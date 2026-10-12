I ask you how the authorities can continue to go after a doctor who is no longer practising medicine and is not a member of their organisation.
The answer is they can make up the rules in a fascist state and do what they like.
Look at the case of Reiner Fuelmich in Germany and Dr Matt Shelton here in New Zealand
Help Dr Bailey HERE
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Dr Sam Bailey :: Planet Waves FM interview
Excellent conversation with Eric. He writes: "The heart of the matter: she doesn’t have free speech as a medical doctor. The truth is, this affects nearly every doctor in every country, an issue we discuss at length. If they tell you what they actually know, they could be fined or lose their medical license."
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/dr-sam-bailey-planet-waves-fm-interview?publication_id=936745&post_id=219921603&r=64f07&triedRedirect=true
Indeed. Time to walk our truth.