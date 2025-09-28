This is the most important post I’ve made to date, by far .

It’s an interview with journalist Whitney Webb explaining - Digital ID, where the idea came from, who are the stakeholders and beneficiaries of it, the immense power and control you will cede to Govt and corporations.

I have spliced in NZ video to illustrates the points that Webb makes throughout the video. In it she explains how Digital ID is necessary for digital currency to be used, which in turn will create a river of wealth and control for corporations and global bodies.

It explains how the public (including here in NZ) is being gaslit about the bill for restricting social media - this requires us all to be biometrically scanned and it will be linked to the new Whakatuturu or verify me digital ID.

It features outtakes from select committee submissions from Mattr NZ a subsidiary of Spark who have designed the digital ID architecture, and has previously developed the Covid App plus worked with spy agencies in the US at the dept of Homeland & security.

It also features footage of the Co -Chair of the Digital Trust Framework Anna Marie Cavanagh on a UN sustainable Goals discussion, along with Ardern stating the digital ID is built for interaction with Carbon Markets and with the UN SDG’s in mind. Larry Fink (Blackrock) and Jamie Dimon (JP MorganChase) discuss the future of finance and tokenising assets, including your house and even natural assets.

Dimon has publicly said that banks should be able to seize public property in the name of climate change.

The UN a will force us all to use carbon markets the take up so far has been woeful.

Ever wonder why the UN has pushed for legal personhood for natural sites such as Mt Taranaki? It’s because they need to be loaded on the digital ledger.

Ngati Wai activist Aperahama Edwards (best known for taking Davis Seymour’s mic away at Waitangi) has so far gathered $70m USD with the backing of King Charles & Richard Branson to make a blue carbon market from NZ’s EEZ and are developing a electronic ‘rāhui’ in the waters to ‘protect the whales’ and the whales will be given a digital ID.

The project steered by an Ex IMF director will then ‘take control of the migratory sea channels’ and sell bonds in the ocean.

News items covering this bizarre scheme is included.

When they say Data is the new oil they were wrong. Data is much more valuable, when you have total tracking of everyone in society.

If this all sounds far fetched. Watch the video and get back to me. For nearly two decades I worked internationally in funds management, including working on projects for the biggest Tech companies in the world.

I was there when banking institutions pushed CDO’s sheer lunacy that nearly wrecked the financial system in 2008. saw ESG and DEI together with new technology like digital Currency take over the industry and the most preposterous ideas floated, believe me I am very aware of how big Investment banks operate.

The UN who entrenched such great ideas such as Transgenderism, Climate change alarmism, mass immigration, internet censorship and globalised centralised control are at the bass line of digital ID and asset tokenisation. Those some progressive woke lunatics who locked us up for months in our houses have designed a new digital prison.

Expect it to be insane.

The Digital ID architecture is built and ready to go, they just need a mass onboarding process where they can pair your biometrics to your digital ID & digital wallet - enter Luxon’s social media ban. This is nearly an hour long I know, and it’s taken me hours to make in the hope it will inform as many people as possible .

Please do yourself and your family a favour, watch and share it.

— Rhys Williams.

https://x.com/2ETEKA/status/1925016938889265350