By Rick Wiles | November 5, 2026

Dear Friend,

What explains the political meteor that struck American politics days ago?

I will give you my opinion. You may not like it. I’m not trying to offend anyone. I’m just telling you what I think happened in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

First, I was not surprised. Anyone with an unbiased evaluation of America’s political climate in 2026 could see the Democratic tidal wave coming.

Midterm elections are won by angry voters. Angry citizens are more likely to vote than people who are not furious with whatever political party is in power. In 1994, Newt Gingrich and many Republican candidates were swept into power because Republicans were furious with President Bill Clinton. In 2026, the angriest voters were Democrats, as well as anti-Trump independents and Republicans who are disgusted, dismayed, and disappointed in President Trump’s second term.

What drove the anger? In two words: Donald Trump!

During campaign rallies, the President told voters, “Pretend that my name is on the ballot.” That is precisely what they did.

The American people did not reject the Republican Party. They did not endorse the socialist Democratic Party. Instead, they resoundingly voted against Donald Trump. The only way the voters could get his attention was to defeat his Republican candidates. In short, the American people were adamant that Donald Trump was out of control, and they pulled the emergency brake on a runaway Trump Train.

There are numerous factors that contributed to the stunning rebuke of President Trump. He did well in the first year of his second term, but something changed at the beginning of 2026. He was under a lot of pressure to release the Epstein files. He changed the conversation by bombing Iran.

When the war started, I warned that the Iran war would be the end of the Trump presidency. I was right. His allegiance to Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu has destroyed his political career.

Like many people around the world, I was shocked when Mr. Trump threatened to wipe Iran off the world map and to utterly destroy Persian civilization. He talked like a madman, a dangerous lunatic. Some people say he made those threats to frighten the Iranians. However, he terrified people worldwide, who feared America’s president was ready to use nuclear weapons.

Think of the irony of it. We are told the reason for the war was to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Therefore, America may use nuclear weapons against Iran to stop them from using nuclear weapons!

I have heard the “Iran is months away from obtaining nuclear weapons” propaganda since the early 2000s, when TruNews was young. Only one man has wanted Iran destroyed: Benjamin Netanyahu. For 25 years, he has pressured every American president to bomb Iran. George W. Bush would not do it. Barack Obama would not do it. President Trump in his first term would not do it. Joe Biden refused to do it. But Donald Trump in his second term did it. Why? It is not about releasing the Epstein files. It is about Israel releasing the Mossad videos!

The idiotic war disrupted the world’s supply of oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel. Prices on many things have skyrocketed, and the supply chain has been disrupted for businesses worldwide. President Trump foolishly told the American people that $4 gasoline was not a big deal and that he did not care about inflation. He also bragged that the U.S. government was making billions of dollars selling the oil he stole like a pirate from Venezuela. Something is not right in that man’s mind.

I backed away from Mr. Trump when he refused to release the Epstein files. Perhaps you are a hardcore Trump supporter and have deceived yourself into thinking that Mr. Trump was never with young girls at any of Epstein’s mansions or his flying sex jet. Go ahead and lie to yourself if that makes you happy. Any reasonable person, however, can easily conclude that there are only four reasons why Mr. Trump furiously fights to block the release of the files:

His name is throughout the files. His wealthy buddies’ names are throughout the files. Israel is mentioned throughout the files. The Rothschild name is mentioned thousands of times.

Even if Mr. Trump never sexually assaulted little girls, he is clearly a protector of pedophiles who did rape them, and the Israeli intelligence agency that video-recorded the rapes for decades.

My next step away from Trump occurred when he viciously attacked Marjorie Taylor Greene for demanding the release of the Epstein files. She was his most loyal supporter in the House, but Trump trash-talked her and forced her to resign. She later said she feared for her family’s safety.

Later he went after Tucker Carlson and Thomas Massie, two other loyal Republicans who demanded the release of the Epstein files. Once again, I took more steps away from Mr. Trump.

I was also dismayed and stunned by his egotistical demand to include his name on the Kennedy Center. Even more troubling was the crazy talk by some leading Trump supporters to carve his face onto Mount Rushmore.

The final thread snapped when he blasphemously compared himself to Jesus Christ. That was it. I could not take any more of this dangerous, delusional madman. The Democrats warned in the 2024 campaign that Trump was a new Hitler. I did not believe them. Maybe they were right. Obviously, millions of voters agree with me. They voted to tie him down.

And then there was his bizarre talk during the campaign about how much he liked to look at certain men’s rear ends. How could his supporters tolerate it? How could they nervously laugh when he talked sexually about men’s bodies? Am I the only person who thought it was strange and undignified for a President of the United States of America? I don’t judge what people do sexually in their private lives. That’s their business. Let God be their judge. What I do judge is the unfitness of coarse, vulgar talk out of the mouth of a President. Obviously, the voters collectively said, “We’ve had enough!”

This is why millions of Republicans stayed home. They would never vote for the Democrats, but they could not vote for Republicans in 2026. Why? Because Mr. Trump would mistakenly interpret their votes as support for his policies and bizarre behavior. Therefore, they stayed home and did not vote. However, I think many Republicans who did vote secretly voted for Democrats to teach Mr. Trump a lesson.

There are other contributing factors to the voters’ rebuke of Mr. Trump. Let’s not forget his repeated promises during the 2024 campaign that he would end the Ukraine war “on day one.” We are still financing the war, giving missiles to Ukraine to attack Russia, and subsidizing the Ukrainian welfare and pension systems.

There is also the troubling appearance of corruption in the Trump White House. The Trump family and his billionaire buddies have made billions of dollars through unsavory insider knowledge and business deals. Starting in January, Senate and House Democrats will open numerous investigations into the business investments of President Trump and his family and friends.

The same Republicans who were appalled by the corruption of Joe and Hunter Biden are silent about the Trump family’s business dealings. The next two years will be a repeat of the first Trump term: endless investigations and articles of impeachment.

I don’t know if President Trump will double down and fight the Democrats’ investigations or whether he will resign and move to Israel. Donald Trump is now politically radioactive. Few people will desire to be associated with him. His health is declining, and his mental state is rapidly deteriorating. My fear is that his pride is too big to face reality. He may lead America into a massive war in 2027. His Zionist friends will not easily give up their power in the White House.

One thing I am certain we will see is the resignations of numerous Trump cabinet officials, ambassadors, and White House officials and aides. They will run for the exit doors in the coming weeks, looking for new jobs, while denying they ever knew Donald Trump. And there are rumors that newly elected Tennessee Governor Marsha Blackburn will appoint Pete Hegseth to her vacant Senate seat. He bought a house in Tennessee last year.

In short, the American people resoundingly told Donald Trump to shut up and go away. Will the Republican Party leadership tell him the same thing? I seriously doubt it. Most likely they will allow him to sink the entire ship by 2028. The Republicans won a huge victory in 2024, but Donald Trump threw it away for Israel, the Epstein cover-up, and the Iran war. Now the Democrats have even taken Texas.

One more thing before I close this newsletter: Tuesday’s election officially ended the reign of Baby Boomers in American politics. What did voters see? In most races, they saw old white Republican men running against young Black, Latino, and other minority candidates. The 2028 elections will eliminate the last remaining members of my generation, the Baby Boomers. People voted for change. Young Americans want Baby Boomers to go away, too.

As for me, I am actively preparing for world war. We are living in an extremely dangerous age. This is not a prophecy. It is my observation. America will enter a horrific war in the second half of 2027. It will not be the start of World War III. That’s coming sometime between 2029 and 2032. I wrote in my book Mega Fire that I thought the danger zone was 2029 to 2036. I now think I was too optimistic. The last war will be between the USA and China. Chinese troops will invade America. I sincerely believe it and I’m preparing for it should I still be alive in the 2030s.

God willing, WNDC AM-HD will start broadcasting in Washington, D.C. by early December. What a time to be on the air in the nation’s capital! I expect to co-host a three-hour morning radio show that will be streamed worldwide.

My voice will be heard in Washington in 2027. Pray that I speak fearlessly whatever the Lord tells me to say. For the record, I am politically neutral. I do not support or oppose the Republican and Democratic parties. I am an ambassador for the Kingdom of God.