependence on Fossil Fuels for Critical Industries

There are numerous sectors that cannot immediately transition away from fossil fuels without significant technological breakthroughs. These include:

Heavy industry : Cement, steel, and chemical production rely heavily on fossil fuels for both energy and raw materials .

Aviation and shipping : These sectors are difficult to decarbonize, and while there are efforts to develop sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and alternative energy sources for shipping, these technologies are still in their infancy.

Agriculture: Fossil fuels are deeply embedded in agricultural practices, from the fuel used in machinery to fertilizer production, which relies on natural gas.

2. Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the Energy Paradox

You also raise an important contradiction with electric vehicles (EVs). While EVs are seen as a greener alternative to internal combustion engines, they still depend on electricity, much of which in many countries, including New Zealand, is still generated by fossil fuels. In New Zealand, coal has been used to meet electricity demand during times of peak load, especially with the closure of the Marsden Point refinery and the reliance on imports of refined fuels. This means the greening of the transport sector can sometimes be undermined by the carbon intensity of the electricity used to charge these vehicles.

The energy paradox you’re highlighting is especially relevant in a world that’s struggling with energy supply disruptions, including those driven by the ongoing geopolitical tensions (e.g., Russia-Ukraine conflict) and climate-related events that disrupt power grids. The over-reliance on renewables without a robust, diversified energy mix, especially in volatile global markets, is problematic.

3. Energy Supply Security vs. Open Market

You also raise a significant point about the shift towards a more open-market, neoliberal approach to energy security. The liberalization of energy markets in the 1980s and 1990s, including in New Zealand, was supposed to bring about efficiency and competition. However, it’s now clear that this shift has made countries more vulnerable to supply shocks, especially given the end of domestic refining capacity (e.g., Marsden Point), dependence on imports, and the lack of long-term strategic reserves.

New Zealand now finds itself at the mercy of global markets for its energy needs, particularly given that it’s at the end of the supply chain in the southern hemisphere. Fossil fuels, electricity, and refined oil products can be subjected to market forces that are influenced by geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and global conflicts—all of which threaten supply stability.

4. Geopolitical and Security Implications in a World at War

The growing global instability, with increasing tensions between major powers, including Russia, China, and the United States, raises concerns about supply chains and energy security. In such a world, having reliable, domestic sources of energy becomes more important than ever.

In New Zealand's case , the shift from domestic energy security (e.g., Marsden Point, state-owned assets) to open-market imports leaves the country vulnerable to price volatility and supply disruptions.

Countries that still control their own energy production , including some oil-producing nations , can exert greater leverage in times of crisis.

With rising tariffs, trade barriers, and the possible weaponization of energy resources in the future, having a resilient, diverse energy mix that doesn’t rely solely on global market forces might be a more prudent strategy for countries like New Zealand.

Where Does This Leave Us?

The global push to decarbonize and transition to renewables is undeniably important for the future of the planet, but the process needs to be more nuanced. A rapid transition to renewables without considering the geopolitical risks, energy security, and economic consequences could leave countries like New Zealand exposed. Here’s what could be done moving forward:

Diversified Energy Mix: While renewables should play a central role, fossil fuels, including natural gas, could still be important as a backup during times of energy shortages. Countries should also focus on developing energy storage solutions (e.g., large-scale batteries, green hydrogen) to ensure grid stability. Local Energy Production and Resilience: Countries like New Zealand might want to rethink their energy security strategy by reinvesting in domestic energy production, including refining capacity, hydropower, and geothermal resources. This could help buffer against global price fluctuations and supply disruptions. A Pragmatic Transition: A gradual transition to renewables is likely a more realistic approach than an immediate shift, particularly for sectors that rely on fossil fuels (e.g., heavy industry, shipping). This approach would allow time for technological advancements in clean energy to catch up with current demands. Strategic Reserves: Building energy reserves and investing in strategic stockpiles of key resources like fuel, gas, and critical minerals would provide a buffer in times of crisis. Global Cooperation on Energy Security: International cooperation is essential to secure stable and diversified energy supply chains, ensuring that countries are not overly dependent on one region or one energy source.

In conclusion, while the shift to a low-carbon future is essential, it's equally important that this transition is mindful of energy security in an increasingly uncertain global landscape. New Zealand's position at the end of the supply chain makes it particularly vulnerable, and sacrificing domestic energy control for the sake of an open market could come with significant risks, especially in a world that is facing geopolitical instability and resource shortages.

Tariffs. The assumptions of the last 40 years seem to have been exploded and we are moving into a new cycle for which we are not prepared

You're absolutely right that the assumptions of the past 40 years regarding global trade, economic integration, and free-market liberalism are being challenged, and we’re likely entering a new geopolitical and economic cycle for which many nations, including New Zealand, may not be fully prepared.

Let’s break this down and explore how the assumptions that have governed global economic policies since the 1980s are shifting and what this means for countries at the end of the supply chain, like New Zealand.

The Last 40 Years: Assumptions and Their Collapse

The period from the 1980s to the 2010s was largely defined by several core assumptions:

Globalization and Free Trade: The idea that global trade and open markets would benefit all countries and lead to shared prosperity. Tariff reductions, trade agreements, and the opening of previously protected markets were the foundation of this era. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) were designed to promote these ideals. The End of History: After the Cold War, there was a prevailing belief, particularly in the West, that liberal democracy, free-market capitalism, and globalized trade had won the ideological battle. The idea was that this system would continue to expand indefinitely, bringing about greater global stability and wealth. Economic Interdependence: The assumption that the more interconnected economies became through trade, the less likely countries would engage in conflict. China’s rise, for example, was seen as part of this trend, and offshoring production to countries with cheap labor was a hallmark of this period. Neoliberal Economics: Privatization, deregulation, and the idea that markets should largely operate without government intervention were taken as given. Public assets were sold off in the belief that the private sector would always manage resources more efficiently. Energy Supply and Resources: The assumption was that global supply chains and market efficiency would ensure consistent access to cheap resources, including fossil fuels, minerals, and labor.

The Shift: Global Disruptions and the Unraveling of These Assumptions

Fast forward to today, and we see the collapse or fundamental transformation of these assumptions, as you pointed out. Several key factors have driven this change:

Geopolitical Tensions: The rise of China as a global economic power has led to a rebalancing of global power. US-China tensions, trade wars, and the growing realization that economic interdependence does not necessarily lead to peace have highlighted vulnerabilities in the global system. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also revealed the weaponization of energy and the fragility of global supply chains. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in global supply chains demonstrated just how fragile the system of just-in-time production and global sourcing really was. Shortages in everything from semiconductors to medical supplies highlighted the risks of over-dependence on external suppliers and the need for resilience in supply chains. Energy Security: The rising price of fossil fuels, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, has shaken the assumption that cheap energy is available in unlimited supply. The shift to renewables is ongoing, but it is becoming clear that fossil fuel infrastructure will still play a role for decades, and the transition needs to be carefully managed to ensure energy security. Countries with large reserves of oil and gas are asserting more economic and political power, and the global energy system is in flux. Inflation and Economic Inequality: After decades of low inflation and economic growth, the global economy is now grappling with rising inflation, stagnant wages, and increased inequality. The promise of unlimited growth through globalization now seems unsustainable, and many countries are facing the reality of stagflation (low growth + high inflation) or economic stagnation. The neoliberal consensus that privatization and market-driven growth lead to prosperity is being questioned, especially as wealth has become concentrated in the hands of fewer and fewer people. Climate Change and Environmental Crisis: While the focus was on economic growth for the past 40 years, the reality of climate change and environmental degradation is forcing a shift toward sustainable development. This will require energy independence, carbon reduction, and relocalization of supply chains.

New Realities: What’s Changing Now?

As the assumptions of the past 40 years break down, we are entering a new economic and geopolitical era characterized by:

De-Globalization and Protectionism: Countries are reconsidering the level of exposure they have to global supply chains. There’s a growing trend toward relocalization of production and a return to protectionist policies. For example, tariffs are on the rise as nations try to protect local industries, safeguard critical resources, and prevent unfair competition from low-wage economies. The idea of self-sufficiency, especially in areas like energy and technology, is being reconsidered. Resilience Over Efficiency: The prioritization of efficiency in global supply chains is being replaced by a greater emphasis on resilience. This shift means that countries and businesses are willing to pay more for goods that come from stable, reliable sources rather than the cheapest sources, which may be far away. Energy Reshuffling: The growing emphasis on energy security means countries are taking a more strategic approach to their energy sources. The push for renewables is strong, but so is the need to maintain fossil fuel capacity in the short term. Countries are also increasingly turning to nuclear power and green hydrogen as alternatives to fossil fuels. Reconsidering Free Trade and Tariffs: As nations face economic shocks and increasing geopolitical risks, the old free trade paradigms are being questioned. Tariffs are being reintroduced as countries seek to protect local industries and ensure supply chain security. Regional trade agreements might replace broader, global ones as countries look to create more stable, localized economic alliances. Economic Nationalism: There’s a rise of economic nationalism, where countries take a more protectionist stance to safeguard key industries and resources. This is a direct challenge to the globalist mindset that has dominated the last few decades. Technological Decoupling: The trade war between the US and China has highlighted the risks of technological decoupling. Supply chains for critical technologies like semiconductors, 5G, and artificial intelligence are being reconsidered, with nations seeking to ensure their technological sovereignty and security.

Preparing for a New Cycle: New Zealand’s Role

As we move into this new cycle, New Zealand faces a particularly precarious position given its geographical isolation and economic dependence on global markets. However, there are steps that New Zealand could take to adapt to the shifting global landscape:

Diversification of Trade Partners: New Zealand should focus on diversifying its trade relationships beyond its traditional markets, particularly focusing on Asia-Pacific and regional trade agreements that might provide more stability than depending on distant global supply chains. Energy Independence: New Zealand could focus on enhancing its energy security, including developing its renewable energy potential (geothermal, wind, solar), investing in energy storage technologies, and rethinking its approach to fossil fuels as a bridge. Strategic Reserves and Stockpiling: In light of potential disruptions, building strategic reserves for essential goods like fuel, food, and critical materials would help buffer against shocks. Local Resilience and Manufacturing: Encouraging the local production of essential goods, particularly in industries like technology, energy, and agriculture, would reduce reliance on distant global supply chains and enhance economic sovereignty. The China-U.S.-New Zealand Triangle

1. China as a Trading Partner

Over the last few decades, China has become a crucial trading partner for many countries around the world, including New Zealand. For New Zealand, China has become its largest trading partner, with exports like dairy, meat, wood, and wine enjoying massive demand in Chinese markets. The China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in 2008, further solidified this economic relationship.

China’s rapid economic growth and its increasing global influence have made it an essential partner for nations like New Zealand that rely on exports to fuel their economies. However, as China asserts itself more on the world stage—especially through its Belt and Road Initiative, technological advancements, and increasing geopolitical influence—it has also become a source of tension in international relations.

2. The U.S. and Rising Tensions

On the other hand, the United States has been a longstanding ally of New Zealand, especially in terms of security and cultural ties. However, over the past few years, U.S. policies under the Trump administration (and continuing in some aspects under Biden) have increasingly leaned toward economic nationalism and protectionism. This includes: Tariffs on Chinese goods, which have hurt New Zealand’s indirect trade with China through supply chains and global markets.

Pressure on allies to reduce their dependence on China, particularly in sectors like 5G technology (with the U.S. urging allies to exclude Chinese companies like Huawei from their telecom networks).

Unilateral trade actions that undermine global trade norms and lead to supply chain disruptions, potentially harming New Zealand’s access to key imports. The U.S.'s shifting stance means that countries like New Zealand, which have long benefited from the multilateral economic order, are now forced to make difficult choices between aligning with the U.S. in broader geopolitical matters and maintaining economic ties with China.

3. The Trade-Off: Economic Dependence vs. Geopolitical Alignment

The challenge New Zealand faces is not just about economic relations but also geopolitical positioning. Here's the tension: Economic Ties with China : As New Zealand's largest trading partner, China is integral to New Zealand’s economy, and this relationship provides substantial economic benefits , particularly in export markets . Moving away from China could have significant economic repercussions, especially for sectors such as dairy , forestry , and agriculture , which rely heavily on Chinese demand.

Security and Diplomatic Ties with the U.S.: The U.S. remains New Zealand’s security partner, especially through the ANZUS treaty, and is an important partner in areas such as technology, defense, and intelligence-sharing. But the U.S.’s increasingly confrontational stance towards China puts New Zealand in a difficult position. New Zealand has been careful to maintain a neutral diplomatic stance in issues like the South China Sea dispute, but tensions between the U.S. and China are pushing New Zealand to take sides, particularly as trade policies (such as tariffs) impact its interests. 4. The Role of Trade Agreements

New Zealand’s position is further complicated by its participation in various trade agreements, which reflect both its desire to stay aligned with the U.S. and its need to maintain open channels to China: CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) : This agreement, which New Zealand is a part of, involves countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan , Canada , and Australia . It gives New Zealand access to multiple markets in the region, but it also reflects a strategic balance between maintaining relations with both China and the U.S

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP): This agreement includes China and other East and Southeast Asian countries and is a powerful tool for New Zealand to maintain its access to the Asian market despite growing tensions between the U.S. and China. The reality for New Zealand is that its trade and security policies are intricately intertwined, and it is forced to walk a fine line between these competing powers.

The Strategic Dilemma: How New Zealand Can Navigate This Era

As you rightly pointed out, the tensions between the U.S. and China, along with the rise of tariffs and protectionism, have created a situation where New Zealand’s national interests are under strain. So, how can New Zealand navigate this?

1. Maintain Diplomatic Neutrality, but Diversify

New Zealand has traditionally avoided taking sides in major geopolitical rivalries, instead focusing on its own interests. It’s important for New Zealand to maintain this diplomatic neutrality, especially in security matters (like the South China Sea or Taiwan), but at the same time, it must diversify its economic relationships: Develop deeper trade ties with emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America to reduce over-dependence on China.

Strengthen relationships with traditional partners (e.g., Australia , the UK , Europe , and the U.S. ) to ensure a broad-based trade portfolio .

Focus on increased cooperation with regional organizations like the Pacific Islands Forum and ASEAN to maintain regional influence and stability. 2. Strategic Trade Policy in Response to Tariffs

As tariffs rise, New Zealand should consider: Negotiating bilateral trade agreements with key partners that would reduce the impact of tariffs (e.g., U.S. , EU , and ASEAN ).

Lobbying for multilateral solutions within frameworks like the WTO to resolve disputes over tariffs and to encourage free trade despite protectionist measures. 3. Energy Security and Self-Sufficiency

Given the geopolitical uncertainty and energy challenges (as we discussed earlier), New Zealand needs to: Enhance energy security by prioritizing renewable energy and reducing dependency on fossil fuels, particularly imports .

Invest in local production and supply chain resilience, particularly in critical sectors like technology, agriculture, and energy. 4. Leverage Its Reputation for Stability

New Zealand has the potential to become a hub for stable, transparent trade relationships in a world that is increasingly fracturing into spheres of influence. By promoting itself as a reliable partner for countries navigating global uncertainties, New Zealand can solidify its role in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Conclusion: Walking the Tightrope

New Zealand finds itself in a very challenging position. The country must navigate the complex interplay between economic imperatives (especially with China) and its diplomatic and security relations (especially with the U.S.). The tariffs and protectionism emerging from the U.S. present immediate challenges to New Zealand's interests, but by pursuing a diversified trade strategy, investing in resilience, and staying neutral diplomatically, New Zealand can chart a course through this uncertain period.

Ultimately, New Zealand's ability to adapt to a changing geopolitical landscape will depend on its capacity to balance economic growth with national security concerns—all while maintaining the values of fairness and transparency that have long defined its international standing. Would you like to explore how New Zealand could position itself further in this new global order or consider a specific sector that could help anchor its future?





The Closure of Marsden Point Refinery — The End of an Era in New Zealand’s Oil Industry

The Marsden Point Refinery: A Pillar of New Zealand’s Energy Landscape

The Marsden Point Refinery, located on the North Island, was New Zealand's only oil refinery. It had been a central part of the country's energy infrastructure since it began operations in 1964. For decades, Marsden Point supplied the country with refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil, which were critical for both domestic consumption and export.

Marsden Point’s closure marks the end of an era in which New Zealand had its own domestic refining capacity. Prior to its closure, the refinery was not just an industrial facility but a symbol of New Zealand’s attempt to retain control over its energy needs, especially in the context of the global energy crises of the 1970s, when securing domestic fuel supplies became a national priority. The refinery was also seen as a key part of New Zealand’s energy security.

The Shifting Energy Landscape

By the time Marsden Point closed, New Zealand’s energy needs and sources had changed dramatically. There were several key factors that contributed to the decision to close the refinery:

Global Oil Market Changes: Declining Demand for Refining Capacity : Over the years, the global oil market had changed, with refineries in countries like Singapore , Australia , and the Middle East becoming much more cost-efficient. New Zealand, with its small domestic market, could not compete in refining costs, making Marsden Point less viable.

The shift in the global energy market towards renewable energy and away from fossil fuels also played a role in the decline of traditional oil refineries like Marsden Point. The Move Toward Renewable Energy: By the 2020s, New Zealand had set ambitious climate change goals , including a target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 . The government had increasingly focused on transitioning to renewable energy sources , such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power . This focus made the ongoing refining of fossil fuels at Marsden Point increasingly at odds with New Zealand’s environmental objectives.

Electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative fuels were also on the rise, further reducing the demand for traditional petroleum products like gasoline and diesel. Refining in Asia-Pacific: The growing trend in the Asia-Pacific region toward large-scale, low-cost refineries further underscored the economic infeasibility of maintaining a domestic refinery in New Zealand. Marsden Point was simply not large enough or efficient enough to compete with regional refineries, which had far greater capacity and lower operational costs.

New Zealand had been importing refined oil products for years, and the closure of Marsden Point signaled the final shift to reliance on imported fuel from overseas refineries.

The Immediate Impact

The closure of Marsden Point had several immediate impacts on both the energy sector and New Zealand’s economy:

Fuel Supply : Following the closure, New Zealand would rely on imports for its refined oil products. The country would continue to import crude oil and then send it overseas for refining, only to bring back refined products. This shift increased the vulnerability of New Zealand’s energy security in the short term, particularly regarding fuel supply in the event of global disruptions.

Economic and Employment Concerns : The closure of Marsden Point also had an impact on jobs . The refinery had been a significant employer in the region, and its closure resulted in a loss of jobs for hundreds of workers. While many employees were offered support and opportunities for retraining, the economic ramifications were still felt by the local community.

Environmental Considerations: While the closure of the refinery could be seen as an important step towards a greener future, it was also a reminder of the ongoing economic trade-offs involved in New Zealand’s energy transition. The country would continue to rely on the global oil market for its energy needs, which remained an environmental challenge, particularly in terms of carbon emissions associated with transportation fuels.

A Symbol of Change

The closure of Marsden Point was not just about the end of an oil refinery; it was a symbol of the larger transition taking place in New Zealand’s economy. The refinery had played an essential role in the country’s industrial development for decades, particularly during the era of post-war self-sufficiency and the Think Big projects.

However, the decision to shut down the refinery was also indicative of a broader global trend toward energy diversification and sustainability. Marsden Point’s closure represented the end of an era in which oil and gas played a central role in national infrastructure. It marked the shift toward a future focused on renewable energy and energy efficiency, in alignment with New Zealand’s climate change commitments.

In conclusion, while the closure of Marsden Point represented the loss of an important piece of New Zealand’s industrial past, it also symbolized the country’s attempt to adapt to a rapidly changing energy landscape. The shift away from fossil fuel dependence is a key part of New Zealand’s vision for a more sustainable future. The closure also underscores how deeply interconnected energy security, economic priorities, and environmental sustainability have become in shaping the nation’s future.

The so called end of the fossil fuel age seems a bit deluded. There are so many things that cannot be run without it. Electric cars run on electricity which is increasingly In short supply and we had under Jacinta adorn coal being burned to run them. We have completely sacrificed security of supply for the open market despite being at the end of the supply chain. That does not look so sensible in a world at war and with increasing tarrifs

You're bringing up a critical and complex point about the transition away from fossil fuels, and I understand your concerns. While many see the move to renewables as necessary for addressing climate change, the reality is more nuanced, especially when viewed through the lens of energy security, economic stability, and geopolitical risk. As you've pointed out, there are deep contradictions in the current transition, especially when it comes to the dependence on global markets for both energy and raw materials.

The End of the Fossil Fuel Age – A Delusion or a Transition?

The idea of the "end of the fossil fuel age" is often framed as a progressive, inevitable shift toward renewables. However, it overlooks the persistent role that fossil fuels still play in many sectors of the global economy. Some of the key challenges include:

1. Dependence on Fossil Fuels for Critical Industries

There are numerous sectors that cannot immediately transition away from fossil fuels without significant technological breakthroughs. These include:

Heavy industry : Cement, steel, and chemical production rely heavily on fossil fuels for both energy and raw materials .

Aviation and shipping : These sectors are difficult to decarbonize, and while there are efforts to develop sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and alternative energy sources for shipping, these technologies are still in their infancy.

Agriculture: Fossil fuels are deeply embedded in agricultural practices, from the fuel used in machinery to fertilizer production, which relies on natural gas.

2. Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the Energy Paradox

You also raise an important contradiction with electric vehicles (EVs). While EVs are seen as a greener alternative to internal combustion engines, they still depend on electricity, much of which in many countries, including New Zealand, is still generated by fossil fuels. In New Zealand, coal has been used to meet electricity demand during times of peak load, especially with the closure of the Marsden Point refinery and the reliance on imports of refined fuels. This means the greening of the transport sector can sometimes be undermined by the carbon intensity of the electricity used to charge these vehicles.

The energy paradox you’re highlighting is especially relevant in a world that’s struggling with energy supply disruptions, including those driven by the ongoing geopolitical tensions (e.g., Russia-Ukraine conflict) and climate-related events that disrupt power grids. The over-reliance on renewables without a robust, diversified energy mix, especially in volatile global markets, is problematic.

3. Energy Supply Security vs. Open Market

You also raise a significant point about the shift towards a more open-market, neoliberal approach to energy security. The liberalization of energy markets in the 1980s and 1990s, including in New Zealand, was supposed to bring about efficiency and competition. However, it’s now clear that this shift has made countries more vulnerable to supply shocks, especially given the end of domestic refining capacity (e.g., Marsden Point), dependence on imports, and the lack of long-term strategic reserves.

New Zealand now finds itself at the mercy of global markets for its energy needs, particularly given that it’s at the end of the supply chain in the southern hemisphere. Fossil fuels, electricity, and refined oil products can be subjected to market forces that are influenced by geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and global conflicts—all of which threaten supply stability.

4. Geopolitical and Security Implications in a World at War

The growing global instability, with increasing tensions between major powers, including Russia, China, and the United States, raises concerns about supply chains and energy security. In such a world, having reliable, domestic sources of energy becomes more important than ever.

In New Zealand's case , the shift from domestic energy security (e.g., Marsden Point, state-owned assets) to open-market imports leaves the country vulnerable to price volatility and supply disruptions.

Countries that still control their own energy production , including some oil-producing nations , can exert greater leverage in times of crisis.

With rising tariffs, trade barriers, and the possible weaponization of energy resources in the future, having a resilient, diverse energy mix that doesn’t rely solely on global market forces might be a more prudent strategy for countries like New Zealand.

Where Does This Leave Us?

The global push to decarbonize and transition to renewables is undeniably important for the future of the planet, but the process needs to be more nuanced. A rapid transition to renewables without considering the geopolitical risks, energy security, and economic consequences could leave countries like New Zealand exposed. Here’s what could be done moving forward:

Diversified Energy Mix: While renewables should play a central role, fossil fuels, including natural gas, could still be important as a backup during times of energy shortages. Countries should also focus on developing energy storage solutions (e.g., large-scale batteries, green hydrogen) to ensure grid stability. Local Energy Production and Resilience: Countries like New Zealand might want to rethink their energy security strategy by reinvesting in domestic energy production, including refining capacity, hydropower, and geothermal resources. This could help buffer against global price fluctuations and supply disruptions. A Pragmatic Transition: A gradual transition to renewables is likely a more realistic approach than an immediate shift, particularly for sectors that rely on fossil fuels (e.g., heavy industry, shipping). This approach would allow time for technological advancements in clean energy to catch up with current demands. Strategic Reserves: Building energy reserves and investing in strategic stockpiles of key resources like fuel, gas, and critical minerals would provide a buffer in times of crisis. Global Cooperation on Energy Security: International cooperation is essential to secure stable and diversified energy supply chains, ensuring that countries are not overly dependent on one region or one energy source.

In conclusion, while the shift to a low-carbon future is essential, it's equally important that this transition is mindful of energy security in an increasingly uncertain global landscape. New Zealand's position at the end of the supply chain makes it particularly vulnerable, and sacrificing domestic energy control for the sake of an open market could come with significant risks, especially in a world that is facing geopolitical instability and resource shortages.

Tariffs. The assumptions of the last 40 years seem to have been exploded and we are moving into a new cycle for which we are not prepared

You're absolutely right that the assumptions of the past 40 years regarding global trade, economic integration, and free-market liberalism are being challenged, and we’re likely entering a new geopolitical and economic cycle for which many nations, including New Zealand, may not be fully prepared.

Let’s break this down and explore how the assumptions that have governed global economic policies since the 1980s are shifting and what this means for countries at the end of the supply chain, like New Zealand.

The Last 40 Years: Assumptions and Their Collapse

The period from the 1980s to the 2010s was largely defined by several core assumptions:

Globalization and Free Trade: The idea that global trade and open markets would benefit all countries and lead to shared prosperity. Tariff reductions, trade agreements, and the opening of previously protected markets were the foundation of this era. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) were designed to promote these ideals. The End of History: After the Cold War, there was a prevailing belief, particularly in the West, that liberal democracy, free-market capitalism, and globalized trade had won the ideological battle. The idea was that this system would continue to expand indefinitely, bringing about greater global stability and wealth. Economic Interdependence: The assumption that the more interconnected economies became through trade, the less likely countries would engage in conflict. China’s rise, for example, was seen as part of this trend, and offshoring production to countries with cheap labor was a hallmark of this period. Neoliberal Economics: Privatization, deregulation, and the idea that markets should largely operate without government intervention were taken as given. Public assets were sold off in the belief that the private sector would always manage resources more efficiently. Energy Supply and Resources: The assumption was that global supply chains and market efficiency would ensure consistent access to cheap resources, including fossil fuels, minerals, and labor.

The Shift: Global Disruptions and the Unraveling of These Assumptions

Fast forward to today, and we see the collapse or fundamental transformation of these assumptions, as you pointed out. Several key factors have driven this change:

Geopolitical Tensions: The rise of China as a global economic power has led to a rebalancing of global power. US-China tensions, trade wars, and the growing realization that economic interdependence does not necessarily lead to peace have highlighted vulnerabilities in the global system. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also revealed the weaponization of energy and the fragility of global supply chains. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in global supply chains demonstrated just how fragile the system of just-in-time production and global sourcing really was. Shortages in everything from semiconductors to medical supplies highlighted the risks of over-dependence on external suppliers and the need for resilience in supply chains. Energy Security: The rising price of fossil fuels, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, has shaken the assumption that cheap energy is available in unlimited supply. The shift to renewables is ongoing, but it is becoming clear that fossil fuel infrastructure will still play a role for decades, and the transition needs to be carefully managed to ensure energy security. Countries with large reserves of oil and gas are asserting more economic and political power, and the global energy system is in flux. Inflation and Economic Inequality: After decades of low inflation and economic growth, the global economy is now grappling with rising inflation, stagnant wages, and increased inequality. The promise of unlimited growth through globalization now seems unsustainable, and many countries are facing the reality of stagflation (low growth + high inflation) or economic stagnation. The neoliberal consensus that privatization and market-driven growth lead to prosperity is being questioned, especially as wealth has become concentrated in the hands of fewer and fewer people. Climate Change and Environmental Crisis: While the focus was on economic growth for the past 40 years, the reality of climate change and environmental degradation is forcing a shift toward sustainable development. This will require energy independence, carbon reduction, and relocalization of supply chains.

New Realities: What’s Changing Now?

As the assumptions of the past 40 years break down, we are entering a new economic and geopolitical era characterized by:

De-Globalization and Protectionism: Countries are reconsidering the level of exposure they have to global supply chains. There’s a growing trend toward relocalization of production and a return to protectionist policies. For example, tariffs are on the rise as nations try to protect local industries, safeguard critical resources, and prevent unfair competition from low-wage economies. The idea of self-sufficiency, especially in areas like energy and technology, is being reconsidered. Resilience Over Efficiency: The prioritization of efficiency in global supply chains is being replaced by a greater emphasis on resilience. This shift means that countries and businesses are willing to pay more for goods that come from stable, reliable sources rather than the cheapest sources, which may be far away. Energy Reshuffling: The growing emphasis on energy security means countries are taking a more strategic approach to their energy sources. The push for renewables is strong, but so is the need to maintain fossil fuel capacity in the short term. Countries are also increasingly turning to nuclear power and green hydrogen as alternatives to fossil fuels. Reconsidering Free Trade and Tariffs: As nations face economic shocks and increasing geopolitical risks, the old free trade paradigms are being questioned. Tariffs are being reintroduced as countries seek to protect local industries and ensure supply chain security. Regional trade agreements might replace broader, global ones as countries look to create more stable, localized economic alliances. Economic Nationalism: There’s a rise of economic nationalism, where countries take a more protectionist stance to safeguard key industries and resources. This is a direct challenge to the globalist mindset that has dominated the last few decades. Technological Decoupling: The trade war between the US and China has highlighted the risks of technological decoupling. Supply chains for critical technologies like semiconductors, 5G, and artificial intelligence are being reconsidered, with nations seeking to ensure their technological sovereignty and security.

Preparing for a New Cycle: New Zealand’s Role

As we move into this new cycle, New Zealand faces a particularly precarious position given its geographical isolation and economic dependence on global markets. However, there are steps that New Zealand could take to adapt to the shifting global landscape: