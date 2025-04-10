I intend for this to be my final word on this individual unless I report his resignation or (even better) investigation by NZ police.

I do not much care what people people get up to in the privacy of their homes but that such perversion (and mental perversion) is on display in New Zealand’s parliament and be publicly defended, is too much.

I never thought my country could fall to such depths.

Sean Plunket Reacts To Green MP Benjamin Doyle's Press Conference

I was not going to post anything but the following article changed my mind.

Green MP Benjamin Doyle and the SCAT article he hoped you’d never see

MATUA KAHURANGI

APR 10, 2025

Let’s not beat around the bush, Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle once wrote an article glorifying scat play. Yes, you read that right. Scat. As in feces. Human waste. Used as a sexual fetish.

Before jumping into Parliament, Doyle worked at the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa, where he authored one of the most stomach-turning pieces of "sexual health education" you’ll ever come across. It was literally titled: “Sh*t Talk: Part 1 – What is scat?” A blog post that, instead of treating this fringe kink with appropriate caution, decided to kick off with this gem:

“It’s time for a chat about scat. Why? Because your friend, or your coworker might be into it. Maybe even your Mum and Dad like a bit of fun Fecal Friday when you’re out of the house.”

That’s right Substackers, Benjamin Doyle decided it was time to “normalise” poo play, even suggesting your parents might be quietly engaging in it behind your back. If that doesn’t make your skin crawl, check your pulse.

Thankfully, the Burnett Foundation came to its senses, eventually, and deleted the article from its website. If you try to visit the original link now, you’ll hit a 404 message. Page removed. But, as the internet always reminds us, nothing ever truly disappears. The article is still alive and well on the Wayback Machine, archived in full for anyone brave, or morbidly curious, enough to revisit it. You can find it here.

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t satire. This wasn’t some tongue-in-cheek piece on bizarre kinks. This was framed as public health advice, complete with cheerful commentary, medical language, and even a so-called “kink-affirming doctor” (who, conveniently, wanted to remain anonymous - most likely Doyle referring to himself and his fake PhD).

Here’s how Doyle described his two-part literary masterpiece:

Part 1: “Start here with your education in sexual defecation.”

Part 2: “A deeper dive into scat” (which thankfully never saw the light of day).

In Part 1, Doyle gleefully walks readers through the “culture” of scat, the health risks, and of course, why it’s all supposedly misunderstood. He even wraps the whole thing in a layer of social justice, suggesting that scat deserves the same level of respect and destigmatisation as other kinks.

Let’s pause and ask: how the hell did this man end up as an elected Member of Parliament? Where was the Green Party’s due diligence? Were they too busy liking his bussy galore Instagram posts to scroll through the part where he was writing about “touring your chocolate factory”?

The article claims support came from a “queer, kink-affirming doctor” — unnamed, unverified, and suspiciously convenient. Was that “Doctor” Doyle himself? Is this just another layer of performative credibility to back up one of the most vile blog posts ever put out under the guise of public health?

This isn’t about kink-shaming. This is about basic standards. There’s a difference between inclusive sexual education and pushing content so grotesque and absurd that the public -rightly - demands to know who signed off on it.

And Doyle? He’s still in Parliament, enjoying the perks of public office while pretending this never happened.

We’re not pretending. We remember. And thanks to the internet, so can you

Here is the article allegedly posted by a pedophile and sitting Member of Parliament.

https://web.archive.org/web/20240312100028/https://www.burnettfoundation.org.nz/sex/shstart-talk/