8 August 2026 by Larry C. Johnson

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a trilateral defense pact on Friday, ostensibly binding three of the Muslim world’s most militarily and economically significant states into a mutual-defense arrangement, but the details of the agreement have not been published.

Signed in the holy city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the agreement reportedly stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three would be regarded as an attack on all. The three governments framed it in identical statements as a measure to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and to enhance defense cooperation across the board.

The pact’s name itself reflects some ambiguity in how the parties are presenting it: Pakistani and Turkish statements referred to it as the “Mecca Joint Defense Agreement,” while some outlets reported it as the “Mecca Joint Deterrence Agreement.” The distinction is more than semantic — it suggests that there is no definitive red line, with the signatories walking between a hard mutual-defense commitment and a looser deterrence framework.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan previously signed a bilateral mutual defense pact — the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” — on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh. Like the Mecca agreement, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan pledged that any aggression against either country would be considered an attack on both, and it came in the wake of the September 9, 2025 Israeli strike on Doha, Qatar. Yet, following Ansar Allah’s recent attacks on Saudi oil tankers and the Saudi oil refinery in Jizan, Pakistan did not respond. Under the terms of the Saudi/Pakistani agreement that seems to qualify as aggression.

So who is the potential threat the Mecca agreement seeks to deter? Officially, the pact points at no one. In practice, its subtext is widely read. The three governments have all voiced concern about Israel’s expanding military footprint across Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and Erdogan has repeatedly accused the Israeli government of trying to “dynamite” the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding signed in June to pause the fighting.

Israel’s government had not commented publicly on the pact as of Friday. Iran’s reaction was mixed. An Iranian lawmaker dismissed the arrangement on social media, arguing that a paper agreement with Türkiye and Pakistan will not bring the Saudis security any more than their dependence on Washington had. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, however, responded positively to the Turkey-Saudi-Pakistani alliance, stating that:

Iran’s Powerful Armed Forces have shown their readiness, capability, and might in face of the world’s most expensive military. When Muslims stand together, we can face every challenge by malicious outsiders head-on. Time to rely only on ourselves and embrace true brotherhood.

Some Israeli and American commentators have characterized the deepening security ties among Sunni states as the formation of an anti-Israel bloc. The signatories reject that framing, casting the pact instead as defensive insurance in a neighborhood where, as Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Doha put it, the three now present a combined force steering the region towards a different security architecture than the one in place over the last few decades, especially in the wake of the Iran war.

It is possible that the Mecca agreement marks the first step in what President Putin and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after meeting with Iran’s Aragchi on April 27 and May 6 respectively. Following his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, President Vladimir Putin called for a new security architecture in the Persian Gulf / Middle East. Echoing Putin, Wang Yi stated, following his meeting with Aragchi, that countries in the Gulf and Middle East “should take their future into their own hands” and expressed China’s support for “the establishment of a regional peace and security framework led by regional countries.” He linked this to restoring stability, including safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and emphasized regional ownership rather than external dominance.

We should not ignore the symbolism of the signing of this agreement in Mecca. If this was just a regular diplomatic agreement focused only on security, then the signing ceremony could have taken place in Riyadh. By doing it in Mecca, I think that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were sending a clear message that this is a declaration tied to defending muslims, not just their respective countries.

It is also noteworthy that this agreement has been in the works for some time… It was not ginned up in the last couple of weeks. Previously, these three countries did not condemn the US/Israeli attack on Iran, nor have they done anything concrete to support the Palestinians facing the murderous onslaught of Israel. Perhaps they have had a change of heart and are now taking the first steps towards asserting Islamic hegemony over West Asia. We’ll see.

The Week the Region Stopped Waiting for Washington Friday, August 7, 2026

Aug 08, 2026

Dear Reader,

You receive our free edition, so here is the week in full — no paywall on the facts. Four things happened, and the temptation is to read them as four stories. They are one.

On Friday morning in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed a mutual defence agreement stipulating that an armed attack on any one of them is to be treated as an attack on all three. Across the same days, Iran and Oman closed on a framework that would route inbound Hormuz traffic through Iranian territorial waters. The public record filled in with hard numbers on American interceptor and long-range missile depletion — the White House denies the reporting, forcefully. And the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to its lowest level since 1983, down roughly a quarter in six months.

Read together, they describe a region building its own security arrangements because it has concluded — correctly, on the arithmetic — that the American guarantee is running low on ammunition. Washington is not being expelled from the Gulf. It is being routed around. That is the harder problem to answer, because there is no single moment at which it happens and therefore no moment at which it can be contested.

The judgment we would hand you first: Pakistan is now load-bearing in two structures at once — a Sunni collective-defence pact with Riyadh and Ankara, and the mediation channel Tehran publicly names. That is not an alliance with Iran. It is a hedge, and the hedge is the story: Islamabad’s leverage comes precisely from refusing to resolve into either bloc.

Why we are telling you this for free

Because the argument for paying is not that we hide the news. It is that we called this before it was news, and we show you our working.

On August 3 we assessed that American interceptor and long-range missile inventories had crossed from comprehensive defence into rationing, and that this would constrain escalation regardless of rhetoric. It was an unglamorous paragraph in a long memo. This week it became the story: independent reporting put Patriot inventories down roughly two-thirds from their pre-war baseline, THAAD expenditure near eighty percent, and long-range precision stocks described as virtually exhausted — with reporting indicating the stockpile question was raised in the room before the President cancelled a planned strike package.

We have no way to prove a forecast to you after the fact, which is why every claim we publish carries a confidence label, and why the weekly now runs a standing record of how our prior calls have held. You should not take our word for anything. You should be able to check it.

That work costs money to produce and five dollars a month to receive. We will come back to that at the end.

What went to paid subscribers this morning

Pakistan: The Hedge Is the Strategy — What each of the three capitals is actually buying from Islamabad, why none can replace it quickly, and the single development that would collapse the hedge.

The Mecca Pact: What It Does, and Does Not — Why Türkiye — not the mutual-defence language — is the new element, and why the annexes matter more than the Article-5 clause.

The Hormuz Endgame — The four open items in the draft text, and which one tells you who won. Nothing here is signed, and we say so.

The Arithmetic Under the Diplomacy — The interceptor and reserve numbers in full, the administration’s denial in full, and what we can and cannot see.

Open Files — Tracked, Not Asserted — Eight claims in our working file we will not state as fact, published so you can hold us to them.

What to Watch — Eight dated triggers between now and August 16, each with how to read it.

They also received the first of a new mid-week edition, delivered every Wednesday alongside the Sunday briefing. That is the change we want you to notice: paid subscribers now get two security briefings a week, not one. We added the second because the calendar has stopped matching the events — four structural developments landed inside seventy-two hours this week, and a weekly rhythm cannot hold that.

Two dates to hold

Iran’s Parliament Speaker is expected in Islamabad around August 10 — developing, not confirmed — which will tell us whether the Islamabad channel survived the Mecca pact intact. And on August 16 the sixty-day clock on the Islamabad Memorandum expires. That is the hard date on the board, and everything currently in motion on Hormuz is, in effect, racing it.

You will get our read on both. Free readers receive the summary; paid subscribers get the sourcing, the confidence labels, the Wednesday edition, and a special edition the day either date breaks rather than the following Sunday.

Prof Robert Pape

Elsewhere

Saudi gas facility, Jubail, in flames

10:03 PM EDT -- 08 August 2026 -- A gas facility in Saudi Arabia has been hit by the Houthis and is now on fire.

Details pending . . .

UPDATE 10:14 PM EDT --

Explosions have been heard in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail, with fires being reported at gas facilities.

Arab sources are reporting that Jubail Industrial City was hit, though the cause of any blast remains unclear.

The site is is one of the world’s LARGEST petrochemical and industrial hubs, accounting for 6-8% of global petrochemical supply.

Back in April, it was targeted by Iran in missile and drone barrages... this time, very likely the Houthis.

🛑 Iran’s New CONDITIONS | Israel’s Unilateral ATTACK

Panic HITS Israel as Muslim Nations UNITE Armies - Netanyahu Caught off guard

The Middle East is witnessing a historic and terrifying shift for the occupation regime. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have just signed a landmark joint defense pact in Mecca, sending shockwaves through the political and military establishment across the occupied territories. Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition is crumbling, political parties are fracturing, and the so-called "Greater Israel" project is facing its ultimate existential threat.



But is this new alliance truly a united front against aggression? Or is it riddled with deep contradictions? Turkey continues to funnel oil to the occupation regime through Azerbaijan. Pakistan remains deeply embedded in the American security apparatus. And Saudi Arabia stood silent while Gaza was being systematically erased. Meanwhile, Iran's military has declared the Strait of Hormuz a deadly trap for American warships, vowing it will not reopen until Washington submits to Tehran's conditions.



Professor Glenn Diesen has already declared this alliance marks the definitive end of "Greater Israel." But the reality is far more complex. The US is watching its hegemony unravel in real-time as regional powers forge alternative security arrangements. America's missile stockpiles are critically depleted, its influence is fading, and the occupation is more isolated than ever before.



In this explosive 12-minute deep-dive, we expose the geopolitical earthquake that is redrawing the Middle East map. We break down the hidden contradictions, the strategic miscalculations, and the terrifying reality for the occupation regime. This is not just another conflict—this is the collapse of an old order and the birth of a new, multipolar Middle East.



What You'll Discover:



Why the Mecca Defense Pact is terrifying the occupation regime

Turkey's double game—fueling the enemy while signing defense deals

Pakistan's impossible balancing act between Washington and Tehran

Saudi Arabia's sudden U-turn after genocide silence

Iran's deadly chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz

Why America's military is running out of ammunition

Professor Glenn Diesen's explosive verdict on "Greater Israel"

Why the Iran War Won’t End Soon (w/ Alastair Crooke)

Trump’s reckless war on Iran is threatening global economic collapse — as the region breaks out into a matrix of conflagrations, Trump seemingly has no way out.

Alastair Crooke - Iran ‘s ONLY Choice: Humiliate the US