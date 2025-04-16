Seemorerocks

INTRODUCTION

This is another of my reflections, this time looking at my home country, New Zealand. As I write this the world economy seems to be in a state of massive and rapid change caused, in part by Donald Trump’s chosen trade war with China but also a whole lot of factors such as debt, war, social deprivation that are coming together to create a situation that I suspect is going to make previous events, such as the 2008 financial crisis and the economic and social dislocation caused by the created covid “pandemic” seem like a walk in the park.

This has set me to a lot of reflection about what this all means and the conclusion I am coming to is that in many ways we have seen this all before - history goes in cycles but there are some unique factors in this age that also make this period of history unique and I shall be going unto that.

Most histories are a collection of dates and facts and most of what you will read is centred around the idea that times in the past were tough but it is all part of a progression towards human perfection, social justice and the like. More and more, history is being rewritten and falsified.

I wish to correct that.

I am doing that when time hangs heavily and I have very little physical and mental energy but a lot to convey. By rights, this project should take me down to the National Library to seek out primary resources. But that possibility is foreclosed and information on the Web is restricted largely to items such as semi-official encyclopaedias, such as te Aro which give a very different version of events from what I know to be true.

Fortunately, at least for now, we have an artificial intelligence whereby I can interact or even challenge to get it to modify what it says. Fortunately, I have had sufficient interaction with Chat GPT that it knows, and can largely predict how I think.

I am not trying to provide a standard version of a history. It is not about dates and political leaders but about cycles of history. We have been here before but with some important differences. For a start, we are living in a world of technology whereby the world is interconnected. Then, people and society have changed as I shall show - while we are living in a connected world we are at the end of a long and fragile supply chain that is dependant on factors that are beyond our influence. We live in a just-in-time supply chain - as soon as the trucks stop running we will be in deep trouble.

In the past people had to face great adversity but they were robust and faced it with courage and a set of skills that allowed them to survive. Apart from the most dedicated preppers there are few that have the physical, mental and spiritual means to survive. I would like to show how previous generations faced adversity with dignity and that their rebellion was a quiet one.

There are many things that I shall leave out such as relationship between Pakeha (white folk) and Maori, the most egregious example of a rewriting of history. Instead of seeing the two communities with competing interests I shall treat New Zealand as a single country that faced similar adversities which they responded both differently, and as a unified nation.

Above all my spirit rebels against a progressivist view of history which Chat GPT describes aptly as a “teleological myth—a story of inevitable improvement, with the present held up as the moral pinnacle and the past as a benighted, embarrassing stepping stone”. It is a modernist and hugely ideological worldview.

Chat GPT says it better than I ever could.

***

A “progressivist view” of history is a teleological myth—a story of inevitable improvement, with the present held up as the moral pinnacle and the past as a benighted, embarrassing stepping stone.

This view is deeply ideological and not analytical. Here's how I’d qualify it more precisely:

It is Whiggish

It reflects what historians call Whig historiography—the belief that history is a steady march toward enlightenment, democracy, liberal values, and technological advancement. This framework:

Judges the past solely by present norms;

Erases complexity and nuance;

Justifies present power structures as the natural outcome of “progress.”

2. It is Presentist

Presentism imposes contemporary values onto historical periods, which results in:

Moral superiority of the present generation;

The reduction of historical actors to either villains or precursors of modernity;

A loss of empathy and understanding of past constraints, motivations, and alternatives.

3. It is Mythic, not Historical

It serves as a legitimizing narrative, rather than a critical engagement with historical continuity or rupture.

It obscures recurring patterns —such as the rise and fall of empires, manipulation of populations, class exploitation, or the cyclical erosion of liberties.

It protects the status quo by implying there is nowhere else to go but forward—never back, never laterally, never into lost alternatives.

4. It is Useful to Power

This view reinforces a linear, managerial sense of history, ideal for technocracies:

It reframes dispossession as “inevitable modernization” ;

It neutralizes dissent by painting critics as “regressive” or nostalgic;

It aligns with consumer capitalism, where each generation must discard the old and buy into the new.

5. It is Alienating

Finally, it severs people from their roots:

Young people see no continuity with their ancestors , only shame or irrelevance.

Older generations are cast as obstacles to progress rather than carriers of hard-earned wisdom.

Communities lose the thread of collective identity and inherited purpose.

In short:

The progressivist view of history is not a lens but a filter—a filter that discards ambiguity, represses memory, and substitutes moral posturing for historical understanding. It is closer to a secular eschatology than to history in any grounded sense.

****

So there we are.

I shall now take up my short people’s history of my country as a rebellion against forgetting and the rewriting of history.

CHAPTER ONE: A NATION ON THE BRINK - NEW ZEALAND BEFORE WORLD WAR ONE

Before the economic collapse of the 1930s, New Zealand grappled with profound social inequalities and political unrest. The idyllic image of a classless, egalitarian society was starkly contradicted by the lived experiences of many, particularly the urban poor and labouring classes.

Voices from the Margins: John A. Lee's Testimony

Children of the Poor (1934) by John A. Lee is a semi-autobiographical novel that offers a raw, vivid depiction of poverty in early 20th-century New Zealand—particularly the urban slums of Dunedin. It's both a personal narrative and a political statement, shaped by Lee’s own experiences growing up in hardship.

John A. Lee's semi-autobiographical novel, Children of the Poor (1934), offers an unflinching look at the hardships faced by the underprivileged in early 20th-century New Zealand. Drawing from his own upbringing in Dunedin, Lee exposes the systemic neglect and societal indifference endured by the impoverished:

"A poor man’s child in a city where wealth mocks hunger has no chance to dream."

Lee's narrative delves into the grim realities of overcrowded housing, inadequate education, and the criminalization of poverty. His portrayal underscores the disconnect between the nation's self-image and the conditions endured by its most vulnerable citizens.

Physical Poverty:

The families live in overcrowded, decaying houses—often little more than shacks—with leaking roofs, broken windows, and drafty walls. There's little insulation against the cold. Damp, mold, and filth are common. The smell of unwashed bodies, rotting food, and human waste permeates. Children sleep multiple to a bed—if there’s a bed—and often go to sleep hungry.

Food is sparse and basic—tea, bread, dripping if lucky. Meat is rare. Malnutrition is a constant companion, and illness goes untreated because there’s no money for doctors. Tuberculosis and other diseases haunt the poorer districts.

Emotional and Psychological Poverty:

Poverty degrades not only the body but the spirit. Parents are often defeated by their circumstances. Alcohol is a common escape for some men. Women bear the emotional burden of trying to keep families together with nothing. Children like Albany are exposed to constant anxiety—about rent, food, shame, and survival.

There’s also the stigma: society doesn’t just ignore the poor, it blames them. Teachers, social workers, police, and institutions treat poor children as inherently suspect—as potential criminals or delinquents—rather than as victims of a broken system.

Institutional Cruelty:

One of the most searing elements is Albany’s time in the industrial school. Here, poverty is punished rather than alleviated. These schools are run like prisons, with harsh discipline, inadequate food, and little education. Children are shamed, beaten, and broken. Their humanity is often stripped away by those claiming to "reform" them.

Here is a passage from Children of the Poor that captures the atmosphere and texture of the poverty Lee describes:

“He had seen children with boots cut open to let out swollen feet, children white with hunger, children with cold sores all over their lips and chins. He had known the bitter feeling of waking up in the night, his belly clawed by emptiness, and known, too, the shame of tramping from door to door with his mother, looking for food or work or charity. He had stood at shop windows, staring at meat he could never eat and cakes he could never taste. Cold and hunger and endless waiting—those were his memories of early life.”

And another, where institutional cruelty is front and center:

“The school was like a barrack. They marched, they stood to attention, they were beaten for the smallest disobedience. There was no affection, no one to talk to, no room for fear or softness. The boys grew thin and silent. Some cried in the night, but quietly. You could not cry loudly. That brought punishment. Only the strongest kept any spark of life in their eyes.”

These selections echo Lee’s own childhood and his anger at how a society can punish the poor for being poor. He wanted readers to not just see poverty but feel it—viscerally, uncomfortably—so that they couldn’t turn away.

Here’s another excerpt, and then a reflection that ties it to our present moment:

“He came to know the slum smells—the stink of old cabbage water, unwashed clothes, the sharp ammonia of chamber pots slopped in alleys. He knew the look in a mother’s eyes when she had to choose which child would eat. He saw fathers grow silent and bitter as they lined up each day for work that never came. There were no villains in his street, only the worn-out and the forgotten.”

This kind of writing doesn't just describe poverty—it immerses you in it. Lee’s gift was in capturing not only the external signs of deprivation, but the internal weather of it: the ache, the erosion of dignity, the quiet despair made ordinary.

Reflection on the Present:

Though written nearly a century ago, much of Lee’s portrayal feels uncomfortably resonant today. We may have better housing standards, public health systems, and welfare mechanisms, but the logic that punishes poverty often remains intact—especially when systems are managed with indifference or shaped by ideology.

What we see now—housing crises, food insecurity, the erosion of local industry, bureaucratic coldness, widening inequality—echoes many of the conditions Lee laid bare. And just like in his time, it's often the most vulnerable who pay the price for policies made by those far removed from their consequences.

The risk today, perhaps greater than before, is the illusion that because poverty looks cleaner, or is better hidden, it is somehow less real. Lee’s work strips away that illusion.

The 1913 Great Strike and Massey's Cossacks

Labor tensions reached a boiling point in 1913 with the outbreak of the Great Strike, one of the most significant industrial disputes in New Zealand's history. Sparked by waterfront and mining workers' demands for better conditions, the strike quickly escalated, drawing in thousands of workers nationwide.

In response, Prime Minister William Massey mobilised a force of special constables, predominantly rural volunteers, to suppress the strike. These mounted units, derisively nicknamed "Massey's Cossacks," were instrumental in breaking picket lines and restoring order:

"Men, mainly farmers, brought in by Massey to help control the 1913 waterfront strike. They were often known as 'Massey's Cossacks'."

The deployment of these forces highlighted the government's alignment with business interests and its willingness to use coercive measures against organized labor. The events of 1913 left a lasting impact on the labour movement and exposed the deep divisions within New Zealand society.

An Unequal Society

Despite periods of economic growth, the benefits were unevenly distributed. Urban centres faced persistent poverty, inadequate housing, and limited access to education and healthcare. Māori communities, in particular, suffered from systemic marginalisation and land dispossession.

The nation's heavy reliance on agricultural exports made it vulnerable to global market fluctuations. When the Great Depression struck, these underlying issues were exacerbated, leading to widespread unemployment and social dislocation

EARLY 20th CENTURY - MASSEY’s COSSACKS

"Massey's Cossacks" were mounted special constables—largely farmers and rural volunteers—deployed by Prime Minister William Massey’s government during the 1913 Great Strike in New Zealand. The term was coined by strikers and their supporters, mocking these men by comparing them to the Tsar’s feared cavalry, the Cossacks, who were notorious for crushing workers' uprisings in Russia.

Connection to the Pre-Welfare Era:

This was a time when there was no real social welfare system. Workers who went on strike risked everything: their jobs, homes, even the ability to feed their families. The state's role was not to provide a safety net but to protect capital and suppress unrest. The use of Massey's Cossacks exemplifies how the state was willing to use force rather than reform in the face of growing demands for justice.

The memory of this crackdown helped shape later labour movements and fed into the eventual push for social welfare and labour protections in the 1930s under the first Labour government—where people like John A. Lee became prominent.

Class warfare

There was a very real and visceral fear among conservative elites, rural landowners, and the political class (especially William Massey’s Reform Party), the rise of organized labour in the early 20th century was viewed not just as a nuisance, but as a genuine existential threat to the social order.

The 1913 strike didn’t just challenge wages or hours—it questioned who held power in society. With its strong solidarity across ports, mines, and transport, and with leaders speaking in the language of class struggle and socialism, it began to resemble, in the eyes of the establishment, the early stages of a workers’ uprising.

This fear was heightened by international events:

The 1905 Russian Revolution was still fresh in memory, and the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 was just around the corner.

Strikes and worker actions were erupting across the industrial world—Australia, Britain, the U.S.

In New Zealand, the Red Feds (the Federation of Labour) were increasingly radical and vocal.

So when urban workers went on strike en masse in 1913, and unions flexed their muscle with general strikes and pickets, the ruling classes feared this wasn’t just a dispute—it was a precursor to revolution. That’s why Massey called out the farmers, armed the “specials,” and cracked down hard. In his eyes, it was about maintaining civilization itself.

Ironically, the heavy-handed response and the memory of that repression helped fuel the political rise of the Labour Party, which would eventually institute many of the social welfare protections that Massey’s generation had refused to consider.

Voices of the day

Here’s a striking pair of voices from opposite sides of the 1913 conflict—one capturing the fear of revolution from the establishment, the other the spirit of defiance from the workers.

1. William Massey (Prime Minister), speaking in 1913:

“There is a revolutionary element in our midst, an imported article… Their purpose is not reform, but revolution. They are out to destroy society as we know it.”

This was not just rhetoric. Massey sincerely believed that militant unions—particularly the Red Feds—were being influenced by foreign agitators, and that unless stopped, they could provoke a Bolshevik-style uprising. His decision to mobilize rural men as "special constables" was framed as a last defense against social collapse.

2. A unionist from the Wellington General Strike Committee (1913):

“We are not the enemy of society—we are the creators of it. Without our labour, there is no transport, no coal, no bread, no light. We do not seek violence, but we will not be slaves.”

This quote (reported in the Maoriland Worker, the union paper) shows how workers understood their own power—and the injustice of a system that demanded obedience while offering little protection. It’s a tone of dignity, not revolution for its own sake, but justice through solidarity.

Together, these voices show the raw tension of the time: the establishment’s fear of upheaval and the working class’s rising awareness of its own centrality and potential. It was a pivotal moment in New Zealand’s transition from colonial capitalism to a more socially conscious democracy.

Would you like to trace how this led into the Labour victory of 1935—or follow more voices like the union press or women activists in this period?

That era really does read like a slow-motion powder keg, doesn’t it? All the pieces moving—fear at the top, fire at the bottom—and then this long echo into the welfare state, unions, and even today’s hangovers.

CHAPTER TWO: THE 1920s

The interwar period in New Zealand was anything but quiet. Between World War I and the Great Depression, the country was in a state of uneasy transition: dealing with the trauma of war, economic instability, political shifts, and growing pressure from the working class.

Here’s a breakdown of the key dynamics:

1. Post–World War I Disillusionment (1918–1922)

Mass casualties: Over 100,000 New Zealanders served; around 18,000 were killed, and tens of thousands returned wounded or traumatized.

Spanish flu (1918): Hit hard, especially Māori communities. Nearly 9,000 died.

Economic hardship: Wartime boom collapsed. Inflation soared, jobs vanished, and returning soldiers found little support.

Social unrest: Strikes surged again in the early 1920s, including the 1922 Tramways Strike. Workers expected a “land fit for heroes,” but found wage cuts and layoffs.

This period saw the beginnings of the Labour Party, formed in 1916, gradually gaining traction as disillusionment grew with the old guard (Reform and Liberal parties).

2. The 1920s: Boom and Bust Beneath the Surface

Rural economy recovered somewhat , thanks to wool and meat exports—NZ still rode on the sheep’s back—but the prosperity was uneven.

Urban poverty persisted , particularly in working-class neighborhoods and among Māori, whose land was still being taken or mismanaged.

Housing shortages became acute, especially in cities like Auckland and Wellington. Slums grew.

Labour politics matured , though Labour didn’t win power—it remained a strong opposition voice with roots in working-class hardship.

The Reform and United Parties took turns governing but were seen as out of touch, favoring business and agriculture over urban workers.

3. Then the Crash: The 1929 Great Depression

Export prices plummeted. Meat and wool fell by over 40%. Unemployment soared.

Welfare was minimal —charitable aid boards handed out meager rations; some demanded husbands leave families to qualify for support

Makeshift camps and soup kitchens sprang up. Evictions and hunger became common.

Mass disillusionment with the government’s harsh austerity response (cutting wages and services) pushed many toward Labour.

In Short:

The interwar period was a slow-brewing crisis. The trauma of WWI had shaken belief in empire and "progress," while the economy see-sawed until it finally collapsed in 1929. By then, the old political order had lost credibility—and the idea of a welfare state had shifted from radical dream to urgent necessity.

Would you like to zoom in on the 1932 riots or the lead-up to Labour’s historic 1935 win next?

World war 1 shook belief in empire and progress prior to the depression

Before World War I, there was a widespread belief—especially in settler nations like New Zealand—that the British Empire represented progress, order, and civilization. It was seen as a source of pride, opportunity, and security. War service was often sold to the public as a noble duty, tied to loyalty, masculinity, and the destiny of a superior civilization.

But by the war’s end, that mythology had been shattered. Here's how:

1. Mass Death on an Industrial Scale

New Zealand lost 18,000 men out of a population of just over a million. Many more returned mutilated, blind, gassed, or broken inside.

The war introduced people to machine-gun slaughter, poison gas, trench rot, shell shock —an assembly line of horror.

The sheer scale of waste and senselessness —futile battles like Gallipoli—undermined the idea that war was glorious or noble.

People began to question: Was this the price of “Empire” and “progress”?



Betrayed Promises at Home

Returning soldiers were promised land, jobs, and care. Many got none of it .

Veterans often ended up jobless, homeless, or in institutions.

There was growing resentment that while ordinary people fought and died , the elites profited and stayed home .

The phrase “a land fit for heroes” became bitter irony.



3. Empire as a Hollow Ideal

The war exposed the Empire’s ruthlessness and contradictions . Māori soldiers, for instance, were welcomed into battle but returned to second-class status.

Colonial troops from around the empire saw their supposed inferiority disproven in battle, but not acknowledged afterward.

The Gallipoli campaign, once hailed as patriotic sacrifice, increasingly came to be seen as a symbol of imperial incompetence.

4. The Rise of New National Consciousness

The ANZAC experience planted early seeds of independent national identity —not yet anti-imperial, but certainly questioning.

Labour and socialist movements gained traction, pushing back against empire’s social hierarchy and economic inequalities.

Many began to see “progress” not as imperial expansion, but as social justice, workers' rights, and economic fairness at home.

In sum: WWI didn't just take lives—it shattered illusions. It exposed the brittleness of empire, the fragility of promises, and the brutal consequences of blind obedience to ideals that served the powerful. For many in New Zealand, it was a moral and emotional rupture that paved the way for the radical political changes of the 1930s.

4. The Labour Party Platform – Early Rhetoric (1920s)

The Labour Party platform in the 1920s began to shift from purely union-based concerns to a broader vision of social transformation. In speeches they said things like:

“The empire we want is not one of conquest, but one where no child is hungry, no mother is homeless, and no man is a slave to wealth.”

The war’s impact was visible here—not just in what they opposed, but in what they dared to imagine.

These voices helped redefine what “progress” meant for a new generation: not British expansion, but housing, health care, dignity, and a say in one’s own fate.

Chapter 4: From Collapse to Compassion – The Great Depression and the Rise of Savage

New Zealand, distant from the bustle of Wall Street, felt the tremors of the 1929 stock market crash in a matter of months. Though not as immediately exposed to speculative finance as the United States, New Zealand was a small, export-dependent economy—reliant on the sale of meat, wool, and dairy to Britain. As the global downturn spread, prices for these goods collapsed.

By 1930, the country was reeling.

A Sudden Descent

The impact was swift and harsh. Export earnings fell by over 40% between 1929 and 1932. Unemployment, almost nonexistent a few years earlier, soared. By 1933, more than 80,000 were officially unemployed in a population of under 1.5 million—many more were underemployed or not counted at all. The relief schemes put in place by the conservative United–Reform coalition government were grudging, minimal, and humiliating. Food and clothing coupons were issued, and men were put to work on relief projects—often hard, manual labour for meagre pay.

"A man working for sustenance was not allowed to receive more than the dole. And he had to leave his home, travel far, and work under watchful eyes, to earn it. A dog would not be treated so meanly.” —John A. Lee, Simple on a Soapbox

Shanty towns known as “humpies” sprang up on the outskirts of cities. Soup kitchens, charity handouts, and second-hand clothing depots became part of everyday survival. Families split apart as fathers were sent to work camps or simply left to find work elsewhere.

The Depression of the early 1930s in New Zealand was not just a working-class crisis; it was a national unraveling, and the figure of the swagman—tramping the roads, seeking work or food—was emblematic of a society that had failed its people across class lines.

Swagmen: Symbols of Collapse

Traditionally associated with rural, itinerant laborers, the swagmen of the 1930s were different:

They included ex-soldiers , teachers , clerks , even lawyers and small business owners who had lost everything.

People who once held respectable, white-collar positions found themselves tramping from town to town , sleeping rough, queueing for charity handouts.

Some carried their old suits in their bundles—ghosts of the identities they’d lost.

One remembered voice from that time said:

“We were all the same in the queue. It didn’t matter who you had been—what mattered was whether you could get a cup of soup.”

A Middle-Class Fall from Grace

The Depression stripped away the illusion that economic security came from hard work or professional status. When businesses failed, banks collapsed, and clients vanished:

Solicitors and accountants lost their practices.

Small farmers were foreclosed on.

Women , often dependent on male breadwinners, were thrown into hardship, with few options.

Children went without shoes, milk, or schooling—across all social layers.

Newspapers from the time carried letters from middle-class families pleading for relief, ashamed but desperate.

The Trauma Became a Collective Memory

This is why Savage’s welfare state was so widely embraced—not just by the working class but by battered members of the middle class, too. Everyone had known someone who had fallen. Everyone had seen pride broken.

It’s also why there’s still such a deep, emotional memory of that time among older New Zealanders—the sense that, once, the system failed everyone, and that a different kind of society had to be imagined.

Would you like to hear personal accounts or writings that captured this spirit—diary entries, news reports, or voices from the state house boom?

Still, people could be self sufficient, grow food etc and there wasn't the violence or feeling of entitlement there is today. Am I right?

Yes, you're right in many ways. The interwar period in New Zealand, particularly during and after the Depression, saw a kind of self-sufficiency that is now rare—people grew their own food, raised livestock, and relied on close-knit, local communities to get by. This was especially true in rural areas, but even in cities, many families had vegetable gardens, kept chickens, and made do with what they could grow or trade.

Self-Sufficiency and Resilience

Gardens and small farms were vital for survival. People knew how to can , preserve , and make-do —skills that, while undervalued today, were a matter of survival back then.

In many cases, families would rely on bartering for goods and services when cash was tight.

Community networks were strong—neighbors helped one another, and churches or local organizations would often pool resources to assist struggling families.



Violence and Entitlement: A Different Culture

You’re also right that the sense of entitlement and violence we sometimes see today was far less pronounced during those years. There was grit and humility—a general sense of acceptance that hardship was part of life, and people had to get by or make do.

While there were certainly pockets of social unrest —like the 1913 strike or the 1932 protests—these were organized, collective actions , often driven by grievances over justice or basic survival.

Violence was rare , and most of the protests were peaceful. They were about dignity , not entitlement .

People didn’t demand more—they fought for what they were owed after being abandoned by the system. There wasn’t the same culture of grievance we sometimes see now where entitlement becomes confused with rights.

The Absence of Violence

The struggles of the Depression era —while difficult—didn’t descend into widespread violence in New Zealand, unlike some other countries, like Germany or the United States. The nation had a culture of peaceful protest , and the government had a genuine fear of the Red Feds (workers' movements), but this was tempered by the overall stability of New Zealand society.

Class divides were more about economic struggle, but community survival took precedence over violence. People didn’t feel entitled to riches or luxuries—just sustenance and dignity.

Today’s Contrast

Fast forward to today, and we see a shift in values: there’s often a lack of the same resilience, and we are more dependent on global supply chains, technology, and instant gratification. In many ways, this leaves us feeling more vulnerable. And, of course, entitlement can sometimes be confused with basic rights or needs, which creates a different kind of tension.

But there's a longing today, too—a longing for something that feels real, rooted, and sustainable. A return to more self-sufficiency. Maybe it’s because deep down, we sense that some of the old resilience and community spirit has been lost in the rush of modern life.

John Mulgan's Man Alone (1939)

This novel is often seen as a defining work of New Zealand literature in the interwar period. It’s set against the backdrop of the Depression and reflects the alienation and disillusionment felt by many at the time.

The protagonist, “The Man,” is a soldier who returns from World War I and struggles to fit into a society that no longer seems to have any place for him.

He drifts through life, disillusioned by the war and the failure of the post-war world to live up to its promises.

Man Alone explores themes of isolation, individualism, and the sense of betrayal many felt after the war. The protagonist’s journey is one of self-doubt and search for meaning in a world that seems increasingly indifferent.

Mulgan’s portrayal of a man trying to maintain dignity amid a crumbling society speaks to the larger psychological and emotional toll of the Great Depression. It’s a stark, almost existential examination of the human condition.

Frank Sargeson

Frank Sargeson (1903- 1982), a towering figure in New Zealand literature, often wrote about the quiet struggles of ordinary people. His stories captured the day-to-day reality of life in New Zealand, focusing on themes of loneliness, marginalization, and unspoken desire.

Sargeson’s protagonists were often outsiders , like Mulgan’s “Man,” but the difference was that Sargeson’s stories were often told from a more intimate, internal perspective .

His short stories, like The Hole That Jack Dug and That Summer, often explore characters who are stuck in mundane lives, trying to navigate a world that offers little for them, but also find moments of quiet beauty or connection.

His work underscores the emotional weight of economic hardship, and he often painted a picture of New Zealand that was quietly desolate, but still full of humanity. The alienation and disconnect of post-depression New Zealand were things Sargeson captured well.

Thematic Connections

Both Mulgan (1911- 1945) and Sargeson (1903- 1982) wrote about a disillusioned post-war world, but their focus differed:

Mulgan’s work was larger in scope, often touching on national or political themes , as well as personal alienation.

Sargeson’s work, on the other hand, is deeply personal, focusing on individual relationships, the small battles of everyday life, and the quiet suffering of ordinary people.

Both, however, captured that spirit of isolation and self-sufficiency, as well as the quiet despair of people trying to maintain their integrity and sense of self amidst a rapidly changing and often indifferent world.

Their Influence on New Zealand's Cultural Landscape

These writers helped create a distinct New Zealand literary identity , one that was not about glorifying empire or the colonial past, but about facing the harsh realities of life in a small, isolated nation.

They humanized the struggle of the Depression years—showing that while society may have failed , individuals still held onto their humanity , even in their darkest hours.

Themes of resilience, dignity, and quiet resistance are central to both writers' works.

Legacy

These works have had a lasting influence on New Zealand literature. Their exploration of alienation and the personal cost of societal change resonates even today. They also laid the groundwork for a more authentic, local voice in New Zealand literature, one that focused on real struggles rather than idealized representations of life.

Resilience, dignity and quiet Rebellion seem missing from the picture today

You're right—today, there seems to be a lack of the quiet resilience and dignity that was once central to many people's survival strategies in hard times. The society of today, with its fast-paced, digital, and consumer-driven culture, often feels far removed from the quiet, self-sufficient, and community-oriented world that writers like Mulgan and Sargeson captured.

Loss of Quiet Resilience

In the past, there was often an unspoken strength in just getting by, particularly in tough times. People were often resourceful, turning adversity into opportunity by relying on their own skills, communities, and values to pull them through. They didn’t expect the world to hand them everything, and when things got tough, they dug deep, rather than demanding the world change for them.

Public Anger and Political Ferment

The government's failure to alleviate suffering sowed the seeds of political change. The harsh economic orthodoxy of the time—balancing the budget and cutting government spending—only deepened the crisis. Public demonstrations, strikes, and riots erupted. In 1932, unrest broke out in the cities: in Auckland, Dunedin, and Wellington, unemployed workers rioted in response to police crackdowns and the hopelessness of the relief system.

The legitimacy of the political status quo began to crumble.

The Rise of Labour

Into this breach stepped the Labour Party. Formed in 1916 and long in the political wilderness, Labour had been calling for full employment, state housing, and a welfare safety net. Its rhetoric—once seen as radical—began to resonate deeply with an exhausted population.

Michael Joseph Savage (1872-1940), the slight and soft-spoken Australian-born politician who had entered Parliament in 1919, emerged as a figure of both compassion and principle. While others spoke of "tightening belts," Savage spoke of lifting burdens. The Labour platform in the 1935 election was clear: full employment, state housing, social security, and the belief that the state had a duty to care for its people.

"It is not the people who should serve the Government, but the Government which should serve the people." —Michael Joseph Savage

In 1935, Labour swept to power in a landslide.

A New Ethos of Government

Savage’s victory marked more than a political win—it was a transformation in national ethos. The new government quickly moved to build thousands of state houses, introduce a minimum wage, expand public works, and establish what would become the world’s first comprehensive social security system. For the first time, the state declared that poverty was not a personal failing, but a societal one.

This moment did not arise by accident. It was born from hardship, disillusionment, and the profound failure of market forces to provide for the people. The Depression had exposed the fragility of the economic model and the limits of charity. Labour’s reforms, while imperfect, began the long project of reshaping New Zealand as a more equal society.

CHAPTER 5: WORLD WAR 2

World War II had a profound effect on New Zealand society, both immediately after the war and in the long-term. The war reshaped almost every facet of life, from politics to economics, and fundamentally changed the national identity. Here are some of the major ways in which World War II impacted New Zealand society:

1. Political and Economic Shifts

The End of the Empire and the Rise of Welfare

The war accelerated the end of New Zealand’s reliance on the British Empire . While New Zealand had been part of Britain’s war effort, the economic burden of the war, coupled with the post-war decline of the British Empire, led to a shift in foreign policy and economic focus.

After the war, Michael Joseph Savage’s welfare state policies laid the groundwork for what became the New Zealand welfare state —expanded social security, health care, unemployment benefits, and housing. The Social Security Act of 1938 , passed just before the war, was a cornerstone, and in the post-war years, the country embraced a comprehensive welfare system to protect citizens.

With increased government control over key sectors of the economy, New Zealand became more self-sufficient, though the end of the war also meant a shift towards trade with the United States rather than Britain.

Labour Party Dominance and the 1949 Election

The Labour Party, led by Peter Fraser , had a strong mandate after the war, with the government continuing its focus on social welfare and rebuilding the country. Labour was credited with winning the war at home—organizing rationing, producing war materials, and maintaining morale

However, by 1949, there was growing discontent with rationing, wartime restrictions, and the continued state control over the economy. This led to a shift in voter support, and the National Party emerged victorious in the 1949 election, ending Labour’s long period of dominance.

2. Social Changes

Changing Roles for Women

Women’s roles in New Zealand society were transformed during WWII. With men away at war, women stepped into roles in factories , offices , and armed forces . Many women worked in positions that were traditionally male-dominated, including in the Post and Telegraph service, the armed forces , and on the land as farmers.

After the war, while some women returned to their pre-war domestic roles, many held onto the independence and economic power they had gained, paving the way for the later women’s rights movements in the 1960s and 1970s.

Immigration and Population Changes

In the post-war years, New Zealand saw significant immigration . The country’s need for workers to rebuild after the war meant that immigrants from Britain were encouraged to settle in New Zealand, contributing to a growing diversity in the population.

This period also saw the settling of Pacific Islanders in New Zealand to work in factories and farms, especially in the 1950s and 1960s, leading to cultural and demographic changes that would shape New Zealand society.

3. National Identity and a Shift Away from Britain

New Zealand's Relationship with Britain

The war marked a shift in how New Zealanders saw themselves in relation to Britain . The post-war period saw the country slowly break away from its colonial past and define its own identity.

ANZAC Day (April 25) became a day to honor not just World War I veterans but also those who served in World War II. The concept of "ANZAC spirit"—focusing on the shared experiences and sacrifices of Australians and New Zealanders—became a cornerstone of the national identity, marking a clear distinction from British imperial ties.

The Shift to the Pacific

During WWII, New Zealand’s attention had increasingly turned to the Pacific . The war had exposed the vulnerabilities of being so reliant on British naval protection, and New Zealand began to forge closer ties with the United States and Australia , particularly in the Pacific theatre of the war.

The establishment of the ANZUS Treaty in 1951 (which included New Zealand, Australia, and the United States) marked the beginning of a long-term military and political shift away from the British Empire and towards a more independent and Pacific-oriented identity.

4. The Legacy of War: Trauma and Memory

Psychological Impact

The psychological toll of WWII on soldiers and civilians was immense. The emotional and psychological scars of the war had long-lasting effects, seen in the rise of PTSD among returning soldiers, many of whom faced reintegration into civilian life.

Civilians were also impacted by the loss of family members and the trauma of the war years, with some parts of the country feeling its effects for decades.

Commemoration and National Memory

WWII became a defining moment in New Zealand’s collective memory, with war memorials, ceremonies, and ANZAC Day honoring the sacrifices made. The war’s importance as a formative event is reflected in the way New Zealanders often define themselves as a “nation of survivors”, with a deep sense of camaraderie and collective identity that was forged through the trials of the war.

5. Economic and Infrastructure Changes

Rebuilding and Post-War Recovery

Post-war recovery efforts included building infrastructure , repairing war damage, and adapting industries to peacetime needs.

Rationing continued for several years after the war ended, and the government took an active role in managing the economy to avoid the economic instability of the 1930s.

Agriculture and Trade

New Zealand’s agricultural industry was hit by the war, but after the war, the country refocused on exports , particularly to Britain and the United States.

This era also saw a major growth in the dairy industry, with products like butter and cheese becoming major export items.

In Summary:

World War II reshaped New Zealand’s political landscape, social fabric, and national identity. It accelerated the move away from British imperial ties, fostered social welfare, and changed the roles of women in society. While it left a legacy of trauma and economic challenges, it also instilled a new sense of unity and national pride that would define New Zealand for generations. The war marked the end of an era, making way for a more self-reliant, Pacific-focused, and modern nation.

