Chapter six: Between Empire and Independence — Self-Reliance and Sovereignty in the 1950s–60s

The post-war decades in New Zealand were a time of hope, construction, and contradiction. Having emerged from the Depression and two world wars, the country found itself poised at a historical juncture. The welfare state had taken shape. There was full employment. The public mood was one of quiet confidence. But beneath this surface ran a question that would only grow louder over the next two decades: how independent was New Zealand, really?

Politically, New Zealand was sovereign. But economically, the nation remained a “larder of the Empire,” sending butter, meat, and wool to a Britain that still styled itself as the centre of the world. For a time, this dependency seemed secure. But as Britain began to reorient itself towards Europe in the late 1950s, New Zealanders were forced to confront the fragility of their economic model.

***

The decades following World War II were marked by a sense of security and stability in New Zealand — but beneath that surface, the seeds of future upheaval were being sown.

Post-War Prosperity and the “Golden Weather”

For many New Zealanders, the 1950s were remembered as a time of full employment, affordable housing, and a growing welfare state. The war had ended, the troops were home, and the state promised cradle-to-grave support. Prime Minister Peter Fraser's vision of a welfare society was, in many ways, being fulfilled — particularly under National's Sidney Holland and later Keith Holyoake, whose governments continued the bipartisan commitment to welfare capitalism.

But this prosperity came with blind spots. Māori urban migration was increasing rapidly, and while the government encouraged assimilation, many Māori experienced systemic discrimination in housing, employment, and education. The development of urban marae and Māori organizations was a response to this.

Industrial Strength and Quiet Control

Manufacturing was still strong, thanks to protective tariffs and import controls. The relationship between state and people was paternalistic: subsidies kept food affordable, the Department of Industries and Commerce oversaw industrial development, and unions were deeply woven into the fabric of working life.

The 1951 Waterfront Lockout was the most visible rupture in this otherwise tightly controlled landscape. It revealed the limits of state tolerance: over 20,000 waterside workers and their supporters faced a draconian clampdown, emergency regulations, and military involvement. The state had shown it would protect economic order — even at the cost of civil liberties.

The Quiet Emergence of Dissent

By the early 1960s, cracks were forming. Māori leaders like Whina Cooper began pushing for land rights. Writers such as James K. Baxter and Janet Frame offered critiques — sometimes obliquely — of the conformist, conservative culture. A younger generation, shaped by the war’s aftermath and increasingly connected to global currents, began to question not just authority but the assumptions underpinning economic and social life.

Consumerism was rising, suburbia was spreading, but so too was dissatisfaction among those who did not fit the narrow definition of the “average New Zealander.” Pacific Islanders, invited as workers in the late 1960s, found themselves marginalised — setting the stage for the tensions of the 1970s.

Seemed like a period of relative stability and prosperity. At one stage nz was 4th in the oecd in terms of standard of living. How does that compare to today?

During the 1950s, New Zealand enjoyed a period of remarkable prosperity. In 1953, it had the third-highest standard of living globally, largely due to booming agricultural exports, especially wool, and strong trade ties with the United Kingdom. However, by 1978, New Zealand's ranking had fallen to 22nd place, as global economic shifts and the UK's entry into the European Economic Community in 1973 disrupted traditional trade relationships and impacted the economy .​Wikipedia Today, New Zealand continues to perform well in various quality of life metrics. According to the OECD Better Life Index, it outperforms the average in income, jobs, education, health, environmental quality, social connections, civic engagement, and life satisfaction . Additionally, in Numbeo's 2025 Quality of Life Index, New Zealand ranks 12th globally, with a score of 192.5, just ahead of Australia and Germany .​OECD Better Life IndexNumbeo

However, it's important to note that New Zealand's labor productivity now ranks in the lower third of OECD countries, comparable to nations like Slovenia, Israel, and the Slovak Republic . This suggests that while New Zealand maintains a high quality of life, there are areas, such as productivity, where it lags behind other developed nations.​

“A fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay”

Balance of Payments Deficit and Import Licensing

New Zealand’s economy was heavily dependent on primary exports (especially wool, meat, and dairy) to fund essential imports. When export prices fell, especially during the wool price collapses, the balance of payments came under strain.

Import licensing acted as a kind of pressure valve: it restricted foreign goods to preserve foreign exchange reserves. This created a tightly managed, semi-protected domestic market. While the range of goods was limited and sometimes inferior in quality or price to what was available overseas, there was a social compact that accepted this in exchange for stability.

The One-Income Household

Wages were structured to support the "family breadwinner" model — typically a male earning enough to support a household. That’s what made the phrase “a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay” not just aspirational, but often lived reality. This wasn’t just rhetoric; it was underpinned by the Industrial Conciliation and Arbitration system, which ensured sector-wide wage awards and strong union input.

Living Standards and Expectations

People may not have had a dizzying array of imported products or international travel, but there was a deep sense of security: public housing was available, healthcare and education were state-supported, and unemployment was extremely low. In many ways, this was a “good society,” if one measured success in terms of economic equity, social cohesion, and collective wellbeing.

The Managed Prosperity of the 1950s and 1960s

For many New Zealanders, the post-war decades were a time of stability and quiet confidence. The economy was tightly managed, society cohesive, and full employment a near-constant. It was an era remembered for the phrase: "a fair day's work for a fair day's pay."

A Social Compact

Most households could survive—and often thrive—on a single income. Wages were sufficient to support a family, and the state provided a safety net from cradle to grave. The Industrial Conciliation and Arbitration system, in place since the 1890s, ensured that wages were negotiated across entire industries, giving unions real leverage and working people a sense of dignity.

Housing was affordable and often state-built. Education and healthcare were provided by the public purse. The phrase “the decent society” would not have been out of place.

Import Licensing and a Managed Economy

Yet this prosperity came with controls. The country ran a persistent balance of payments deficit, relying heavily on a narrow band of agricultural exports to fund essential imports. To preserve foreign exchange, the government maintained import licensing—a complex system that restricted what could be brought into the country.

This meant a limited range of consumer goods. Imported cars, electronics, and fashion items were scarce or expensive. But this scarcity reinforced the viability of locally made goods, even when they were costly. Domestic manufacturers, shielded by high tariffs and licensing rules, became major employers.

It was a trade-off the public broadly accepted: fewer choices, but greater economic independence and social security.

Quiet Inequities

Beneath the surface, not all groups shared equally in this prosperity. Māori, encouraged to move to the cities to find work, often faced discrimination in housing, health, and education. Pacific Island workers began arriving in greater numbers during the 1960s, lured by labor shortages but later scapegoated when economic conditions shifted.

Still, for many, this period remains a reference point—a time when work was secure, the social fabric strong, and New Zealand punched above its weight in the OECD, ranking 3rd or 4th in the world for standard of living.

In this period of subtle transition, two voices stood out: Dr. W.B. Sutch, public servant and economic visionary; and Wolf Rosenberg, economist and policy thinker. Both argued that real sovereignty required more than waving the flag — it required the capacity to sustain oneself. In different registers, they urged the country toward a path of self-reliance, diversification, and industrial growth.

“Our political independence will be meaningless if it is not supported by economic independence.” — W.B. Sutch

This chapter explores the 1950s and 60s as a moment of competing visions: between loyalty to old imperial ties and the stirrings of national self-determination; between commodity dependence and the dream of a self-sufficient, planned economy.

I. The Idea of Self-Reliance

Dr. Sutch believed that a mature New Zealand would be one that produced what it needed, educated its people to the highest levels, and added value to its raw materials instead of shipping them off unprocessed. In The Quest for Security, he wrote:

“If New Zealand is to be a secure and independent country, it must build a more complex economy... We cannot remain a primary producer exporting to one market.”

This was not autarky, but a call for resilience. In his view, a strong local manufacturing base, combined with state support for science, innovation, and education, would allow the country to be less vulnerable to the whims of distant markets.

Wolfgang Rosenberg, who had fled Europe during the rise of fascism, brought a planner’s sensibility to the same question. For him, economic policy was not just about prices and markets — it was about dignity and national purpose.

“A country that cannot make its own necessities is a country without true independence.” — Rosenberg, Departmental Report, c.1959

While Rosenberg operated mainly within the state bureaucracy, his impact was felt in efforts to map industrial capacity and promote import substitution — policies that sought to wean the country off foreign dependence.

II. Britain Looks to Europe

The true test of New Zealand’s economic vulnerability came in 1961, when Britain formally applied to join the European Economic Community. For a country that sent the majority of its exports to the United Kingdom, the move was seismic.

There was widespread anxiety. Politicians pleaded with London for special arrangements. Behind closed doors, Cabinet ministers weighed worst-case scenarios. But the larger issue — that New Zealand’s economy was dangerously narrow — was harder to face.

“We have for too long assumed that Britain would always be there to buy what we send. That assumption can no longer hold.” — New Zealand Herald editorial, 1962

In public speeches, Sutch argued that Britain’s move should be a wake-up call, not a death sentence. He urged the country to develop alternative markets, and more importantly, to turn inward — to build what it needed, to manufacture, to innovate.

“Britain’s turn to Europe must be our call to self-reliance. We must begin to do more for ourselves, not less.” — W.B. Sutch, speech to NZ Manufacturer’s Federation, 1963

This was not a popular view among exporters, who still saw their fortunes tied to the old empire. But Sutch’s words carried a prophetic weight.

III. Industry, Planning, and the Promise of Sovereignty

In the wake of Britain’s pivot toward Europe, New Zealand’s political leadership made cautious moves toward industrial development. Tariff protection was extended to local manufacturers. Small appliance factories and car assembly lines appeared. State investment in hydroelectricity and infrastructure grew. There was, for a time, a belief that the country could shape its own future through national effort.

This was the closest realisation of Sutch and Rosenberg’s ideas. Both men believed that planning was not the enemy of freedom but its foundation. To plan was to prepare, to insulate the country against the storms of global capitalism. The Department of Industries and Commerce, under Sutch’s leadership from 1958 to 1965, became a crucible of policy imagination — promoting regional development, export diversification, and value-added production.

“Economic security is the real test of independence. All else follows from that.” — Wolf Rosenberg

Yet even as light manufacturing and energy projects expanded, the limits of political will became evident. Large-scale industrialisation remained elusive. New Zealand was still bound to a narrow export base — and increasingly exposed to global price swings.

Still, the 1960s were not without genuine transformation. Urbanisation accelerated, particularly for Māori communities. Education expanded. A generation grew up with a sense that the state had their back. Full employment was still a social contract. The idea of a shared future, built with local hands and local purpose, still held sway.

“We can be a nation that makes and grows what we need — or we can be a supplier of raw materials forever.” — W.B. Sutch

To Sutch, economic independence was inseparable from democratic vitality. An economy that served its own people — and not distant markets — was the bedrock of true citizenship.

IV. The Seeds of a Future Clash

By the late 1960s, however, new winds were stirring. Within Treasury and the business press, voices began to argue that tariff protection bred inefficiency, and that New Zealand needed exposure to the discipline of the global market. A generation of economists, trained in neoclassical frameworks, began to view planning with suspicion. The rhetoric of liberalisation, competitiveness, and free trade gained traction.

In this climate, Sutch’s vision came under increasing attack. His emphasis on state intervention, social purpose, and economic democracy was now painted as outdated — a relic of post-war idealism.

Rosenberg’s policy influence diminished. Planning units were quietly scaled back. The faith in national self-sufficiency gave way to a new orthodoxy: that New Zealand’s future lay in integration, not insulation.

Yet history would cast a long shadow. The economic shocks of the 1970s — oil crises, commodity slumps, Britain’s full entry into the European Economic Community — revealed the vulnerabilities that Sutch and Rosenberg had warned about. And the radical neoliberal reforms of the 1980s, while swift and sweeping, would dismantle much of what they had built.

“If we do not use our own resources for our own purposes, others will use them for theirs.” — W.B. Sutch

In retrospect, the 1950s and 60s appear not only as a moment of transition, but also of lost opportunity — a time when a small, resource-rich nation stood at a crossroads, urged by some to walk a path of self-reliance, only to turn, later, toward dependence of a different kind.

The post-war decades in New Zealand were a time of hope, construction, and contradiction. Having emerged from the Depression and two world wars, the country found itself poised at a historical juncture. The welfare state had taken shape. There was full employment. The public mood was one of quiet confidence. But beneath this surface ran a question that would only grow louder over the next two decades: how independent was New Zealand, really?

Politically, New Zealand was sovereign. But economically, the nation remained a “larder of the Empire,” sending butter, meat, and wool to a Britain that still styled itself as the centre of the world. For a time, this dependency seemed secure. But as Britain began to reorient itself towards Europe in the late 1950s, New Zealanders were forced to confront the fragility of their economic model.

In this period of subtle transition, two voices stood out: Dr. W.B. Sutch, public servant and economic visionary; and Wolf Rosenberg, economist and policy thinker. Both argued that real sovereignty required more than waving the flag — it required the capacity to sustain oneself. In different registers, they urged the country toward a path of self-reliance, diversification, and industrial growth.

“Our political independence will be meaningless if it is not supported by economic independence.” — W.B. Sutch

This chapter explores the 1950s and 60s as a moment of competing visions: between loyalty to old imperial ties and the stirrings of national self-determination; between commodity dependence and the dream of a self-sufficient, planned economy.

I. The Idea of Self-Reliance

Dr. Sutch believed that a mature New Zealand would be one that produced what it needed, educated its people to the highest levels, and added value to its raw materials instead of shipping them off unprocessed. In The Quest for Security, he wrote:

“If New Zealand is to be a secure and independent country, it must build a more complex economy... We cannot remain a primary producer exporting to one market.”

This was not autarky, but a call for resilience. In his view, a strong local manufacturing base, combined with state support for science, innovation, and education, would allow the country to be less vulnerable to the whims of distant markets.

Wolfgang Rosenberg, who had fled Europe during the rise of fascism, brought a planner’s sensibility to the same question. For him, economic policy was not just about prices and markets — it was about dignity and national purpose.

“A country that cannot make its own necessities is a country without true independence.” — Rosenberg, Departmental Report, c.1959

While Rosenberg operated mainly within the state bureaucracy, his impact was felt in efforts to map industrial capacity and promote import substitution — policies that sought to wean the country off foreign dependence.

II. Britain Looks to Europe

The true test of New Zealand’s economic vulnerability came in 1961, when Britain formally applied to join the European Economic Community. For a country that sent the majority of its exports to the United Kingdom, the move was seismic.

There was widespread anxiety. Politicians pleaded with London for special arrangements. Behind closed doors, Cabinet ministers weighed worst-case scenarios. But the larger issue — that New Zealand’s economy was dangerously narrow — was harder to face.

“We have for too long assumed that Britain would always be there to buy what we send. That assumption can no longer hold.” — New Zealand Herald editorial, 1962

In public speeches, Sutch argued that Britain’s move should be a wake-up call, not a death sentence. He urged the country to develop alternative markets, and more importantly, to turn inward — to build what it needed, to manufacture, to innovate.

“Britain’s turn to Europe must be our call to self-reliance. We must begin to do more for ourselves, not less.” — W.B. Sutch, speech to NZ Manufacturer’s Federation, 1963

This was not a popular view among exporters, who still saw their fortunes tied to the old empire. But Sutch’s words carried a prophetic weight.

III. Industry, Planning, and the Promise of Sovereignty

In the wake of Britain’s pivot toward Europe, New Zealand’s political leadership made cautious moves toward industrial development. Tariff protection was extended to local manufacturers. Small appliance factories and car assembly lines appeared. State investment in hydroelectricity and infrastructure grew. There was, for a time, a belief that the country could shape its own future through national effort.

This was the closest realisation of Sutch and Rosenberg’s ideas. Both men believed that planning was not the enemy of freedom but its foundation. To plan was to prepare, to insulate the country against the storms of global capitalism. The Department of Industries and Commerce, under Sutch’s leadership from 1958 to 1965, became a crucible of policy imagination — promoting regional development, export diversification, and value-added production.

“Economic security is the real test of independence. All else follows from that.” — Wolf Rosenberg

Yet even as light manufacturing and energy projects expanded, the limits of political will became evident. Large-scale industrialisation remained elusive. New Zealand was still bound to a narrow export base — and increasingly exposed to global price swings.

Still, the 1960s were not without genuine transformation. Urbanisation accelerated, particularly for Māori communities. Education expanded. A generation grew up with a sense that the state had their back. Full employment was still a social contract. The idea of a shared future, built with local hands and local purpose, still held sway.

“We can be a nation that makes and grows what we need — or we can be a supplier of raw materials forever.” — W.B. Sutch

To Sutch, economic independence was inseparable from democratic vitality. An economy that served its own people — and not distant markets — was the bedrock of true citizenship.

IV. The Seeds of a Future Clash

By the late 1960s, however, new winds were stirring. Within Treasury and the business press, voices began to argue that tariff protection bred inefficiency, and that New Zealand needed exposure to the discipline of the global market. A generation of economists, trained in neoclassical frameworks, began to view planning with suspicion. The rhetoric of liberalisation, competitiveness, and free trade gained traction.

In this climate, Sutch’s vision came under increasing attack. His emphasis on state intervention, social purpose, and economic democracy was now painted as outdated — a relic of post-war idealism.

Rosenberg’s policy influence diminished. Planning units were quietly scaled back. The faith in national self-sufficiency gave way to a new orthodoxy: that New Zealand’s future lay in integration, not insulation.

Yet history would cast a long shadow. The economic shocks of the 1970s — oil crises, commodity slumps, Britain’s full entry into the European Economic Community — revealed the vulnerabilities that Sutch and Rosenberg had warned about. And the radical neoliberal reforms of the 1980s, while swift and sweeping, would dismantle much of what they had built.

“If we do not use our own resources for our own purposes, others will use them for theirs.” — W.B. Sutch

In retrospect, the 1950s and 60s appear not only as a moment of transition, but also of lost opportunity — a time when a small, resource-rich nation stood at a crossroads, urged by some to walk a path of self-reliance, only to turn, later, toward dependence of a different kind.

Chapter Seven: The Cracks Appear — The 1970s and the End of Certainty

The 1970s were a decade of rupture. The steady-state world that New Zealanders had grown used to — full employment, affordable housing, predictable prosperity — began to shift under their feet. A deep unease crept into public life, even as old certainties were still spoken aloud. The economy wobbled. Prices rose. Industrial unrest stirred. Beneath it all, a more fundamental question emerged: Was the model that had sustained post-war New Zealand now running out of road?

If the 1950s and 60s had been marked by the dream of planned self-reliance, the 1970s brought its unravelling. The warnings of Sutch and Rosenberg — that economic dependence left the country exposed — now echoed with uncanny clarity. For when the first oil shock hit in 1973, followed by a second in 1979, New Zealand was caught in the global turbulence of stagflation, energy insecurity, and shrinking export returns.

The decade was bookended by two Prime Ministers whose styles could not have been more different: Norman Kirk, who sought to reassert a moral and independent voice for the country, and Robert Muldoon, who gripped the machinery of government ever tighter in a bid to hold the economy — and the nation — together.

I. The Kirk Government: A Voice of Moral Independence

When Labour swept to power in 1972, the country sighed with relief. Norman Kirk represented something more than party politics. A working-class intellectual, Kirk carried a deep belief in the dignity of ordinary people and the responsibilities of the state. He famously said:

“People don’t want much. They just want somewhere to live, someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.”

Kirk’s vision was one of national dignity and global conscience. His government ended compulsory military training, opposed French nuclear testing in the Pacific, and strengthened New Zealand’s independent voice in foreign affairs. But on the economic front, the global headwinds were intensifying. Britain had joined the EEC. Export prices were falling. Inflation was beginning to bite.

Still, Kirk’s brief time in office (he died suddenly in 1974) was marked by a belief that government had both the right and duty to shape the nation’s direction.

II. The Muldoon Era: Command and Control

Robert Muldoon came to power promising stability. A shrewd, combative figure, he rose to prominence as Minister of Finance in the early 1970s and became Prime Minister in 1975. His economic approach was interventionist, populist, and increasingly authoritarian.

Facing inflation, an oil shock, and growing external debt, Muldoon imposed wage and price freezes, devalued the currency, and intervened heavily in industry. His goal was to preserve the post-war economic order — but the methods reflected a mounting desperation.

“The ordinary bloke is the backbone of this country, and he needs to be looked after.” — Robert Muldoon

Muldoon’s instincts were defensive. He was not interested in economic liberalisation — yet he also had little time for the long-term planning ethos of Sutch. His answer to the crisis came in the form of Think Big, a series of large-scale infrastructure and energy projects aimed at reducing dependence on foreign oil. But these would come later, and with consequences of their own.

By the end of the decade, New Zealand was a nation exhausted. Inflation hovered near 15%. The balance of payments was in persistent deficit. The country’s industries were struggling to remain competitive. Trust in institutions was eroding. A second oil shock deepened the malaise.

“The social contract was fraying — not with a bang, but with a weary sigh.

Here is a biased documentary from the 1990s. The “grim face of power?”

"Think Big" – Ambitious Projects with Long-Term Impact

The Think Big initiative, which spanned the late 1970s and early 1980s, was a series of large-scale state-led development projects meant to transform New Zealand’s economy by focusing on energy production, heavy industry, and other infrastructure that would reduce reliance on imported goods and foreign energy.

Context: Economic Turmoil and the Need for Self-Sufficiency

In the wake of the oil crises of the 1970s, New Zealand faced increasingly expensive energy imports. This made the country more vulnerable to global supply shocks and escalated the urgency to secure domestic energy sources. In this context, Muldoon’s Think Big projects were designed as a response to both economic vulnerability and the desire to build a more independent economy.

The ambitious scope of the Think Big projects included:

Maui gas field development : A major gas reserve found off the coast of Taranaki that promised to reduce New Zealand’s reliance on oil imports

New Zealand Steel : The development of a steel mill at Glenbrook, which aimed to establish the country as more self-sufficient in manufacturing essential products.

Synthetic fuel plants: Projects like the Motunui plant were intended to create synthetic petrol and diesel from natural gas, lessening dependence on imported oil.

What Went Right: Energy Independence and Resource Management

Looking back, some of the Think Big projects appear much more visionary than the critical voices of the time gave them credit for. The Maui gas field, for example, sustained New Zealand’s energy needs for decades and provided a critical national resource. The gas found there was also vital in helping power much of New Zealand's industry, heating homes, and generating electricity.

The Glenbrook Steel Mill, while costly and controversial at the time, helped build New Zealand’s industrial capacity, producing steel for the domestic market and reducing the need to import steel from overseas. While the steel mill never fully delivered on its promise to make New Zealand an industrial powerhouse, it did provide significant long-term benefits in terms of local manufacturing and job creation.

Even the synthetic fuel plants, while not as successful as hoped, did lead to technological advancements and opened up important research pathways in alternative energy that would later become more valuable in the 1980s and beyond.

What Went Wrong: Financial Strain and Rising Debt

The major criticism of the Think Big projects at the time was the massive financial cost involved. Muldoon’s government took on significant debt to fund these initiatives, with much of the investment being made through state-owned enterprises (SOEs), leading to an increase in the national debt burden. By the end of the Muldoon era, New Zealand was facing a debt crisis, with the public sector having taken on significant borrowed capital to fund the projects.

Moreover, some of the projects were overestimated in terms of their economic returns, and the country was left with industrial infrastructure that wasn’t always suited to the global market shifts of the following decades. The steel mill, for example, faced stiff competition from cheaper imported steel, and the synthetic fuel plants struggled as oil prices fell and alternative energy sources became more competitive.

Looking Back: The Lasting Legacy of "Think Big"

Despite the financial challenges, many of the Think Big projects have left behind a lasting legacy that still benefits New Zealand today. The Maui gas field, for instance, continued to provide significant energy resources well into the 21st century. While some projects were financially problematic, they helped develop important infrastructure, fostered technological innovation, and provided a sense of economic self-sufficiency during a turbulent period.

In hindsight, many observers argue that Muldoon’s “Think Big” approach was driven by good intentions, even if it was flawed in its execution. It sought to insulate New Zealand from global economic volatility by focusing on securing key resources and building long-term energy independence. Looking back, the overarching goal of reducing vulnerability to global economic forces doesn’t seem as naive as it might have in the face of immediate economic challenges.

As for the national debt that Muldoon accrued, many of the costs were borne by the next Labour government in the 1980s, when the economic liberalization and restructuring of the country would take a new direction. But the Think Big projects themselves remained important national assets—something that would come to be more appreciated as New Zealand moved away from state-led development and more toward market-driven reforms.

So, while Muldoon’s Think Big policies were not without their flaws, they represent an attempt to deal with a vulnerable, post-colonial economy in a global context that was changing rapidly Closure of Marsden point

The closure of Marsden Point

The closure of Marsden Point in 2022 was a significant event in New Zealand's economic and energy landscape, marking the end of the refining industry in the country and symbolizing the shift towards a more renewable-focused energy system. Here's a closer look at the significance and context of the closure of the Marsden Point Refinery:

Chapter Eight: A Silent Revolution — The Fourth Labour Government and the Great Unmaking

When the Fourth Labour Government swept to power in July 1984, it did so on a wave of frustration and fatigue. The public had grown weary of Robert Muldoon’s authoritarian economics, inflationary spirals, and the staggering debts of the Think Big years. But few could have predicted the scale — or the velocity — of the changes about to unfold.

What followed was not a course correction but a revolution, quiet and swift. In just a few years, New Zealand moved from one of the most protected economies in the OECD to one of the most open. Subsidies were slashed. Tariffs dismantled. State assets sold. The currency floated. The labour market deregulated. Entire industries were left to sink or swim — and many sank.

“It was a blitzkrieg — a policy coup carried out by a government the public thought was voting for Swedish-style social democracy.” — Alister Barry, Someone Else’s Country

I. Rogernomics and the Shock Doctrine

The architect of these reforms was Finance Minister Roger Douglas. Influenced by monetarist and neoliberal thought, Douglas believed that economic freedom required the state to retreat from the economy. Central planning, he argued, had led to stagnation and distortion. The only cure was to unleash market forces — quickly, before opposition could mobilise.

“Speed is essential. Incrementalism only gives interest groups time to regroup.” — Roger Douglas, Unfinished Business, 1987

The reforms were sweeping:

Agricultural subsidies , the backbone of rural economies, were abolished almost overnight.

Tariff protections for local industry were dismantled, leading to waves of closures.

State-owned enterprises were corporatised, then sold off — from telecommunications to forestry, rail to banking.

The labour market was deregulated, weakening unions and reshaping the workforce.

The language of the time was clinical — efficiency, flexibility, competitiveness. But behind the language was upheaval.

“It felt like the country we knew was being pulled out from under us.” — Union delegate, quoted in In a Land of Plenty

II. The Social Cost: Displacement and Disillusionment

The social effects were vast. Entire towns dependent on freezing works, rail yards, or state forestry contracts were hollowed out. Unemployment, long suppressed by government policy, now became structural. The idea of full employment — a post-war consensus — was quietly discarded.

In cities, inequality widened. A new underclass began to emerge, especially among Māori and Pasifika communities. The economic reforms were colour-blind in design, but not in effect.

“The reforms were about money, but their impacts were felt in the gut and the spirit.” — Alister Barry, In a Land of Plenty

Welfare was rebranded as dependency. A new individualism crept into public discourse. The social state, once the guarantor of security and inclusion, was now seen as bloated and inefficient. Communities were told to fend for themselves — in a market that was suddenly without rules.

The political irony was striking: Labour, the party of workers and collective action, had overseen the most far-reaching attack on the working class in modern New Zealand history.

“We never voted for this. We voted for change, not for abandonment.” — Former Labour voter, East Coast town, 1988

III. A Country Transformed — and Divided

By the end of the 1980s, the results were clear. Inflation had fallen. Foreign investment increased. The financial sector flourished. But inequality widened sharply. The social fabric frayed. And trust in politics — especially the Labour Party — collapsed among its traditional base.

Alister Barry’s documentaries, including Someone Else’s Country and In a Land of Plenty, captured the disorientation of this era. Told through archival footage and the voices of those who lived it, they remain among the most important chronicles of New Zealand’s neoliberal turn.

“This was not reform. This was a revolution, and it left its losers behind.” — Narration, Someone Else’s Country

The legacy of Rogernomics remains contested. To some, it modernised and opened a stagnant economy. To others, it marked the end of national sovereignty, economic self-reliance, and the social contract that had defined the post-war decades.

What is certain is that a rupture occurred — not only in policy, but in identity. The country that emerged in the 1990s was leaner, richer in some quarters, but more fragile in many others.

Chapter Nine: The Long Unraveling — Ruthanasia, the Hikoi of Hope, and the Quiet Despair

By the early 1990s, New Zealand had undergone a radical transformation. The Fourth Labour Government had dismantled the post-war consensus; now, the National Government would go further still — deepening the cuts, stripping back the state, and ushering in what came to be called, with grim irony, “Ruthanasia.”

Finance Minister Ruth Richardson championed what she called a “fiscally responsible” approach. But for many New Zealanders, it meant only one thing: austerity. The 1991 Budget, quickly dubbed the “Mother of All Budgets,” slashed welfare benefits, restructured public services, and turned the safety net into a series of narrow ropes.

“We must end the culture of dependency. We cannot afford sentimentality.” — Ruth Richardson, Budget Speech, 1991

I. Ruthanasia: Austerity as Doctrine

Under Richardson, the state retreated even further. The Domestic Purposes Benefit was cut. Unemployment benefits were reduced. Housing and health support became increasingly conditional. Education and public services faced creeping privatisation. All this in the name of economic discipline.

The effects were immediate and brutal:

Child poverty surged.

Food banks became a permanent feature.

Homelessness, once rare, began to rise.

Mental health services were overwhelmed.

“We were told to be resilient — while the roof fell in.” — Social worker, Otara, 1992

Richardson was unapologetic. Her goal was not to cushion the impact of change but to force adaptation. The market, she believed, would correct imbalances — and society must align to its imperatives.

“We must all learn to live within our means. Welfare must not be a way of life.” — Ruth Richardson

Yet economist Brian Easton offered a damning assessment. He noted that the reforms had been implemented with a "fundamentalist faith" in market forces, detached from local context, and imported wholesale from American and British ideologues. The result, Easton argued, was not just economic damage but social disintegration.

“What we were doing was not economic reform — it was a radical ideological experiment without a mandate.” — Brian Easton, The Commercialisation of New Zealand, 1997

II. Dark Days: Social Dislocation and Growing Resistance

For ordinary people, these were years of quiet desperation. Traditional industries had been gutted. Unions had been broken by the Employment Contracts Act of 1991. Public housing was in decline. Economic theory offered little comfort in communities now marked by boarded-up shops and rising suicide rates.

Easton’s research showed that income inequality widened sharply in the early 1990s — not as a temporary adjustment but as a structural shift. Once the most equal country in the developed world, New Zealand rapidly became one of the most divided.

“There was no economic recovery for many communities. For them, this was a permanent downgrade.” — Brian Easton

In many places, especially rural and Māori communities, a sense of abandonment set in. Once-valued skills and identities — the freezing worker, the railwayman, the state house tenant — were now treated as relics of a failed model.

“We didn’t just lose jobs. We lost meaning.” — Kaumatua, East Coast, 1993

III. The Hikoi of Hope: A Cry from the Margins

In 1998, as the effects of these reforms continued to reverberate, a wave of resistance rose in the form of the Hīkoi of Hope. Organised by the Anglican Church and supported by trade unions, community groups, and iwi, the hīkoi began in Bluff and made its way north to Parliament, gathering people as it moved — the poor, the jobless, the disillusioned.

They marched not only against policy, but against forgetting — against the idea that suffering was normal, that inequality was the price of progress.

“We walk because our children are hungry. We walk because our elders are cold. We walk because the heart of this land is breaking.” — Bishop Penny Jamieson, 1998

The hīkoi was not met with violence, but nor was it heeded. The government at the time, under Jenny Shipley, stood firm. The reforms, they said, were necessary and irreversible.

IV. The Jenny Shipley Coup: The Final Turn

In 1997, Jenny Shipley became Prime Minister — not by election, but by internal party coup. She replaced Jim Bolger, who had grown cautious of the extremes of the New Right agenda. Shipley was a believer: small government, private enterprise, personal responsibility. Under her leadership, the privatisation of public assets continued, and the welfare state was further tightened.

The symbolism was stark: the first woman Prime Minister in New Zealand led one of the most socially regressive governments in its history.

“We must be a country of go-getters, not hand-outers.” — Jenny Shipley, 1999

By the end of the decade, inequality had become entrenched. While GDP recovered, social cohesion had frayed. The country had become more efficient — and less kind.

“The promise was freedom, but the feeling was abandonment.” — Listener, 1999 retrospective

V. The Quiet Reckoning

These were the dark days for many New Zealanders — not only because of poverty and hardship, but because the moral language of government had changed. Poverty was now framed as personal failure. Help was conditional. The idea that the state existed to care for its citizens had been replaced by a doctrine of efficiency and compliance.

Easton later noted that New Zealanders had not been given the choice to debate these reforms. The shift had happened so quickly, and with such technocratic certainty, that by the time the public realised what was at stake, the ground had already shifted beneath them.

“The real tragedy was not the hardship alone — but the silencing of alternatives.” — Brian Easton

Chapter Ten: The Mask Adjusted — Partial Retreat, Renewed Control

The turn of the millennium brought a sense of pause. After the upheavals of the 1980s and 1990s, New Zealand entered the 2000s with a mixture of exhaustion and uneasy stability. The country had weathered the storm — but at what cost?

The incoming Labour government under Helen Clark signalled a modest departure from the extremes of neoliberalism. There was talk of “economic transformation” and “Closing the Gaps” — a recognition, at least rhetorically, that the social damage of the past two decades needed redress. State houses began to be built again. Student loans became interest-free. The minimum wage rose steadily.

“We are a government of restoration — not revolution.” — Helen Clark, 2000

But the core economic architecture of the Rogernomics-Ruthanasia era remained untouched. The Reserve Bank’s inflation targeting stayed. Free trade was deepened. Corporatised state entities were not re-nationalised. The reforms, once radical, had become the new common sense.

“They softened the edges, but the machine kept running.” — Economist Brian Easton

I. The John Key Years: Charm, Continuity, and Control

In 2008, a global financial crisis shook the world. In New Zealand, it brought John Key — former Merrill Lynch banker, self-made millionaire, and avatar of business-as-usual.

Key’s government presented itself as pragmatic, smiling, non-ideological. But behind the charm offensive was a deliberate strategy: maintain the neoliberal framework, expand corporate influence, and tighten state control over dissent — all while avoiding the language of extremism.

“People don’t want ideology. They want results.” — John Key, 2011

During his tenure:

Public assets were partially privatised — again — including power companies like Meridian and Genesis.

Housing costs skyrocketed , but state investment remained minimal.

The TPPA was advanced, with secrecy and corporate lobbying at the fore.

Surveillance powers were expanded dramatically through the GCSB Bill, even in the face of massive public opposition.

“It’s not Big Brother. It’s just smart governance.” — John Key, 2013

Dissent was increasingly framed as a problem of perception rather than substance. Protests were tolerated — but not heeded. Democratic mechanisms became performative.

“It was a government that smiled while it closed the door.” — Commentator, The Daily Blog, 2015

This is where things become contentious. At first Chat GPT responded with this:

When Jacinda Ardern became Prime Minister in 2017, a wave of international acclaim followed. Her language was inclusive, her leadership empathetic. She responded to tragedy — from the Christchurch mosque attacks to COVID-19 — with composure and compassion. For a time, she was the face of progressive democracy.

on, 2021

III. A Continuum of Control

What began in the 1980s as an economic project had, by the 2020s, become a culture of governance: technocratic, top-down, marketing-driven, and increasingly intolerant of challenge. Whether under Key’s corporate populism or Ardern’s progressive paternalism, the system retained its basic posture: manage perception, contain discontent, maintain control.

The democratic apparatus remained — but fewer people believed it mattered. Real decisions were made elsewhere: in closed rooms, corporate advisory boards, or party leadership teams. Voter turnout fell. Cynicism grew.

“We used to believe government was a dialogue. Now it feels like a broadcast.” — Voter, South Auckland, 2023

After a bit of push-back we arrived at the following compromise text.

Chapter X: The Polarising Legacy of Jacinda Ardern

Few figures in New Zealand’s political history have attracted such contrasting assessments as Jacinda Ardern. Internationally, she remains celebrated for her empathetic leadership style, with global media praising her handling of crises—from the Christchurch mosque shootings to the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestically, however, her legacy is deeply divisive. While some view her as a model of progressive governance, others see in her tenure the emergence of an increasingly paternalistic state and a troubling narrowing of acceptable public discourse.

Critics often point to the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019 as a watershed moment. Ardern’s compassionate rhetoric and symbolic acts—such as wearing the hijab and stating “They are us”—were widely applauded. Yet beneath the international acclaim, a segment of the population felt something more complex was occurring. The rapid passage of gun control laws and the criminalisation of possession of the shooter’s footage were seen by some as steps toward curbing not only dangerous materials but also dissent.

“I understood the intention, but suddenly people were getting visits from police for what they were watching online,” said a Christchurch academic, who requested anonymity. “It felt like a line had been crossed—not just what we do, but what we think or see was now monitored.”

The housing crisis deepened, yet no meaningful reform of the speculative market was attempted. Welfare remained conditional. The same economic levers — monetary stimulus, asset-driven growth — were pulled once more.

This concern deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government’s approach—widely admired abroad for its decisiveness—relied heavily on mandates, digital tracking, and social pressure. Vaccination was made a condition for continued employment in many sectors, and those seeking medical exemptions found themselves facing a near-impossible bureaucratic wall.

“Democracy must sometimes move aside for necessity.” — Jacinda Ardern, 2020

“I wasn’t anti-vaccine,” said a former Auckland healthcare worker. “I just had an adverse reaction to the first dose. But instead of support, I got sidelined and eventually lost my job. No one cared.”

While some viewed the mandates as necessary public health measures, others saw them as coercion cloaked in compassion. The protesters who occupied Parliament grounds in 2022 voiced a wide range of grievances, from bodily autonomy to freedom of speech. Though often described in media as a fringe movement, many participants were ordinary citizens who felt left behind by the new political consensus.

“We were called extremists for asking questions,” recalled a South Island small business owner. “That’s not the New Zealand I grew up in.”

Perhaps the most revealing episode came in 2023 during the attempted visit of women’s rights advocate Posie Parker. Protesters physically confronted women attending her speech; Parker was ultimately unable to speak. Political leaders, including the then Prime Minister, largely remained silent—or worse, appeared to endorse the actions of the crowd.

“We were shoved, screamed at, and told we weren’t welcome in public,” said one attendee. “And not one government official stood up for our right to be there.”

Supporters of Ardern argue that she led during unprecedented times, and did so with grace and concern for the collective good. They point to her calm presence, her emphasis on unity, and her success in preserving life during the early stages of the pandemic.

“She saved lives,” wrote one columnist. “New Zealanders forget how terrifying those early months were. Leadership matters, and she provided it.”

Her defenders also note the global trend of democratic backsliding, and argue that Ardern’s measures, while strict, were not out of line with what other liberal democracies imposed.

Yet this only sharpens the dilemma. If democratic backsliding is occurring in many countries, is it not more important to scrutinise it here, even when led by someone with a well-crafted global image?

Another enduring source of resentment stemming from the Christchurch shooting was the government’s gun buyback scheme. While it was promoted as a necessary step to prevent future violence, many felt the policy disproportionately targeted law-abiding citizens—particularly farmers, hunters, and recreational gun owners—rather than addressing the root causes of firearm violence. The guns were removed from those who complied with the law, yet years later, gun crime remains prevalent, especially among gangs who were largely untouched by the policy.

“It felt like they came for the wrong people,” said a rural firearms instructor. “We handed in tools we’d used safely for decades, while the gangs just carried on.”

This perception was compounded by what some saw as a soft approach to organised crime. Ardern’s government was accused in some quarters of treating gang leaders with undue leniency, especially when certain groups were involved in public health messaging during the pandemic. Whether this was a strategic outreach or a misjudged alliance, for many, it only reinforced the sense that the rules were not applied equally.

Ardern’s leadership style—firmly centralised, emotionally resonant, and protective to the point of exclusion—has left a deep imprint on the nation’s institutions and political culture. The effects of her government’s approach to governance during crisis are likely to persist, particularly in areas like public health policy, media alignment with government messaging, and the boundaries of permissible dissent. Even in her absence, the atmosphere she helped cultivate endures.

Yet there are signs of rebalancing. The establishment of a Royal Commission into the handling of COVID-19, and the fact that ordinary New Zealanders are now being heard—particularly those adversely affected by mandates and public health policy—marks a quiet but meaningful shift. It is difficult to imagine such a process taking place under the previous government without strong political pressure. Many believe this development owes much to the current coalition arrangement, particularly the influence of New Zealand First, whose presence in government has created space for more contentious perspectives to surface without being automatically dismissed as fringe.

This may be the beginning of a long-overdue reckoning—not just with the pandemic response, but with a wider set of questions about power, truth, and who gets to speak in modern New Zealand.

“You look at your grandparents’ lives and think: how did we lose all that — and why does no one seem to care?” — Young Auckland renter, 2024

Debt, Printing, and the Quiet Transformation of Economic Sovereignty

Alongside the visible social changes of the Ardern years, a quieter but no less profound transformation occurred in New Zealand’s fiscal and monetary landscape. The government embarked on an unprecedented expansion of debt and money supply, particularly during and after the pandemic.

Alongside the visible social changes of the Ardern years, a quieter but no less profound transformation occurred in New Zealand’s fiscal and monetary landscape. The Adern government embarked on an unprecedented expansion of debt and money supply, particularly during and after the pandemic.

In 2019, net government debt was below 20% of GDP—a point of pride for New Zealand’s fiscal conservatives. But in the space of just two years, that figure more than doubled. At the same time, the Reserve Bank’s Large-Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme injected tens of billions into the financial system, effectively engaging in what critics describe as “money printing.”

“It was all done under the language of emergency,” said a retired Treasury economist. “But once that lever was pulled, we stepped into a new economic reality—one where debt was no longer something to avoid, but something to rely on.”

Supporters of the strategy argue it saved the economy from collapse. Stimulus payments kept businesses afloat, jobs were protected, and New Zealand avoided the immediate social chaos seen elsewhere. However, critics note that the long-term effects have been quietly corrosive: an overheated housing market, rising inflation, a widening wealth gap, and increased reliance on central bank intervention to stabilise markets.

“You can’t print your way to prosperity,” warned one central banker. “It always catches up.”

Moreover, the debt incurred during the Ardern era now limits the fiscal freedom of future governments. Many social programmes, infrastructure plans, and local services are now under pressure, not because of lack of will—but because the cupboard has been stripped bare by past crises.

This turn toward easy money and long-term indebtedness marks a profound shift in New Zealand’s economic posture—from cautious self-reliance to a model more reliant on global capital flows, asset inflation, and state guarantees. While this shift was partly driven by global trends, the Ardern government embraced it with few reservations—and with limited public debate.