“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

-Shakespeare

A MECHANISM CAPABLE OF TRANSPORTING PEOPLE TO THE NEIGHBORING UNIVERSE HAS BEEN FOUND IN ANTARCTICA!

Just last week, the author of the “The Rabbit Hole“ channel pictures from Antarctica, which shocked millions of people. This expedition in the North marked the beginning of a new era in the world of technology. Interesting:

> A teleportation mechanism capable of transporting people/objects to a neighboring universe has been found: the first people who agreed to test it came back and gave an account of what happens there and what they experienced (interview on this channel).

> Also, it is able to show the former history of our world as it is: a scientist dared to see what happened centuries ago (they described everything, to the smallest detail here. Strictly 18+).

> Found Hitler’s base, rebuilt three years before the outbreak of the War. Inside, there is an elevator that leads to the very center of the Earth: through gritted teeth, the author of the channel has published a video where each of you can see the real center of the Earth.

For those who think it’s all nonsense, we leave a link. Just see for yourself: https://t.me/+fP4WufBgwH40MWI0

https://t.me/seemorerocks/107270