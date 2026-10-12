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tony74's avatar
tony74
Oct 12

Dr Sam Bailey :: Planet Waves FM interview

Excellent conversation with Eric. He writes: "The heart of the matter: she doesn’t have free speech as a medical doctor. The truth is, this affects nearly every doctor in every country, an issue we discuss at length. If they tell you what they actually know, they could be fined or lose their medical license."

https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/dr-sam-bailey-planet-waves-fm-interview?publication_id=936745&post_id=219921603&r=64f07&triedRedirect=true

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Oct 12

Indeed. Time to walk our truth.

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