Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
2h

Yup. That will definitely free up care givers....but hot dang the folks at the undertakers sure got busy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DRK's avatar
DRK
2h

The potential for abuse of this product is astronomical.

Can we stop mangling the language? A "caretaker" is someone who "takes care of" someone else, or something, like a property.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture