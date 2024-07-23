This is a very long and detailed analysis by John Cullen who is known as the one who revealed the truth of the Las Vegas massacre.

He takes the information provided by Chris Martenson and takes it a step further.

The first shot may not have been fired by Crooks

The shooter on the water tower was shot. Who by?

How Many Shooters? John Cullen on the Trump Assassination Attempt

Find John Cullen on X: https://x.com/I_Am_JohnCullen

Find John Cullen on YouTube: / @iamjohncullen

Find Chris Martenson’s audio analysis (mentioned by John): https://x.com/chrismartenson/status/1...

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(03:50) Las Vegas shooting, COVID alternative hypothesis, and inductive reasoning

(10:00) Asperger's as a tool

(15:50) Sponsors

(18:00) John's background

(23:35) First look at the attempted Trump assassination

(28:15) Eye witness accounts

(35:10) Journalists as disinformation spreaders

(38:02) Second shooter on water tower

(52:10) First shot at Trump

(01:19:30) Trajectory of first and second bullets

(01:31:30) Lack of disclosure at press conferences

(01:36:10) A third shooter?

(01:45:00) Trump's head position and the water tower

(01:50:20) Indirect communication with Trump around 1917 flu

(01:56:05) Water tower shooter (

02:09:00) Chris Martenson's audio analysis

(02:20:00) Was somebody killed on the water tower?

(02:22:40) Las Vegas shooting (

02:24:10) Suspect on the run

(02:28:30) Back to Vegas shooting (

02:32:25) Back to audio analysis

02:43:40) Wrap up

See the videos HERE

More from Chris Martenson

Three Audio Files Align and Agree: There Were Two Shooters - Peak Prosperity

Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place. This is in the same vicinity of an @FBI office on June 26, 2023.

Who’s device is this?

I’m on the roof of the building in Butler, PA where shots were fired in an attempt to assassinate President Trump.

As a former Navy SEAL sniper, it was clear to me that many security measures were dropped making Pres. Trump extremely vulnerable.

Many questions still remain.

This video was taken from one of the windows the Secret Service had access to, overlooking the entire roof. As you can see, they had complete coverage. Makes you wonder how on earth they allowed the shooter to access the roof, let alone crawl up it & fire several shots

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project @OversightPR has tracked devices related to Thomas Matthew Crooks' home and work and determined that at least one device that visited both locations regularly visited a location in Washington DC near the Secret Service HQ.

From Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

Receiving new audio files from the event thanks to @chrismartenson - I will be revising and updating my audio forensics analysis chart. It's now clear there is another round in the "5-round burst" which I had previously identified as only four rounds. It's now being stated that PA law enforcement fired one round, so this will be incorporated into the next analysis.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/70533

NEW AUDIO DATA. UPDATED analysis.

I am pulling back on the estimated distance of shooters for rounds 6 and 7, and adding two additional rounds discovered in multiple audio files.

We now have 10 rounds total, with #10 believed to be Secret Service, and #9 believed to be PA LEO. Special thanks to @ChrisMartenson for sharing additional audio.

I found that one of the "snaps" from the Fox broadcast was actually a rifle report which had apparently been gated by the mic, making it sound like a snap, but other audio files clearly designate it as a boom (report), so my distance attributions for rounds #6 and #7 have been removed.

Here is the current updated chart, which unfortunately doesn't tell us distances of a possible second shooter:

https://t.me/seemorerocks/70534

NO ONE HAS BEEN FIRED OR DISCIPLINED FOR THE NEAR-FATAL SECURITY LAPSE AT THE PENNSYLVANIA RALLY.

The attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump was the biggest Secret Service failure in decades and no one has been held accountable for it, director Kimberly Cheatle told Congress.

A would-be assassin fired several bullets at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier this month. The Republican presidential candidate narrowly escaped death, but two people were injured and one was killed.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders. On July 13, we failed,” Cheatle told the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

“I take full responsibility for any security lapse,” Cheatle told lawmakers, describing the Butler shooting as the “most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades.”

Most Republican lawmakers and at least one Democrat noted that the Secret Service director had resigned following the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, so Cheatle’s interpretation of “full responsibility” seemed unusual at the very least.

Cheatle vowed to cooperate with the investigation into what happened and move “heaven and Earth” to ensure it doesn’t happen again, but revealed under oath that not a single Secret Service employee has been disciplined or dismissed over the Butler incident.

“I have full confidence in the men and women of the Secret Service. They are worthy of our support in executing our protective mission,” Cheatle told the members of Congress.

“I think that I am the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time,” she said at another point in the hearing.

Pressed to clarify her remarks about the “sloped roof” given to ABC News last week, Cheatle said that the Secret Service “prefer to have sterile rooftops,” but was “still looking into who was going to provide overwatch.”

Citing the ongoing investigation, Cheatle declined to answer just about all the lawmakers’ questions about the attempted assassination. She would not disclose how many shells were found on the roof of the building from which the assassin – identified as Thomas Crooks – fired, or whether the Secret Service had an agent on that roof at any point, or why not.

Cheatle also claimed that the Secret Service detail wouldn’t have allowed Trump to take the stage if they had knowledge of a “threat,” and not just a suspicion.

“You’re full of sh*t today,” Congresswoman Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, said at one point, triggering objections from House Democrats about decorum.

“After leaving the oversight briefing this morning, I’m more convinced than ever that Crooks wasn’t working alone,” Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, said on X (formerly Twitter).

The FBI is currently leading a criminal investigation into the attempted assassination, the Homeland Security inspector-general has opened three separate investigations into what happened, and a congressional inquiry appears to be in the works as well.